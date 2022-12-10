Ronald Walter Jay, age 77, of Nebraska City died December 9, 2022 at CHI Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln. Ron was born July 8, 1945 at Brown’s Hospital in Nebraska City to Milo Maurice and Dorothy Mae (Jones) Jay. Ron married Elizabeth “Beth” Brown on July 1, 1967 at the First Presbyterian Church in Nebraska City and were happily married for more than 55 years. He enjoyed gardening, as long as the produce was edible; he loved sharing the increase with family, church, friends, and neighbors. Ron loved cutting and processing firewood to be used and enjoyed in the family room wood stove and rarely turned on the electric furnace. He was a graduate of UNL with a degree in Vocational Agriculture and worked as a farmer, educator, and banker. As an enthusiastic ambassador for his Lord Jesus Christ, Ron was a loving husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and doting grandfather.

