Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink HotelUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
A Life-Sized Jurassic Adventure Has Officially Come To New Port RicheyUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
Jerry Rice slams 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury
As the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, an iconic player in the franchise’s history voiced frustration. Jerry Rice isn’t happy. The legendary former 49ers wide receiver expressed disappointment in the 49er coaching staff after Deebo Samuel sustained an ankle injury in Sunday’s win. Deebo isn’t the first major player from Read more... The post Jerry Rice slams 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jerry Rice and NFL fans were livid with Kyle Shanahan's reckless play-calling after Deebo Samuel's injury
Entering Brock Purdy’s first career NFL start after Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury, the San Francisco 49ers undoubtedly wanted to make a statement on Sunday. With Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town, the 49ers were in an excellent spot to pad their NFC West lead and start to work out some kinks before the playoffs begin.
Tom Brady Has Simple Plea For Nick Bosa Ahead Of Buccaneers-49ers
The 49ers have been on a roll, but San Francisco will turn to Brock Purdy to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jimmy Garoppolo’s regular season was over after suffering a foot injury last Sunday. There reportedly is hope the quarterback can return in the postseason, but Kyle Shanahan will have “Mr. Irrelevant” under center in Week 14 as the 49ers hope to win their sixth-straight game and remain atop of the NFC West.
Bucs fans are fed up after another embarrassing loss
After a dramatic comeback win in Week 13, you might think the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had built up some hope within their fan base as they look ahead to a potential playoff berty. After Sunday’s 35-7 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, it’s safe to say that if they...
San Francisco 49ers get massive injury news
It’s safe to say that the San Francisco 49ers haven’t had the best injury luck at the quarterback position this season. Starting quarterback Trey Lance went down with a devastating injury at the beginning of the season, but then former starter Jimmy Garoppolo was there to fill in and save the team’s season. But then Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers get massive injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ESPN's Robert Griffin III Uses Highly Racist Term On Air, Says It Was Accident
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
Source: Cole Beasley to unretire, sign with Buffalo Bills
WR Cole Beasley, who retired in October after spending two weeks on Tampa Bay's practice squad, is reportedly coming out of retirement to sign with the Buffalo Bills' practice squad, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
San Francisco Giants keep coming up short in free agency
The San Francisco Giants are at least making an effort to upgrade their roster. They were right there when it came to Aaron Judge, seemingly on the cusp of bringing him on board (or, at least, Arson Judge). The Giants were in on Xander Bogaerts, Brandon Nimmo, Trea Turner, and Kevin Kiermaier. All of those players went elsewhere.
Twitter Poll: What Position Do Canes Need the Most Added Talent?
If you could choose, which position does Miami add the best players?
Lynch reveals what 49ers scouts liked about Purdy at Iowa State
The 49ers are now on their third-string quarterback as the team turns to Brock Purdy to lead San Francisco against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Despite Purdy being called "Mr. Irrelevant" after the 49ers selected the 22-year-old with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, general manager John Lynch says the franchise has confidence in the rookie quarterback.
Deebo Samuel, Brock Purdy headline long list of 49ers injuries after Week 14 win
DL Kevin Givens (knee) CB Samuel Womack (concussion) There was never an indication during the game that Purdy was injured. He did exit late, but Shanahan said he was pulled out because of the lopsided score, not the injury. “No, it just got to that point in the game, so...
Shanahan details motivational Bosa talk before Dolphins game
Sometimes poking a bear, figuratively speaking, of course, can have a positive effect, as 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan found out. In the latest episode of "49ers Game Plan," Shanahan shared with broadcaster Greg Papa what happened in the Saturday team meeting before San Francisco's game against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.
Report: Jimmy G's playoff return doubtful in updated timeframe
It has been a bit of a roller coaster since Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury in the first quarter of the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. The latest report wipes away all hopes of Garoppolo's potential return in the postseason. "The good news...
