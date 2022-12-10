ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Comeback

Jerry Rice slams 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury

As the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, an iconic player in the franchise’s history voiced frustration. Jerry Rice isn’t happy. The legendary former 49ers wide receiver expressed disappointment in the 49er coaching staff after Deebo Samuel sustained an ankle injury in Sunday’s win. Deebo isn’t the first major player from Read more... The post Jerry Rice slams 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

Tom Brady Has Simple Plea For Nick Bosa Ahead Of Buccaneers-49ers

The 49ers have been on a roll, but San Francisco will turn to Brock Purdy to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jimmy Garoppolo’s regular season was over after suffering a foot injury last Sunday. There reportedly is hope the quarterback can return in the postseason, but Kyle Shanahan will have “Mr. Irrelevant” under center in Week 14 as the 49ers hope to win their sixth-straight game and remain atop of the NFC West.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers get massive injury news

It’s safe to say that the San Francisco 49ers haven’t had the best injury luck at the quarterback position this season. Starting quarterback Trey Lance went down with a devastating injury at the beginning of the season, but then former starter Jimmy Garoppolo was there to fill in and save the team’s season. But then Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers get massive injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win

Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

San Francisco Giants keep coming up short in free agency

The San Francisco Giants are at least making an effort to upgrade their roster. They were right there when it came to Aaron Judge, seemingly on the cusp of bringing him on board (or, at least, Arson Judge). The Giants were in on Xander Bogaerts, Brandon Nimmo, Trea Turner, and Kevin Kiermaier. All of those players went elsewhere.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Lynch reveals what 49ers scouts liked about Purdy at Iowa State

The 49ers are now on their third-string quarterback as the team turns to Brock Purdy to lead San Francisco against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Despite Purdy being called "Mr. Irrelevant" after the 49ers selected the 22-year-old with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, general manager John Lynch says the franchise has confidence in the rookie quarterback.
AMES, IA
NBC Sports

Shanahan details motivational Bosa talk before Dolphins game

Sometimes poking a bear, figuratively speaking, of course, can have a positive effect, as 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan found out. In the latest episode of "49ers Game Plan," Shanahan shared with broadcaster Greg Papa what happened in the Saturday team meeting before San Francisco's game against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Jimmy G's playoff return doubtful in updated timeframe

It has been a bit of a roller coaster since Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury in the first quarter of the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. The latest report wipes away all hopes of Garoppolo's potential return in the postseason. "The good news...

