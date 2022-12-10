Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is back after 2 years, lighting up the night with hope

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Epiphany Studios in Pontiac hosts glassblowing workshop
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - If you have been so busy Christmas shopping you haven't made time to do something fun for yourself, you may want to check out the holiday glassblowing workshop where you can learn how to make a glass sculpture you can give as a gift or keep for yourself. At Epiphany Studios in Pontiac, people learned how to shape glass into holiday snowmen and other sculptures. The workshop is being held every Saturday in December including Christmas Eve.
fox2detroit.com
Glamorous Moms Foundation collecting blankets for Detroit's homeless population during Project Warmth
FOX 2 - For more information, visit their website glamorousmoms.foundation. Giving Tree Campaign running now through - December 18th. Project Warmth Campaign: December 26 through January 26. Need: Gloves, Mittens, and Blankets. Drop Off Location: Taj Cottage. 38429 Grand River Ave. Farmington, MI.
fox2detroit.com
12 Plays of Christmas at the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - MOSAIC YOUTH THEATRE OF DETROIT'S 12 PLAYS OF CHRISTMAS. Get into the holiday spirit with 12 original stories that reflect the season’s power and magic. List of plays/playwrights:. a. All I Want... by Jose Casas. b. Bright Side by Annie Martin. c. Christmas Crimes...
fox2detroit.com
Spun Sugar Detroit makes treats with FOX 2
Spun Sugar Detroit made a stop at FOX 2 to show off some of its tasty treats it's offering for the holidays. Learn more at Spunsugardetroit.com.
themanchestermirror.com
Adoptable dogs waiting twice as long for homes
Across the state, animal shelters and rescues, including Ann Arbor’s Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV), are battling a capacity crisis of historic levels. More kittens have come in to HSHV this year than in the past 15 years, and dogs are waiting twice as long for adopters. Dogs in Grand Rapids’ Kent County Animal Shelter are waiting an average of 30 days longer for adoption. Royal Oak’s animal shelter reports having hit 200% capacity for dogs this year.
Livonia Family Decorating Their Yard With Christmas Dinosaurs
Normally dinosaurs aren't the first thing that comes to mind when anyone asks you about what kind of decorations you're gonna use for Christmas, but Thomas and Jackie McBride are doing something truly unique with their yard. On display 24/7 at 18115 Middlebelt Rd in Livonia, the family may have just started a new trend, although they are known as the Dinosaur House around the neighborhood, as they've also done this during Halloween. Their new Brontosaurus goes well with the Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and many Tyrannosaurus Rex blow-ups, as Thomas said what the inspiration was behind the idea to decorate with dinos:
wcsx.com
Half-off December Pet Adoptions with Michigan Humane
Looking to get a new furever friend this holiday? You’re in luck because Michigan Humane is taking 50% off all adoption fees through December! According to WXYZ and the Michigan Humane Facebook, their Give the Gift of Home Adoption promotion will be 50% off all adoption fees through the entire month of December.
ClickOnDetroit.com
You can own the Queen of Soul’s Detroit Golf Club home for less than $1M
DETROIT – The late Queen of Soul’s Detroit Golf Club home is selling for a little less than $1 million. One of Aretha Franklin’s past homes is located on Hamilton Road near 7 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue. The home was built in 1927 and consists of...
You Can Escape the Winter Blues Renting This Burton Indoor Pool Oasis
As the temperatures drop, most of us start dreaming once again of those warm summer days relaxing by the pool. We all love the snow for a bit, but nothing beats a Pure Michigan summer. If hoping a plane to the tropics isn't part of your winter plans, we've found the perfect alternative right here in Genesee County.
Detroit News
Jason Carr terminated from WDIV
Correction: Jason Carr was fired from WDIV-TV after expressing frustration with co-workers during his “Jason Carr Live” morning program on Local 4+. The target of his frustration was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Jason Carr, host of WDIV-TV's daily mid-morning program "Live in the D,"...
abc12.com
Family mourns death of loved one murdered in Flint, body found in abandoned building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A family is mourning the loss of their loved one after learning he was murdered and his body dumped in a vacant, blighted building on Flint’s east side. Charles “Charlie” Markley was last seen alive December 1st and reported missing by his sister. Following a...
R.I.P. Detroit soul singer J.J. Barnes, dead at 79
The ‘Chains of Love’ singer died weeks after what he said would be his final performance
fox2detroit.com
Double shooting leaves 1 dead • Comerica Park's new lights • Racial slur at DSO performance
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Officers could be seen with flashlights and cameras in the upstairs floor of a home where a double shooting occurred early Monday morning. Detroit police say at least one of the victims died from their injuries while the second's condition remains unknown after gunfire was exchanged in a home on the city's west side.
Mom says daughter with autism attacked at Macomb County bus stop
Repeated bullying at a high school bus stop in Macomb County has a local family demanding accountability. They say the school district isn't doing enough to keep students safe.
Pine Knob named world's best amphitheater, 2 other Detroit venues receive big honors
The world’s best amphitheater can be found right here in Metro Detroit – Pine Knob in Clarkston. Little Caesars Arena and an iconic Downtown Detroit venue also received big honors.
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants that opened in 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Fleetwood Diner and Zingerman’s Roadhouse may be tried-and-true staples, but Ann Arbor is home to a constantly updating menu of new options. From the co-working and restaurant space of Venue to the “bustaurant” of 1923, Ann Arbor has a plethora of new eats to choose from. If you’re looking for a new restaurant to sample, check out these five spots that opened in Ann Arbor in 2022.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Symphony Orchestra investigating after incident involving racial slur
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Symphony Orchestra said it is investigating an incident during one of the group's performances last week involving a racial slur. In a Facebook post over the weekend, the DSO said it was "deeply disappointed by an incident that took place towards the end of Friday night's concert when an audience member shouted a racial slur."
Detroit News
Audience member shouted racial slur during performance, Detroit Symphony Orchestra says
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra said it is "deeply disappointed" after an audience member interrupted a performance Friday by shouting a racial slur. "Racism and bigotry have no place in Orchestra Hall, and behavior like this is unacceptable," the orchestra posted on Facebook. "Live music is a profoundly human experience that...
Michigan Humane Society offering 50% off adoption fees for December
(CBS DETROIT) - It's a gift that can keep giving for a lifetime. The Michigan Humane Society has a holiday deal for adoptions.For the month of December, the humane society is offering 50% off adoption fees.You can find your next rescue pet at shelters located in Detroit, Westland and Sterling Heights.The Detroit location is at the Mackey Center for Animal Care on Chrysler Drive near Clay Street.The Westland location is at the Berman Center for Animal Care at the intersection of Marquette Street and Newburgh Road.The Sterling Heights Adoption Center is inside the Petco near Lakeside Mall.You can see the animals available for adoption at the Michigan Humane Society's website.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: D’Wan Sims missing for 28 years after disappearing from Livonia mall at 4 years old -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago. It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was...
