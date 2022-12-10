ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester, IL

WGNtv.com

3 attempt to rob armored truck at Chase Bank in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Ill. — The FBi is investigating an incident involving an armored truck at a Chase Bank in Oak Park Monday morning. The FBI responded to the incident at the 933 block of Madison Street just before 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. In a press release Monday afternoon, FBI...
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

FBI, police seek suspects who robbed armored truck outside Oak Park bank

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI and Oak Park police are looking for the people responsible for robbing an armored truck.It happened Monday morning just before 9 a.m. outside a Chase Bank near Madison and Clinton Avenue.Chopper 2 flew over the scene earlier on Monday.The FBI said at least three men held up the armored truck at gunpoint and demanded the cash.One person inside the truck was injured, but is expected to be OK.So far, no arrests have been made.
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed men rob armored vehicle outside Chase Bank in Oak Park: FBI

OAK PARK, Ill. - Three men robbed an armored vehicle Monday morning outside a Chase Bank in suburban Chicago. Around 9 a.m., the FBI responded to the incident at 933 Madison Street in Oak Park. According to the FBI, three Black males verbally demanded money from the vehicle. At least...
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 7 people robbed at gunpoint within an hour

CHICAGO - Police are investigating after seven people were robbed at gunpoint within an hour across Chicago. "It's a scary thing that all this is happening," said a Ukrainian Village resident named Alec, who lives near two of the incidents. In each robbery, victims lost their phones, wallets, or personal...
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Another Alleged Meth Dealer Arrested

(Michigan City, IN) - Another suspected meth dealer in La Porte County is facing potential time in prison. Mark Thomas, 34, was allegedly caught selling over two grams of the drug in Michigan City. Police said the $140 exchange occurred in a parking lot along U.S. 421 just south of U.S. 20.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Violent Felon Admits to Gun Crime

(Michigan City, IN) - A man with a violent criminal history has admitted to illegal possession of a gun in Michigan City. Alsiah Spikes, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday in La Porte Superior Court 1 to Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. According to...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WSPY NEWS

Nine arrests in Kendall County warrant sweep

Nine people were arrested last week by various Kendall County police agencies during a multi-jurisdictional warrant sweep organized by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office. Some of the agencies that participated included the Plano Police Department, the Montgomery Police Department, the Kane County Sheriff's Office, and the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive task force.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
police1.com

Ill. county announces new search warrant policy after Anjanette Young raid

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — In the midst of a number of high-profile botched police raids, the Cook County state’s attorney’s office is requiring officers who ask a prosecutor to review search warrants for probable cause to report back on the outcome, a change meant to increase accountability for officers executing searches, the office announced Friday.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

‘He should’ve known better’; Former CPD Detectives Chief takes witness stand in whistleblower trial

CHICAGO — The former Chief of Detectives for the Chicago Police Department testified Monday that she transferred one of her former subordinates — a sergeant who eventually brought a whistleblower lawsuit against the city — because he failed to perform basic duties of a supervisor. Melissa Staples, who led the CPD’s Detective Division August 2016 until January […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

No Bail for Chicago Man Charged in Shootout With Lombard Police That Killed Alleged Accomplice

A South Side man has been charged with robbing a tobacco shop in Lombard, leading to a shootout with police that left one suspect dead and an officer wounded. Bail was denied Saturday for 31-year-old Anthony Brown, who faces felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an officer, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.
LOMBARD, IL

