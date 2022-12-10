Effective: 2022-12-13 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Ice Storm Warning, significant icing. Ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...For the Ice Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

