wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
Report: WWE sends Matt Riddle to rehab after second failed drug test
Riddle was written off television last week, with the company saying he would be out six weeks.
MMAmania.com
Video: Nate Diaz blasts Darren Till after UFC 282 submission loss - ‘He sucks’
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star, Nate Diaz, thinks Darren Till sucks after “The Gorilla” was beaten up and submitted by Dricus Du Plessis last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282, which took place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (watch highlights). Indeed, it wasn’t...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
Look: Former MLB Pitcher Has Revealed He's Gay
A former Major League Baseball pitcher has come out as gay. T.J. House, who pitched for Cleveland and Toronto over the course of his career, has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his boyfriend. The former MLB pitcher played in the league from 2013 to '17.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months
WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
The Ring Magazine
Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition
Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
webisjericho.com
Eric Bischoff Says Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Needs to “Let It Go”
Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have had a problematic relationship, to say the least, over the years, even getting into a backstage altercation while both in WWE. Although it had appeared that they’d put any ill feelings in the past. However, thanks to both men being regular on Twitter, their history is often brought up, and now Bischoff has taken to his podcast asking Flair to finally “let it go” following a recent tweet where he claimed he’d made Ric Flair. Which, to be fair, was an outlandish claim considering, at that time, Flair had drawn money all around the world.
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Reacts To New Day's NXT Tag Title Victory At NXT Deadline
The New Day moved one step closer to becoming the most successful tag team in WWE history at NXT Deadline. The duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson to win the "NXT" Tag Team Championship, ensuring that they've held the tag titles on every WWE brand.
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
webisjericho.com
Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania 39 Opponent Reported
Brock Lesnar last wrestled for WWE at Crown Jewel in November and is now on one of his regular hiatuses up until the Royal Rumble. And with WrestleMania 39 now only being four months away, WWE has begun planning for his next WrestleMania opponent, with WrestlingNews.co reporting that internally he is listed to face current Intercontinental champion, Gunther.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman On Why WWE Release Was 'A Very Hard Pill To Swallow'
It's not every day that former WWE Universal Champions, arguably in the prime of their professional wrestling run, get released. For Braun Strowman, that day came in June 2021, as he, along with other notable names like Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, and Buddy Murphy, were released. In recent months, however,...
tjrwrestling.net
Jason Jordan Reunites With ‘Father’ Kurt Angle On SmackDown (VIDEO)
SmackDown saw a family reunion of sorts as Kurt Angle was brought together with his ‘son’ Jason Jordan on the show. On SmackDown in Pittsburgh, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was in his hometown as he celebrated his birthday. The show saw Angle emerge in front of his adoring public but he was quickly cut off by Alpha Academy’s Otis and Chad Gable.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns And Two Title Matches Announced For Dec. 16th Smackdown
Roman Reigns will be back on Smackdown next week while two title matches have been announced as well. For the first time since Survivor Series on November 26th when The Bloodline won the Men’s WarGames match, the “Tribal Chief” Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be back on WWE TV. Reigns has been announced for the Friday, December 16th edition of Smackdown in Chicago. Reigns will join The Bloodline members on the show including The Usos, who had two successful Tag Team Title defenses in the past week, Solo Sikoa and the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn.
ewrestlingnews.com
Longtime NXT Star Reportedly Set For Main Roster Debut Soon
According to a new report from Fightful Select, Cameron Grimes is expected to be called up to the main roster soon. Now that his feud with Joey Gacy is over, Grimes has seemingly disappeared from NXT TV, indicating his debut could be coming soon. It remains unclear when exactly the...
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Wanted The Miz To Be Like This TV Show Host
After signing with WWE, The Miz was met with a creative idea he didn't really agree with after being signed by the company in 2004. The 24-year-old was first pitched the idea of becoming a commentator, as he was viewed as more of a "personality." The Miz convinced WWE officials to let him perform as a wrestler, and he subsequently reported to their developmental territory, Deep South Wrestling.
