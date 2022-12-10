Read full article on original website
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
7 Delicious Pizza Spots to Check out in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYStamford, CT
Bristol Press
Richard M. Lyga
On Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, Richard M. Lyga, was called home by the Lord, to join his wife, Patti. Richie, 80, recently of Farmington and formerly of Terryville, was born on Feb. 4, 1942 in Bristol, the first of six children to Daniel J. and Julia (Sawoska} Lyga, deceased. While...
Turnto10.com
Southern New England prepares for first snowfall of the season
Southern New England prepared for the first snowfall of the season on Sunday. Trucks were loaded up with salt in Pawtucket, ready to clear the roads. Mayor Don Grebien said the Department of Public Works crew is in good shape with enough drivers to handle the storm even if it were bigger, but they're always looking for more outside vendors.
Boston Globe
Lou Merloni on WEEI not renewing his contract: ‘It’s not a surprise’
Lou Merloni addressed the news that his 11-year run as a full-time weekday host at WEEI is coming to an end on Monday. During the opening segment of “Merloni, Fauria & Mego,” the former Red Sox infielder said his contract — set to expire at the end of the year — was not renewed by the station.
Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
$473K Wild Money jackpot hit
One lucky person has won Rhode Island's own in-state lottery game.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island State Police report 1 death among 54 crashes during snowstorm
(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday that troopers responded to 54 crashes during the weekend’s snowfall, including one fatal accident. State police said a North Attleborough man lost control of his Ford Ranger pickup truck while driving on Interstate 295 in Smithfield Sunday afternoon. They said...
ABC6.com
The season’s first snowstorm headed towards Providence
The main event for Sunday evening is a small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest. We’ll see cloudy conditions throughout the night with the threat of an afternoon snow or rain shower around, but with temperatures in the mid 30s there won’t be anything to worry about in terms of any accumulation. Once we get past nightfall though that’s when steady light snow overspreads the region. Untreated roads will become snow covered throughout the evening hours.
ABC6.com
2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after head-on collision in Dartmouth
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A teenager was arrested after causing a head-on collision that hospitalized two people in Dartmouth on Friday. Around 5 p.m., emergency crews responded to Chase Road near Lucy Little Road for a head-on crash between a Nissan Altima and a Ford Escape. Police said the...
Weather Alert: Slick Roads Into Monday Morning
WEATHER ALERT: Flurries around today, but a more widespread snow is expected tonight. Accumulations will range from 2-4" in Kent and Providence Counties, up to 2" elsewhere.
GoLocalProv
Whitcomb: Republic of Racket; Warmer Than You Thought; Repelling Roads
“I will go down to the Last Chance Saloon, drink a gallon or two of gin, shoot a game or two of dice and sleep the rest of the night on one of Mike’s barrels. You will let the old shanty go to rot, the white people’s clothes turn to dust, and the Calvary Baptist Church sink into the bottomless pit.
South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete
Massachusetts officials, including Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, celebrated the “substantial completion” of Phase 1 of the South Coast Rail Main Line construction this week with a ribbon cutting at the new Freetown Commuter Rail Station. The $159 contract for Phase 1 of the […] The post South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete appeared first on Transportation Today.
Could a Cryptic Message From Ames Mean the Store Is Returning to SouthCoast?
A cryptic message appeared on the Ames Department Stores website last week:. “Ames Department Stores Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”. That's right, Ames, the store that disappeared from the American retail landscape years ago.
ABC6.com
Shot fired by employee outside Ruby’s Sports Bar and Grill in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At least one shot was fired by an employee after a fight broke out Saturday outside of a Providence bar. Just after 1 a.m., the Providence Police Departments’ Violent Crime task force saw a gathering outside the front door of Ruby’s Sports Bar and Grill on Academy Avenue.
Bristol Press
Silver Alert issued for Bristol teen
BRISTOL – State police on Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a teen who was reported missing from Bristol. The alert was issued for Renee Asamoah Offei, 15, after she went missing sometime Sunday. The Bristol teen has been described as Black, with brown eyes and black hair. She...
GoLocalProv
Shooting at Providence Sports Bar Involving Employee Leads to Emergency Closure
A shooting at a Providence sports bar early Saturday morning has led to its temporary closure. Police say they are investigating the role of a bar employee related to the shooting. About Incident. Police on patrol in the area of Chalkstone and Academy Avenues said they observed a large fight...
AdWeek
Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH
Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fight
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Providence bar was forced to close for 72 hours over the weekend after an employee fired a gun during a fight. The Providence Board of Licenses, chaired by Dylan Conley, decided during Saturday's meeting to ensure the safety of patrons and employees. No one was injured in the incident, but Providence police located the firearm.
Turnto10.com
North Attleborough man dies following crash on I-295 in Smithfield
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Attleborough man died following a crash on I-295 in Smithfield Sunday afternoon. Smithfield police and rescue crews responded to I-295 southbound near the George Washington Highway overpass around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Rhode Island State Police Department. Investigators say 56-year-old...
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. Dec. 10 – 17)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. December 11 – 17, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Westbound...
ABC6.com
Getting Ready For A Little Snow Sunday Night
We’ll be looking at a cloudy sky tonight with an isolated snow shower or flurry possible. However, if you are in Plymouth county of MA or on the Cape you will see occasional snow and rain showers as a result of Northeasterly winds coming in off the ocean. Folks in this region may wake up to some grassy coatings of snow in the morning. All of this activity is not the main storm system that we’ve been focusing on though as that is small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest.
