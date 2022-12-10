ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

RadarOnline

Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks

GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Madison Cawthorn, Lame-Duck Trump Ally, Deserts Congressional Offices Early

Representative Madison Cawthorn, who serves North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, has reportedly emptied out his office in Washington, D.C., roughly six weeks before he will be succeeded by Representative-elect Chuck Edwards. According to a report from Asheville-based newspaper Citizen-Times, Cawthorn's office had been "cleaned out" as of Wednesday, and his...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Retired Air Force officer who entered Senate chamber in tactical gear found guilty in Jan. 6 case

A judge on Wednesday found a Texas man guilty on six charges for entering the Capitol and the Senate chamber during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in tactical gear. Prosecutors said retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, spent 37 minutes inside the building, at times rifling through paperwork on senators’ desks and at one point picking up a discarded pair of plastic flex-cuffs. Brock was arrested four days after the riot.
TEXAS STATE
North Platte Post

U.S. Senate scrambled; Kyrsten Sinema quits Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she now has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

McConnell blasts new House Dems’ leader Hakeem Jeffries as ‘election denier’

WASHINGTON – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell chastised Democrats Thursday for choosing “election denier” Hakeem Jeffries to lead the party in the House.  Jeffries, who reps parts of Brooklyn and Queens, has previously questioned the authenticity of the 2016 election in multiple Twitter posts spanning several years after former President Donald Trump’s win, including a November 2020 tweet saying “history will never accept [Trump] as a legitimate President.” “The newly elected incoming leader of House Democrats is a past election denier who basically said the 2016 election was ‘illegitimate’ and suggested that we had a ‘fake president,'” McConnell (R-Ky.) said. “He’s also...
BROOKLYN, NY
Houston, TX
Houston local news

