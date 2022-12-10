Effective: 2022-12-13 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dodge; Mower Winter Storm Impacts Tonight Through Thursday.. .A strong winter storm affects parts of southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and northern Wisconsin between this morning and Thursday. Initial impacts affect parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa this morning with the possibility of freezing rain. In northern Wisconsin, a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow arrives tonight. By Wednesday morning, a quarter inch of ice may coat roadways, trees, and power lines in these areas. Travel will likely be hazardous. This ice, coupled with strong winds gusting to 35 to 45 mph, may result in localized tree damage and power outages. Snow sets in by Wednesday morning with a prolonged light to moderate snowfall through Thursday. This forecast is very sensitive to temperatures, which will be right near freezing. If temperatures warm a few degrees above freezing, icing will be reduced. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell County. In Minnesota, Dodge and Mower Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

DODGE COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO