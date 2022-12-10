Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Estimated cost to add classroom space in South Burlington increases
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Efforts to add more classroom space in South Burlington are running behind schedule and the cost may be going up. The city is bucking a trend-- while the number of K-12 students is declining statewide, South Burlington’s student body is growing, pushing the schools beyond their capacity.
WCAX
In the Garden: Gifts for Gardeners
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tools, seeds, and soil test kits can all make great gifts for gardeners on your holiday shopping list. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have some advice on this week’s In the Garden.
mynbc5.com
Just 2 weeks before Christmas, Vermont organizations help those in need
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Staci Grove has folded little origami paper cranes for HIV and Aids awareness, breast cancer, and now this year, shoppers can find an origami crane tree that she spent over 40 hours building in the University Mall “Celebration of Trees” fundraiser for ANew Place.
WCAX
Tasting Vermont wines and working on solutions
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Middlebury wine shop held its first annual Vermont Wine Fair in Bristol Sunday. The fair was open to the public and offered attendees a chance to try wines from Vermont producers. In addition to the tastings, the fair also held panel discussions on the climate crisis and inter-industry collaboration.
With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost
“Something like conserving land — that's part of the infrastructure for a healthy community,” one concerned resident said. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost.
WCAX
Car fire closes Interstate 89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A car fire shut down both lanes of Interstate 89 northbound in South Burlington Sunday evening. It happened at Exit 13 around 5:30 p.m. Police say a vehicle slid and hit a guard rail. Both lanes reopened a short time later.
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, December 10
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. It’s Woodstock’s annual Wassail Weekend! A wassail is a holiday toast to liveliness and well-being. It’s an ancient English tradition that’s meant to promote yuletide and bountiful harvest. There’s a variety of activities around Woodstock today to celebrate, including a scavenger hunt, artisan market, carriage rides, parade, performances, and more. The parade kicks off at 2:00 p.m. downtown and is followed by a number of musical performances. Billings Farm is also hosting its own day of traditional festive activities from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
NECN
Effort Underway to Recast ‘Beetlejuice' Building as Community Center
New life is coming to an old building in Vermont’s Orange County, which made a cameo appearance in the cult classic movie “Beetlejuice.”. “I envision this space being the main hub for any community events,” said Kendall Gendron, as she showed NECN & NBC10 Boston the schoolhouse and Masonic lodge in East Corinth which she plans to transform into a space for community events and special programming.
WCAX
Making an ugly sweater your own
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Waterbury got a crash course on how to make this holiday season a little uglier. The Waterbury Public Library hosted their first ever ugly holiday sweater workshop. The Library provided the glue guns, gorilla glue, and ornaments and people were encouraged to be as creative as possible. Event organizers say the workshop is a great way to let loose and have fun during this time of year.
Planned secure youth facility gets fierce pushback from Newbury residents
An angry group of neighbors turned out in force to speak out against state plans to locate a secure youth treatment facility in town, saying it posed a safety risk to the community and the town lacked adequate resources and infrastructure to accommodate it. Read the story on VTDigger here: Planned secure youth facility gets fierce pushback from Newbury residents.
WCAX
Vermont school district reviewing student restraint and seclusion practices
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Restraint and seclusion practices are under the microscope at the Harwood Union Unified School District. They’re only used when a student puts their peers or anyone else around them in danger. The problem was highlighted by a former paraeducator which spurred leadership in the district to look at their practices.
mynbc5.com
Annual Parade of Lights in Rouses Point returns
ROUSES POINT, N.Y. — Bringing the holiday spirit to the village of Rouses Point, the annual Parade of Lights returned for another holiday season. Area fire departments from across the North Country and parts of Vermont paraded through the streets on Saturday night, all decked out with lights and decorations. Some played music featuring holiday classics.
WCAX
Heavy police presence on North Avenue in Burlington
Orlando's bar loose entertainment permit, Councilors discuss vacant, unsafe buildings, and swear in new councilor. While traditional herbalism lends itself to traditional tinctures and teas, Fiona Lucia Genadio-Allen is setting out to prove it can take many shapes. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 10 hours ago. Your Monday evening outlook.
WCAX
Police arrest Ferrisburgh man after chase
Santa trades sleigh for helicopter to visit kids at Vermont hospital. Jolly old Saint Nick paid a visit to the UVM Medical Center Monday morning. COVID rates remain low in Vermont; uptake of booster shots lagging. Updated: 5 hours ago. Health officials say coronavirus rates remain low in Vermont, and...
mypaperonline.com
Sister Cities: Roxbury, New Jersey, Meet Roxbury, Vermont
Roxbury, Vermont, was granted on November 6, 1780, chartered on August 6, 1781, but was not officially settled until 1789. Located in the center of the state, there is a marker on the eastern side of Roxbury that cements this claim. Route 12A runs north and south and bisects the...
miltonindependent.com
Here are four things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
Where: Painted Lady Cafe, 15 Cherry Street, Milton. Details: Check off your Christmas list at this unique bazaar where crafters have been asked to bring items that fit in a stocking. There will also be wine and mulled cider to taste. Milton Historical Society Open House. When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m....
WCAX
Bomb threat triggers lockdown at Plattsburgh hospital
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh was locked down for four hours on Sunday after a bomb threat. The threat was called in just before 8 a.m. Sunday. CVPH immediately contacted state and city police. The responding agencies swept the building with a K-9 team....
Colchester Sun
Selectboard executes contract for shared dispatch services between Essex Police and Williston Police
ESSEX POLICE — The Essex Selectboard voted unanimously to execute a contract with the Town of Williston for shared police dispatch services on Dec. 5. Along with Williston, Essex PD shares dispatch services with Essex Junction, Essex Rescue and the Westford Fire Department, though the Westford call volume is very low, according to Town Manager Greg Duggan.
WCAX
Burlington School District sues Monsanto over PCB contamination
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The school board in Vermont’s largest city on Monday sued the manufacturer of chemicals that are forcing the city to tear down its high school and build a new one at an estimated cost of more than $190 million. City officials announced in October...
vermontbiz.com
New program to build missing middle-income homes in Vermont to be announced December 13
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott signed legislation in June of this year that provides $15 million in funding for the Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Pilot Program. The program represents the largest single investment in the state’s history to create new homeownership opportunities by investing in the construction of for-sale homes. The program will be initially funded from a portion of the State’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Comments / 0