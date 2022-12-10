Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burnett, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Burnett; Sawyer; Washburn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dodge, Mower by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dodge; Mower Winter Storm Impacts Tonight Through Thursday.. .A strong winter storm affects parts of southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and northern Wisconsin between this morning and Thursday. Initial impacts affect parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa this morning with the possibility of freezing rain. In northern Wisconsin, a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow arrives tonight. By Wednesday morning, a quarter inch of ice may coat roadways, trees, and power lines in these areas. Travel will likely be hazardous. This ice, coupled with strong winds gusting to 35 to 45 mph, may result in localized tree damage and power outages. Snow sets in by Wednesday morning with a prolonged light to moderate snowfall through Thursday. This forecast is very sensitive to temperatures, which will be right near freezing. If temperatures warm a few degrees above freezing, icing will be reduced. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell County. In Minnesota, Dodge and Mower Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Ice Storm Warning, significant icing. Ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...For the Ice Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 03:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Traverse and Big Stone Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
