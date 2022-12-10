ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

FOX2now.com

Monday Forecast

Walmart customers complain about double charges; …. Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree. Fenton homeowner grazed by bullet after confronting …. After confronting a criminal rummaging through their car on Sunday night, a homeowner...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot in O’Fallon, Missouri Saturday

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) – A man was shot in O’Fallon, Missouri over the weekend. Police were called to Laura Drive around 5 p.m. Saturday for a report of gunfire. Arriving officers found a 38-year-old man on a front porch who had been shot twice. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
O'FALLON, MO
5 On Your Side

2 arrested after fleeing police, crashing in stolen car in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were taken into custody Monday afternoon after crashing a stolen car in St. Louis County, police said. A St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson said the crash happened at around 3:30. The spokesperson said officers attempted to stop a car that had been reported stolen, but the car fled and eventually crashed into another car near the intersection of Lucas and Hunt Road and West Florissant Avenue.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
C. Heslop

$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City Proposed

There is a push in one Missouri city to help low-income families. Inflation has made affording expenses hard for many Americans in 2022. This struggle will continue into next year. Experts say the worst is behind us, but inflation is not going away. The area set aside $5 million to provide monthly financial relief for families.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Major weather system brings rain, wind to St. Louis area Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — An active weather pattern will bring more unsettled weather to Missouri and Illinois Tuesday. A large weather system is moving across the intermountain region of Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado Monday evening and is headed toward St. Louis. This energy is expected to move into the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible

Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Four teenagers from Missouri face charges in shooting death of taxi driver

Four teenagers from St. Louis County, Missouri are now facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Hazelwood in April. Tywon Harris, now 19, Coron Dees, 19, and Jeremiah Allen, 18, were indicted in federal court in June on a robbery charge and a charge of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder.
HAZELWOOD, MO

