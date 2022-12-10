Read full article on original website
‘Parks and Recreation’ Actress Helen Slayton-Hughes Dies at 92
The Parks and Recreation community has lost one of its own as star Helen Slayton-Hughes has died. The actress who memorably portrayed Ethel Beavers was 92 years old. Slayton-Hughes’ death was reported on December 8 by her family on her Facebook page in a message to fans. “To the friends and fans of our beloved Helen,” the statement began. “Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest sweet one.”
NCIS: Hawai’i writer and story editor Yakira Chambers has died at the age of 42 after collapsing outside a mall. According to Deadline, Chambers’ preliminary cause of death is acute asphyxiation, a condition that’s caused by lack of oxygen. She was with her mother outside a mall in Newport Beach, California, on Wednesday, November 30, when she began having breathing difficulties and then collapsed.
EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show) is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat‘s third season. Following the death of series regular Leslie Jordan, who Lawrence co-starred alongside in Fox’s The Cool Kids, she will portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation. “Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines,” series executive producer Maria Ferrari revealed to Deadline. “We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now....
Kirstie Alley was a godsend to “Cheers” when she joined the storied NBC sitcom in 1987, famed director- producer James Burrows recalled Monday as he paid tribute to the comedic star. “She was funny and she was gorgeous. You don’t find those two things together too often,” Burrows told Variety of Alley, who died Dec. 5 at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer. Off camera, she was naturally “bawdy” in a way that endeared her to the comedy community, Burrows recalled. Alley signed on to “Cheers” at the midpoint of its 11-season run on NBC, from 1982-1993, as the...
Growing up outside Houston,Jim Parsons loved watching (and rewatching) the 1983 weeper "Terms of Endearment." "It's truly one of my favorite movies ever; I've watched it many times," Parsons says of the best picture-winning drama about a woman (Debra Winger) contending with terminal cancer, her husband (Jeff Daniels) and her devoted, Houston-based mother (Oscar-winner Shirley MacLaine).
