‘Parks and Recreation’ Actress Helen Slayton-Hughes Dies at 92

The Parks and Recreation community has lost one of its own as star Helen Slayton-Hughes has died. The actress who memorably portrayed Ethel Beavers was 92 years old. Slayton-Hughes’ death was reported on December 8 by her family on her Facebook page in a message to fans. “To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen,” the statement began. “Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one.”
Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
Yakira Chambers, ‘Insecure’ Actress & ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Story Editor Dies After Collapsing Outside Mall

NCIS: Hawai’i writer and story editor Yakira Chambers has died at the age of 42 after collapsing outside a mall. According to Deadline, Chambers’ preliminary cause of death is acute asphyxiation, a condition that’s caused by lack of oxygen. She was with her mother outside a mall in Newport Beach, California, on Wednesday, November 30, when she began having breathing difficulties and then collapsed.
‘He Overplayed His Hand And Lost’: David Hyde Pierce Accused Of Being ‘Greedy’ During Frasier Reboot Negotiations Which Led To Producers Retooling Show

Dr. Frasier Crane’s long-awaited return to prime time won’t be the family reunion fans were expecting — thanks to his greedy TV brother, David Hyde Pierce, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation said 63-year-old Piece, who played Frasier’s little brother Niles, scuttled plans to bring back the entire case of the top-rated '90s sitcom when he demanded a much larger part in the storylines for his character — and wanted more money, too!“David has become a huge star on Broadway,” explained a source. “He doesn’t need the show, so he decided to leverage his appearance to the hilt....
‘Call Me Kat’: ‘Mama’ Vicki Lawrence To Play Leslie Jordan’s Mother In Fox Comedy Following Star’s Death

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show) is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat‘s third season. Following the death of series regular Leslie Jordan, who Lawrence co-starred alongside in Fox’s The Cool Kids, she will portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation. “Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines,” series executive producer Maria Ferrari revealed to Deadline. “We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now....
Kelsey Grammer Says Why Not To Expect David Hyde Pierce In ‘Frasier’ Reboot

Cheers produced numerous characters that remain beloved to this day as well as multiple spinoffs. Perhaps the most celebrated, Frasier, is getting a reboot of its own and sees Kelsey Grammer return as Frasier Crane. Grammer envisioned this being a cast reunion as much as possible, saying the goal was to “try to bring back the whole cast, the whole legacy cast.” But Grammer has confirmed fans won’t see David Hyde Pierce in the Frasier spinoff.
James Burrows Pays Tribute to Kirstie Alley: ‘She Was Funny and She Was Gorgeous’

Kirstie Alley was a godsend to “Cheers” when she joined the storied NBC sitcom in 1987, famed director- producer James Burrows recalled Monday as he paid tribute to the comedic star. “She was funny and she was gorgeous. You don’t find those two things together too often,” Burrows told Variety of Alley, who died Dec. 5 at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer. Off camera, she was naturally “bawdy” in a way that endeared her to the comedy community, Burrows recalled. Alley signed on to “Cheers” at the midpoint of its 11-season run on NBC, from 1982-1993, as the...
How The Masked Singer Honored Former Contestant Kirstie Alley Following Her Death

The Masked Singer is honoring one of its own. The Fox reality competition paid homage to former contestant Kirstie Alley during the Dec. 7 holiday-themed Masked Singer Seasonal Sing-a-Long Spectacular. The Cheers alum made her final television appearance on the series in April, just months before her death on Dec. 5 following a brief battle with colon cancer.
Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles

From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
Jim Parsons on coming to 'Terms' with 'Spoiler Alert' (and going full Shirley MacLaine in hospital)

Growing up outside Houston,Jim Parsons loved watching (and rewatching) the 1983 weeper "Terms of Endearment." "It's truly one of my favorite movies ever; I've watched it many times," Parsons says of the best picture-winning drama about a woman (Debra Winger) contending with terminal cancer, her husband (Jeff Daniels) and her devoted, Houston-based mother (Oscar-winner Shirley MacLaine).
Heidi Klum, 49, Stuns In Sheer White Dress With Thigh-High Slit For ‘Avatar’ Premiere

Heidi Klum, 49, brought some heat to the red carpet premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in Los Angeles on Dec. 12. The model looked absolutely incredible as she rocked a sheer, white dress at the event. The ensemble featured a dangerously high leg slit up one side and one shouldered sleeve. She completed the outfit with her hair slicked back, along with dark eye makeup to contrast the wispy gown. She also wore clear, open-toed shoes on her feet for the icy red carpet look.
Inside the Major ‘Big Bang Theory’ Behind-the-Scenes Rift Between Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons

Fans of The Big Bang Theory weren't the only ones crushed when the beloved sitcom came to an end in 2019, a choice that was made in light of Jim Parsons's decision to leave after starring as Sheldon Cooper for 12 seasons. Not only did People reveal back in early October that Johnny Galecki felt like the announcement could've been handled better, but now we're learning that Kaley Cuoco may have also been very upset over the news.

