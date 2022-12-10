Read full article on original website
Monday Forecast
Man shot in O’Fallon, Missouri Saturday
O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) – A man was shot in O’Fallon, Missouri over the weekend. Police were called to Laura Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday for a report of gunfire. Arriving officers found a 38-year-old man on a front porch who had been shot twice. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
2 arrested after fleeing police, crashing in stolen car in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were taken into custody Monday afternoon after crashing a stolen car in St. Louis County, police said. A St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson said the crash happened at around 3:30. The spokesperson said officers attempted to stop a car that had been reported stolen, but the car fled and eventually crashed into another car near the intersection of Lucas and Hunt Road and West Florissant Avenue.
Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was missing since April
Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified
He charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him.
Driver wanted in East St. Louis hit-and-run
Nearly two weeks after a deadly hit-and-run collision in East St. Louis, police are searching for the accused driver and a vehicle.
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City Proposed
There is a push in one Missouri city to help low-income families. Inflation has made affording expenses hard for many Americans in 2022. This struggle will continue into next year. Experts say the worst is behind us, but inflation is not going away. The area set aside $5 million to provide monthly financial relief for families.
New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
Missouri man in prison nearly 30 years for murder two others confessed to seeking freedom
St. Louis — A hearing begins Monday in a case that will decide if the conviction should be overturned of a Missouri man who's spent nearly three decades in prison for a murder that two other people later confessed to committing. Lamar Johnson has long maintained his innocence, and...
Shooting investigation Saturday evening in St. Charles County
One person has been shot Saturday evening in a St. Charles County neighborhood.
Woman wins first $100K prize in Red Hot Cash Missouri Lottery game
A shopper at a St. Louis grocery store has claimed the first of four $100,000 top prizes in the Missouri Lottery's Red Hot Cash scratchers game.
Jim Butler's Good Taste fundraiser kicks off to help Missouri families
Major weather system brings rain, wind to St. Louis area Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — An active weather pattern will bring more unsettled weather to Missouri and Illinois Tuesday. A large weather system is moving across the intermountain region of Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado Monday evening and is headed toward St. Louis. This energy is expected to move into the...
Missouri police shoot, kill man who allegedly charged officers outside restaurant
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this week
If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, you may be excited to learn that an award-winning food chain is opening another new location in Missouri this week. Read on to learn more.
Joseph Elledge: ’48 Hours’ features Missouri murder
True-crime TV series 48 Hours will explore a high-profile, mid-Missouri murder case resolved in court earlier this year.
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible
Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
The Creepy True Story of the Missouri House with Screaming Walls
If you think your house has issues, be glad it's not as bad as a Missouri house that has walls that scream. It's a creepy true story that has made it one of the most infamous paranormal buildings in the state. If you've never heard of "The Screaming House" in...
Four teenagers from Missouri face charges in shooting death of taxi driver
Four teenagers from St. Louis County, Missouri are now facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Hazelwood in April. Tywon Harris, now 19, Coron Dees, 19, and Jeremiah Allen, 18, were indicted in federal court in June on a robbery charge and a charge of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder.
