ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

James, Davis carry Lakers past Pistons, 124-117

DETROIT (AP) — LeBron James scored 35 points, Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-117 on Sunday night. “This was a must-win for us, because we wanted to have a successful road trip — at least .500,” Davis said. “The last game is always the toughest to win.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 128, Atlanta 103

Percentages: FG .356, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Kaminsky 3-7, Griffin 2-5, Hunter 2-5, Johnson 2-5, J.Holiday 2-6, A.Holiday 1-4, Krejci 0-1, Culver 0-2, Martin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Okongwu). Turnovers: 15 (Johnson 4, Forrest 3, Hunter 3, Griffin 2, Okongwu 2, Kaminsky).
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Clippers 113, Boston 93

Percentages: FG .434, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 9-39, .231 (Brogdon 2-6, Tatum 2-8, White 1-3, Williams 1-3, Smart 1-4, Hauser 1-6, J.Brown 1-6, Pritchard 0-1, Griffin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Kornet 2, Brogdon, J.Jackson, Smart, Vonleh). Turnovers: 15 (Brogdon 4, Smart 3, Tatum 3,...
Porterville Recorder

Portland 133, Minnesota 112

Percentages: FG .495, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Edwards 3-3, Russell 3-10, Anderson 1-1, Reid 1-1, Ryan 1-2, Rivers 1-3, Moore Jr. 0-1, Forbes 0-2, McDaniels 0-2, Nowell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (McDaniels, Russell). Turnovers: 10 (Edwards 2, Nowell 2, Russell 2, Anderson,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Porterville Recorder

San Antonio 112, Cleveland 111

Percentages: FG .489, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Mitchell 2-7, Love 1-3, LeVert 1-4, Garland 1-6, Osman 0-1, Okoro 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Allen 3, Okoro 3, E.Mobley). Turnovers: 15 (Garland 4, E.Mobley 3, Mitchell 3, LeVert 2, Love, Okoro, Stevens). Steals: 7...
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Porterville Recorder

Chicago takes on New York, aims for 4th straight home win

New York Knicks (14-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (11-15, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bulls take on New York. The Bulls have gone 9-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fourth...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

NEW MEXICO 67, SAN FRANCISCO 64

Percentages: FG .439, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Jenkins 1-2, Mashburn 1-2, House 1-3, Allick 0-2, Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Allick, Udeze). Turnovers: 10 (Allick 3, House 3, Jenkins, Johnson, Mashburn, Udeze). Steals: 7 (House 4, Dent, Mashburn, Seck). Technical Fouls: None.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 7 TEXAS 87, RICE 81, OT

Percentages: FG .435, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Olivari 4-9, Huseinovic 2-3, Evee 2-10, Sheffield 1-4, Mason 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mason). Turnovers: 15 (Mason 5, Sheffield 3, Fiedler 2, Olivari 2, Evee, Huseinovic, Lieppert). Steals: 6 (Sheffield 2, Fiedler, Huseinovic, Mason, Olivari).
AUSTIN, TX
Porterville Recorder

ORAL ROBERTS 84, LIBERTY 70

Percentages: FG .511, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (McGhee 6-11, Porter 2-2, Warfield 2-2, Rode 2-5, Robinson 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Peebles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cleveland, Robinson, Warfield). Turnovers: 20 (McGhee 7, Porter 3, Rode 3, Peebles 2, Robinson 2, Venzant 2, Cleveland).
Porterville Recorder

SOUTH FLORIDA 72, NORTHERN IOWA 69

Percentages: FG .500, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Harris 5-12, Smith 2-3, Boggs 1-2, Conwell 1-3, Miguel 1-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Conwell). Turnovers: 12 (Tchewa 3, Boggs 2, Conwell 2, Hines 2, Miguel 2, Harris). Steals: 8 (Hines 2, Boggs, Chaplin, Conwell, Harris,...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Porterville Recorder

Durant, Irving propel rested Nets past skidding Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards on Monday night. The Nets, who won at Indiana on Saturday night with their top seven scorers sitting out, matched...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

George and the Clippers host conference foe Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (13-14, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (15-13, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles and Minnesota square off on Wednesday. The Clippers are 10-10 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Fast-paced Indiana holding its own in Eastern Conference

When the season began, it wasn't clear how much longer Myles Turner would be with the Indiana Pacers. That's still a reasonable question — but now there's another one alongside it: How much longer can those Pacers stay in the playoff race?. After losing 57 games a season ago,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

NO. 15 GONZAGA 88, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 67

Percentages: FG .429, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Williams 3-8, Konan Niederhauser 1-3, Coit 1-6, Crump 0-1, Plintauskas 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Crump, Durosinmi). Turnovers: 14 (Nutter 4, Coit 2, Crump 2, Konan Niederhauser 2, Williams 2, Durosinmi, Plintauskas). Steals: 3 (Crump 2,...
DEKALB, IL
Porterville Recorder

SYRACUSE 86, MONMOUTH 71

MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .482, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Collins 5-13, Ruth 3-4, Holmstrom 1-5, Ball 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen 2, Doyle, Holmstrom). Turnovers: 13 (Collins 2, Foster 2, Ruth 2, Sandhu 2, Spence 2, Ball, Doyle, Holmstrom). Steals: 6 (Collins...
SYRACUSE, NY
Porterville Recorder

SAN DIEGO STATE 88, KENNESAW STATE 54

Percentages: FG .347, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Jennings 4-8, Youngblood 2-2, Ademokoya 1-2, Rodgers 1-2, LaRue 0-1, Burden 0-2, Cottle 0-2, Stroud 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Cottle, LaRue). Turnovers: 20 (Youngblood 5, Cottle 4, Burden 2, LaRue 2, Rodgers 2, Ademokoya, Jennings,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

New England 27, Arizona 13

NE_K.Harris 14 run (Folk kick), 11:25. Ari_Conner 10 run (Prater kick), 2:59. NE_McMillan 23 fumble return (Folk kick), 5:32. NE_Strong 3 run (Folk kick), 14:09. RUSHING_New England, Strong 5-70, K.Harris 8-26, Stevenson 3-8, Mac.Jones 5-(minus 1). Arizona, Conner 15-85, McCoy 5-24, Murray 1-3, Ingram 1-1. PASSING_New England, Mac.Jones 24-35-1-235. Arizona,...
ARIZONA STATE
Porterville Recorder

AUSTIN PEAY 86, LINDSEY WILSON 61

Percentages: FG .385, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Jones 2-5, C.Robinson 1-2, Mumford 1-2, Lewis 1-3, Davis 0-1, Cundiff 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Beckles, Garang Doup, Kalonji). Turnovers: 20 (Lewis 5, Mumford 4, Beckles 2, C.Robinson 2, Cundiff 2, Edwards 2, Jones, Kalonji,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy