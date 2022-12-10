Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
News Channel Nebraska
Rhule captivates PBA crowd, says staff is 'on a mission'
LINCOLN - At halftime of the Nebraska men's basketball game on Saturday with fourth-ranked Purdue, as has become tradition, Nebraska introduced new football Head Coach Matt Rhule. Rhule was officially hired on Friday, November 27 and introduced to the public the following Monday. The ceremony this past weekend gave Rhule...
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
No. 4 Boilermakers hold off Nebraska 65-62 in overtime
Nebraska overcame a 14-point second-half deficit against No. 4 Purdue, but the Boilermakers held off the Huskers in overtime for a 65-62 victory on Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Purdue led 45-31 with 15 minutes left, before Nebraska sprinted out to a 10-0 run, including seven points from Keisei...
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters battle Columbus blaze Monday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Firefighters battled a blaze in a Columbus neighborhood late Monday afternoon. First responders were called to the area of 12th Street and 37th Avenue after receiving reports of a camper on fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Witnesses on scene reported seeing the fire move toward other buildings.
News Channel Nebraska
Ronald Walter Jay
Ronald Walter Jay, age 77, of Nebraska City died December 9, 2022 at CHI Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln. Ron was born July 8, 1945 at Brown’s Hospital in Nebraska City to Milo Maurice and Dorothy Mae (Jones) Jay. Ron married Elizabeth “Beth” Brown on July 1, 1967 at the First Presbyterian Church in Nebraska City and were happily married for more than 55 years. He enjoyed gardening, as long as the produce was edible; he loved sharing the increase with family, church, friends, and neighbors. Ron loved cutting and processing firewood to be used and enjoyed in the family room wood stove and rarely turned on the electric furnace. He was a graduate of UNL with a degree in Vocational Agriculture and worked as a farmer, educator, and banker. As an enthusiastic ambassador for his Lord Jesus Christ, Ron was a loving husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and doting grandfather.
News Channel Nebraska
Southeast leads rural Nebraska in flu rates
LINCOLN - The state Department of Health and Human Services reports 108 influenza cases per 100,000 in population in Southeast Nebraska. It is the highest rate in Nebraska, except for Douglas County. Sarpy/Cass has a rate of 54 and Lancaster County 87. The number of school absences with flu like...
News Channel Nebraska
NRD: precipitation is 'more than zero'
NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service has issued fog advisories for 24 Nebraska Counties through noon today. Patchy fog is forecast for Nebraska City today with a chance of rain on Tuesday. Since September, Otoe County has had seven rain events more than a quarter of an inch and...
News Channel Nebraska
Several southeast Nebraska counties included in USDA Upland Wildlife Habitat project
BEATRICE - More acreage and better habitat are on the way for several upland wildlife species in southeast Nebraska. Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director John Berge is announcing the opening of applications for a special Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) initiative designed to increase habitat for upland wildlife. 69...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Board of Education approves superintendent compensation increase
BEATRICE – The Beatrice Board of Education has approved an increase in contract for the district’s superintendent. As of next July 1st, Jason Alexander will receive an 8.23-percent increase in base salary and 8.66-percent hike in total compensation. Alexander, who has been a finalist in recent months for...
News Channel Nebraska
Rifle and ammunition among items stolen from Lincoln vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man reported items, such as a rifle, were stolen from his vehicle during the weekend. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to 8200 block of Flintlock St. around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 10 for a reported larceny. Officers said the 44-year-old victim told...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made in connection to $100K coin theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in connection to the theft of $100,000 worth of gold coins in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 49-year-old David Fricke on Dec. 10. Fricke reportedly knows the victim and had access to the home. Officers said they are still looking...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska food processing company charged for USDA violation
OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska Beef Ltd. was sentenced for false representation of their records and ordered to pay a fine. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said that Nebraska Beef Ltd., an Omaha, food processing company, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. They were charged for false representation relating to agricultural grading records and given one year of probation. Nebraska Beef was ordered to pay a $200,000 fine on top of the $550,000 fine they paid as part of a civil settlement with the government for its conduct.
News Channel Nebraska
Three in jail after Taco Bell fight in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people were taken into custody after a fight at a Taco Bell in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Taco Bell, 1440 W O St., around 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 for a reported weapons violation. Officials said the caller reported that...
News Channel Nebraska
Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
News Channel Nebraska
Early Tuesday house fire, sends units to home east of Beatrice
BEATRICE – Beatrice Rural Fire was dispatched to a house fire along East Lilac Road early Tuesday. Firefighters were sent at 3:45 a.m., on a report that a stove had caught the rear of a house on fire, near the Rockford Lake area about seven miles east of Beatrice.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested after reportedly trying to steal 35 gallons of gasoline
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who was reportedly trying to steal 35 gallons of gasoline and had a stolen trailer with him. LPD said officers were dispatched to Walton Construction, 5100 N 48th St., around 4:15 a.m. on Monday for a reported burglary in process.
News Channel Nebraska
Two arrested after large amounts of drugs found during two separate I-80 traffic stops
MAXWELL, Neb. -- Nebraska State Patrol troopers found over 20 lbs. of methamphetamine and 157 lbs. of marijuana during two separate traffic stops near Maxwell and York. NSP said a trooper saw a Toyota Camry traveling east and speeding on Interstate 80 near Maxwell at mile marker 194 at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. The trooper performed a traffic stop and reportedly became suspicious of criminal activity.
News Channel Nebraska
California man receives 8 years in prison for drug-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- A drug-related charge sentenced a California man to eight years in prison. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 35-year-old Fernando Lopez-Reyes, of Colton, California, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute anabolic steroids, methamphetamine, N-Ethylhexedrone, and Alprazolam, and conspiracy to launder money. Lopez-Reyes was sentenced to 96 months in prison and will have a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice authorities make arrest for protection order violation, trespassing
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police arrested a man for allegedly violating a protection order and trespassing at a South 16th Street apartment, on Saturday. A police officer called to the scene observed a man leaving the area where the victim resides, then walk up to another apartment, open a door and enter uninvited without knocking. Police said the man appeared intoxicated and told police he had been invited to the victim’s apartment.
News Channel Nebraska
Hickman daycare worker arrested for allegedly spraying 3-year-old in face with soap-water solution
HICKMAN - The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office arrested a daycare worker after she sprayed a child in the face with a soap-water filled solution. According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, authorities were dispatched to Tree House Child Development Center in Hickman for an incident involving possible child abuse. Upon arriving...
