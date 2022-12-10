CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI and Oak Park police are looking for the people responsible for robbing an armored truck.It happened Monday morning just before 9 a.m. outside a Chase Bank near Madison and Clinton Avenue.Chopper 2 flew over the scene earlier on Monday.The FBI said at least three men held up the armored truck at gunpoint and demanded the cash.One person inside the truck was injured, but is expected to be OK.So far, no arrests have been made.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO