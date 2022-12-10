Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burnett, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Burnett; Sawyer; Washburn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Koochiching, North Itasca, North St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Koochiching; North Itasca; North St. Louis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, producing blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Koochiching, North St. Louis and North Itasca Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Nett Lake and, Deer Creek areas. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Locally higher amounts up to 12 inches are possible along the higher terrain around Duluth and up the North Shore. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, producing blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Central St. Louis and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas and Bayfield Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band, the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area and the Red Cliff Band. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Ice Storm Warning, significant icing. Ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...For the Ice Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Crow Wing, North Cass, Northern Aitkin, Pine, South Aitkin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Crow Wing; North Cass; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, producing blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...North Cass, South Itasca, South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin and Pine Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake, Big Sandy Lake, Hinckley and, East Lake areas. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Dallas; Greene; Hickory; Jasper; Laclede; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Polk; St. Clair; Stone; Vernon; Webster; Wright WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
