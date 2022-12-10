ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

‘It’s a hard road’ Worker shortages delays Meals on Wheels program for St. Louis county

By Stephanie Rothman, Kayla Shepperd
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The lack of workers is still having an effect on Meals on Wheels, which delivers food to elderly and disabled people who depend on it.

Cheryl Frazier is 61 years old, lives in north county, and has a long history of medical problems.

“I have neuropathy in my hands, and I burnt my hands several times trying to cook,” Frazier said.

During her most recent stay in the hospital, she had multiple surgeries that left her left leg paralyzed and forced her to use a wheelchair.

Frazier said her doctors recommended Meals on Wheels in November.

“I waited and waited, and nobody called me,” she said.

She said she was told she would get it after Thanksgiving and then on Dec. 2, but she did not get a reason why it was delayed.

The nonprofit Aging Ahead runs a federally funded Meals on Wheels affiliate program for St. Louis County.

Frazier was told her meals would come from the Ferguson senior center, but was given the runaround for weeks.

“I’ve worked hard all my whole life, and the one time I agreed to accept help, this happened,” she said.

Aging Ahead said that both their volunteers and the third-party company they use to deliver meals have been having trouble finding enough people to work.

“I know I’m not the only one that’s not getting meals,” Frazier said. “So, if I’m not getting meals, there’s so many other seniors that depend on those meals. Where are those meals going?”

After her complaints and FOX 2 reaching out multiple times, she finally received her meal on Dec. 9. Now the question is whether they will keep it up.

“I was, and I was happy that they finally kept their word,” Frazier said.

She said she looks forward to weekly deliveries for herself and others in need.

“I just hope they continue to deliver them their food and just keep them nourished,” Frazier said. “Nobody knows what malnourishment is, but I can tell you it’s a hard road.”

