New Britain, CT

Bristol Press

Richard M. Lyga

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, Richard M. Lyga, was called home by the Lord, to join his wife, Patti. Richie, 80, recently of Farmington and formerly of Terryville, was born on Feb. 4, 1942 in Bristol, the first of six children to Daniel J. and Julia (Sawoska} Lyga, deceased. While...
TERRYVILLE, CT
Turnto10.com

Southern New England prepares for first snowfall of the season

Southern New England prepared for the first snowfall of the season on Sunday. Trucks were loaded up with salt in Pawtucket, ready to clear the roads. Mayor Don Grebien said the Department of Public Works crew is in good shape with enough drivers to handle the storm even if it were bigger, but they're always looking for more outside vendors.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Boston Globe

Lou Merloni on WEEI not renewing his contract: ‘It’s not a surprise’

Lou Merloni addressed the news that his 11-year run as a full-time weekday host at WEEI is coming to an end on Monday. During the opening segment of “Merloni, Fauria & Mego,” the former Red Sox infielder said his contract — set to expire at the end of the year — was not renewed by the station.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island State Police report 1 death among 54 crashes during snowstorm

(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday that troopers responded to 54 crashes during the weekend’s snowfall, including one fatal accident. State police said a North Attleborough man lost control of his Ford Ranger pickup truck while driving on Interstate 295 in Smithfield Sunday afternoon. They said...
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

The season’s first snowstorm headed towards Providence

The main event for Sunday evening is a small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest. We’ll see cloudy conditions throughout the night with the threat of an afternoon snow or rain shower around, but with temperatures in the mid 30s there won’t be anything to worry about in terms of any accumulation. Once we get past nightfall though that’s when steady light snow overspreads the region. Untreated roads will become snow covered throughout the evening hours.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after head-on collision in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A teenager was arrested after causing a head-on collision that hospitalized two people in Dartmouth on Friday. Around 5 p.m., emergency crews responded to Chase Road near Lucy Little Road for a head-on crash between a Nissan Altima and a Ford Escape. Police said the...
DARTMOUTH, MA
GoLocalProv

Whitcomb: Republic of Racket; Warmer Than You Thought; Repelling Roads

“I will go down to the Last Chance Saloon, drink a gallon or two of gin, shoot a game or two of dice and sleep the rest of the night on one of Mike’s barrels. You will let the old shanty go to rot, the white people’s clothes turn to dust, and the Calvary Baptist Church sink into the bottomless pit.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Transportation Today News

South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete

Massachusetts officials, including Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, celebrated the “substantial completion” of Phase 1 of the South Coast Rail Main Line construction this week with a ribbon cutting at the new Freetown Commuter Rail Station. The $159 contract for Phase 1 of the […] The post South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete appeared first on Transportation Today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Bristol Press

Silver Alert issued for Bristol teen

BRISTOL – State police on Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a teen who was reported missing from Bristol. The alert was issued for Renee Asamoah Offei, 15, after she went missing sometime Sunday. The Bristol teen has been described as Black, with brown eyes and black hair. She...
BRISTOL, CT
AdWeek

Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH

Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

North Attleborough man dies following crash on I-295 in Smithfield

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Attleborough man died following a crash on I-295 in Smithfield Sunday afternoon. Smithfield police and rescue crews responded to I-295 southbound near the George Washington Highway overpass around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Rhode Island State Police Department. Investigators say 56-year-old...
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Getting Ready For A Little Snow Sunday Night

We’ll be looking at a cloudy sky tonight with an isolated snow shower or flurry possible. However, if you are in Plymouth county of MA or on the Cape you will see occasional snow and rain showers as a result of Northeasterly winds coming in off the ocean. Folks in this region may wake up to some grassy coatings of snow in the morning. All of this activity is not the main storm system that we’ve been focusing on though as that is small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA

