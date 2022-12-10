Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Mobile food pantry on 12/13Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Chicago Cubs: 2023 Could be Seiya Suzuki's YearAlvin GarciaChicago, IL
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
Related
WGNtv.com
3 attempt to rob armored truck at Chase Bank in Oak Park
OAK PARK, Ill. — The FBi is investigating an incident involving an armored truck at a Chase Bank in Oak Park Monday morning. The FBI responded to the incident at the 933 block of Madison Street just before 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. In a press release Monday afternoon, FBI...
FBI, police seek suspects who robbed armored truck outside Oak Park bank
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI and Oak Park police are looking for the people responsible for robbing an armored truck.It happened Monday morning just before 9 a.m. outside a Chase Bank near Madison and Clinton Avenue.Chopper 2 flew over the scene earlier on Monday.The FBI said at least three men held up the armored truck at gunpoint and demanded the cash.One person inside the truck was injured, but is expected to be OK.So far, no arrests have been made.
fox32chicago.com
Armed men rob armored vehicle outside Chase Bank in Oak Park: FBI
OAK PARK, Ill. - Three men robbed an armored vehicle Monday morning outside a Chase Bank in suburban Chicago. Around 9 a.m., the FBI responded to the incident at 933 Madison Street in Oak Park. According to the FBI, three Black males verbally demanded money from the vehicle. At least...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: 7 people robbed at gunpoint within an hour
CHICAGO - Police are investigating after seven people were robbed at gunpoint within an hour across Chicago. "It's a scary thing that all this is happening," said a Ukrainian Village resident named Alec, who lives near two of the incidents. In each robbery, victims lost their phones, wallets, or personal...
Suspect in custody after mass killing at Portage Park bar
A suspect has been taken into custody for a shooting during a birthday party at a Portage Park bar over the weekend that killed three people and critically wounded a fourth person.
hometownnewsnow.com
Another Alleged Meth Dealer Arrested
(Michigan City, IN) - Another suspected meth dealer in La Porte County is facing potential time in prison. Mark Thomas, 34, was allegedly caught selling over two grams of the drug in Michigan City. Police said the $140 exchange occurred in a parking lot along U.S. 421 just south of U.S. 20.
Police search for suspect who robbed Belvidere Mobil gas station
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Belvidere are looking for the man who robbed the Mobil Gas Station at 1741 Pearl Street early Monday morning. Police said the robbery occurred around 5:03 a.m. when a black male in his mid-30s, approximately 6’01” and 210 pounds, clean-shaven, and wearing a black stocking cap, black sweatshirts, and […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Violent Felon Admits to Gun Crime
(Michigan City, IN) - A man with a violent criminal history has admitted to illegal possession of a gun in Michigan City. Alsiah Spikes, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday in La Porte Superior Court 1 to Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. According to...
Police: Concealed carry holder shoots 2 men in possible Chicago car theft
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A concealed carry gun owner shot two men during a possible car theft attempt in Chicago early Saturday, according to police. WLS reported that a 31-year-old man was walking to his car on West Randolph Street around 3:37 a.m. when a red SUV passed him, and shots rang out. The victim, […]
WSPY NEWS
Nine arrests in Kendall County warrant sweep
Nine people were arrested last week by various Kendall County police agencies during a multi-jurisdictional warrant sweep organized by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office. Some of the agencies that participated included the Plano Police Department, the Montgomery Police Department, the Kane County Sheriff's Office, and the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive task force.
CPD warns of thieves targeting elderly homeowners on Northwest Side
While the homeowner is distracted, another person enters the home and takes jewelry and money, CPD said.
'Everything was a blur': Suspects in 6 Chicago robberies end hour-long spree with fiery crash
One victim was cut on the head, and another was punched, Chicago police said.
Vehicle Wanted in Carjackings, Robberies Involved in Fiery Crash on NW Side: Alderman
A vehicle wanted in connection with a string of carjackings and robberies was involved in a fiery crash on Chicago's Northwest Side and four people were taken into custody, officials said. The incident happened Monday afternoon near the intersection of Oakley and Winona in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, according to...
fox32chicago.com
Danny Golden case: Suspect charged in shooting of off-duty cop denied bond reduction
CHICAGO - One of the men accused of attacking off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden was back in front of a judge on Monday. Justen Krismantis was seeking a bond reduction from the judge. Krismantis is one of three suspects charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that...
nadignewspapers.com
Suspect in custody in connection with triple murder outside of nightclub in Portage Park
A suspect was taken into custody Monday afternoon at a Jefferson Park apartment building in connection to what police described as a triple murder at point-black range near a Portage Park nightclub over the weekend. The man was arrested at about 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, near Montrose and Laramie,...
police1.com
Ill. county announces new search warrant policy after Anjanette Young raid
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — In the midst of a number of high-profile botched police raids, the Cook County state’s attorney’s office is requiring officers who ask a prosecutor to review search warrants for probable cause to report back on the outcome, a change meant to increase accountability for officers executing searches, the office announced Friday.
Chicago police warn residents about recent kitchen robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of recent robberies in the Greater Grand Crossing area. Since the beginning of the month there have been four incidents where a suspect breaks into a home and steals kitchen appliances and copper piping. The incidents happened at the following...
‘He should’ve known better’; Former CPD Detectives Chief takes witness stand in whistleblower trial
CHICAGO — The former Chief of Detectives for the Chicago Police Department testified Monday that she transferred one of her former subordinates — a sergeant who eventually brought a whistleblower lawsuit against the city — because he failed to perform basic duties of a supervisor. Melissa Staples, who led the CPD’s Detective Division August 2016 until January […]
$100K fraud scheme, forgery lands 47-year-old woman three years in prison
A former Chicago woman has been sentenced to three years in prison after defrauding the Chicago Housing Authority and committing forgery while on probation. The Attorney General’s Office said she fraudulently obtained more than $100,000 from the CHA.
NBC Chicago
No Bail for Chicago Man Charged in Shootout With Lombard Police That Killed Alleged Accomplice
A South Side man has been charged with robbing a tobacco shop in Lombard, leading to a shootout with police that left one suspect dead and an officer wounded. Bail was denied Saturday for 31-year-old Anthony Brown, who faces felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an officer, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Comments / 0