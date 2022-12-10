Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley Said More Than Once That John Travolta Was The Love Of Her Life
Travolta called his “Look Who’s Talking” co-star “one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had” in the wake of her sudden death.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Final TV Performance
If Kirstie Alley's death at 71 seemed sudden, it may be because the actress remained busy and performing up until only seven months before her passing. Alley's most recent projects had been television series like "Scream Queens" and "Flaked" and movies such as "Accidental Love" and "You Can't Take My Daughter." Her final television appearance, though, came in April 2022 on "The Masked Singer."
Kirstie Alley Remembered by Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, and Her 'Cheers' Co-Stars -- Read Their Tributes
Kirstie Alley’s Cheers co-stars are raising one final glass to their friend. On Monday, it was revealed that Alley died following a short battle with cancer. Her rep later confirmed to ET that it was colon cancer. She was 71. Alley joined the cast of Cheers on season 6,...
Kirstie Alley Had a Huge Net Worth: Find Out Her Massive Fortune
Hollywood legend Kirstie Alley left behind a huge net worth following her death at 71 years old. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, was known for her role in Cheers and It Takes Two, among other successful projects. “We are sad to inform you that our...
‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology
Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
'My Heart Breaks': Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini Addresses Danny Masterson's Mistrial, Vows To Keep Fighting Church
Leah Remini expressed her disappointment over Danny Masterson's mistrial, revealing her "heart breaks" for his alleged rape victims, who she said took a stand against the "billion-dollar Goliath," otherwise known as the Church of Scientology. RadarOnline.com has learned that Remini won't stop fighting against the religious group, vowing to continue to expose its alleged cover-up of Scientologist Masterson's crimes. Masterson had been fighting three charges of forcible rape. On Wednesday, the jury informed the judge about the status of their votes, revealing they could not come to a unanimous decision on the three counts — forcing the judge to call...
'Good Morning America': Amy Robach's Replacement Revealed
Viewers tuning into Good Morning America's third hour won't be seeing the familiar face of Amy Robach anytime soon. Amid ABC's investigation into Robach's alleged affair with co-host T.J. Holmes, Robach has been pulled from the air, with Stephanie Ramos stepping in as her replacement. Ramos, of course, isn't completely...
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
John Travolta Pays Tribute to ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Costar Kirstie Alley Following Her Death
After learning of Kirstie Alley’s death from cancer at age 71, John Travolta paid tribute to his Look Who’s Talking co-star. Travolta took to Instagram Monday evening and shared a couple of photos in remembrance of Alley. One image is a throwback photo of her in a white dress, and the other is him and Alley from when they were younger.
Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles
From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
Ted Danson leads ‘Cheers’ cast tributes to Kirstie Alley after her death
Ted Danson and several other “Cheers” stars are remembering their co-star Kirstie Alley following her death on Monday. “I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of ‘Cheers,’” Danson, who played Sam Malone in the beloved series, said in a statement to People. “It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes.” Danson then gushed about the “truly brilliant” late actress, saying her ability to portray Rebecca Howe was “both moving and hysterically funny.” “As I got off the plane, I...
‘Teen Mom’ Star Leah Messer Slams Ex-Fiance Jaylan Mobley Over Proposal: ‘Disrespect at its Finest’
Off to a rocky start. Shortly after Jaylan Mobley proposed to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica, the former couple got into a heated argument over his decision to ask her stepdad for her hand in marriage. “In the dinner scene...
Kirstie Alley 'Was Never Afraid To Express Herself' Prior To Untimely Death, Source Reveals
Kirstie Alley knew how to speak her mind prior to her untimely death. Over the course of her 40-plus-year Hollywood career, she was candidly open about everything from her famous exes to her wild past to her issues with weight. “Kirstie has never been afraid to express herself,” an insider tells OK!. “It’s part of her appeal and is something she’s incapable of dialing back, even if she tried to.” When the Cheers alum launched a new podcast, she didn't hold back when it came to Scientology, the polarizing religion she’s been a member of since 1978. In previous tweets,...
Nicki Minaj’s 40th Birthday Tainted As Disrespectful Hashtags Trend On Twitter
Nicki Minaj was in full celebration mode this week as she turned 40 on Thursday (December 8) but the trolls were attempting to bully her with disrespectful hashtags. According to AllHipHop, Nicki’s biggest haters hatched a plan to troll her by making the hashtags #Shes40 and #FatAndForty at midnight sharp.
Teen Mom’s Leah Messer Calls ‘Bulls–t’ On Ex Jaylan Mobley Over House Deed Claims: ‘It’s the Lying’
Getting messy. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer called ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley’s claims he added her to the deed of their former home “bulls–t” after In Touch broke the news that the U.S. Army cyber officer’s name remains the only one listed on the property.
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner's cause of death revealed
Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner died of complications related to colon cancer. The 62-year-old actor passed away on December 8, after neighbours around his Los Angeles home failed to resuscitate him when he started struggling to breathe on their street. TMZ reported that Paramedics “rushed to the San Fernando Valley...
How Kirstie Alley Gave New Life to the Boston Sitcom ‘Cheers’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Actress Kirstie Alley died this week at the age of 71 after battling cancer. Known for film roles in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan...
Teen Mom’s Leah Messer’s Ex Jaylan Mobley Publicly Slams Her Over House Deed: ‘Call the Attorney’
He said, she said. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer’s ex-fiancée Jaylan Mobley publicly slammed her over her home deed and proposal claims. “I did add you to the deed,” the U.S. Army officer, 25, claimed...
Drew Barrymore doesn't get Christmas presents for her daughters
Drew Barrymore does not give her daughters Christmas presents. The '50 First Dates' actress has Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight, from her relationship with former husband Will Kopelman and explained that she prefers to take her children on a memorable trip for the festive season rather than shower them with gifts.
