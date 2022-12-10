Read full article on original website
Jamie Raskin: Trump thought he could enter the Capitol on January 6 'like Mussolini being carried on the shoulders of his supporters'
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, a member of the House panel investigating the January 6 riot, told MSNBC on Thursday that former President Donald Trump likely thought he would get a hero's welcome from his supporters at the Capitol. "Everything that we've heard tells me that the former president was incensed,"...
Republican who voted to impeach Trump re-elected to US House
David Valadao wins California midterms race, only second member of lower chamber to survive voting to impeach president
AOL Corp
Rep. Jamie Raskin said a GOP majority could install Trump as speaker of the House. Matt Gaetz has floated the idea before.
Jamie Raskin says GOP members of the House could try to make Trump the Speaker. Pro-Trump members have repeatedly talked about the idea, Raskin said on "Face the Nation." Rep. Matt Gaetz previously told supporters he would nominate Trump if the GOP took the House. US Rep. Jamie Raskin of...
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley spoke out. The post Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins appeared first on NewsOne.
Congress prepares to act after Biden calls on Capitol Hill to 'immediately' pass legislation to avert rail shutdown
Democratic leaders say they could act as soon as this week after President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass legislation "immediately" to avert a rail shutdown by officially adopting a September tentative agreement approved by labor and management leaders.
Liz Cheney Says Donald Trump "Will Never Be President Again"
Office of Congresswoman Liz Cheney via Public Domain. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that former President Donald Trump “will never be president again” as Trump launched his third campaign for the White House.
msn.com
Rep. Adam Schiff REFUSES to say if he will comply if subpoenaed by House Republicans
Top Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff on Sunday refused to rule out the possibility of him defying a Congressional subpoena, should the new House Republican majority call him to testify next year. Schiff said he would have to 'consider the validity' of any such order - despite previously being quick to...
Kyrsten Sinema once ripped then-Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman for trying to win over Republican voters: 'What kind of strategy is that?'
Sinema, now a US senator, announced Friday she was quitting the Democratic party and said she "never really fit into a box of any political party."
Texas Native Brittney Griner Ignored by Abbott in Tweet for Whelan Release
Griner, a Houston native, is expected to land at a San Antonio airport late Thursday evening or early Friday morning, according to media reports.
Kevin McCarthy will not be House speaker, Matt Gaetz says
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) says he is convinced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will not become speaker, a declaration that signals a turbulent process given the GOP's ultraslim projected margin in winning control of the lower chamber.
Dems silent on McCarthy’s pledge to boot Swalwell, Omar, Schiff from committees
Senior House Democrats are silent on Republican Kevin McCarthy's pledge to boot Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar, and Eric Swalwell off committees next Congress.
Madison Cawthorn, Lame-Duck Trump Ally, Deserts Congressional Offices Early
Representative Madison Cawthorn, who serves North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, has reportedly emptied out his office in Washington, D.C., roughly six weeks before he will be succeeded by Representative-elect Chuck Edwards. According to a report from Asheville-based newspaper Citizen-Times, Cawthorn's office had been "cleaned out" as of Wednesday, and his...
Retired Air Force officer who entered Senate chamber in tactical gear found guilty in Jan. 6 case
A judge on Wednesday found a Texas man guilty on six charges for entering the Capitol and the Senate chamber during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, in tactical gear. Prosecutors said retired Air Force Lt. Col. Larry Brock, 55, spent 37 minutes inside the building, at times rifling through paperwork on senators’ desks and at one point picking up a discarded pair of plastic flex-cuffs. Brock was arrested four days after the riot.
Bernie Sanders blasts Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema as a 'corporate Democrat' who has 'sabotaged enormously important legislation'
Sanders said on CNN's "State of the Union" that Sinema's recent decision to leave the Democratic Party rested in her "political aspirations."
Top Senate Republican Says Republican Leadership "Caved" to Democrats
Top Senate Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is accusing Senate GOP leadership of “caving” to Democrats, according to The Hill. Scott made the comments on Fox Business, saying that Republicans “caved in on the debt ceiling, caved in on a gun bill, caved in on a fake infrastructure bill.”
U.S. Senate scrambled; Kyrsten Sinema quits Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she now has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
McConnell blasts new House Dems’ leader Hakeem Jeffries as ‘election denier’
WASHINGTON – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell chastised Democrats Thursday for choosing “election denier” Hakeem Jeffries to lead the party in the House. Jeffries, who reps parts of Brooklyn and Queens, has previously questioned the authenticity of the 2016 election in multiple Twitter posts spanning several years after former President Donald Trump’s win, including a November 2020 tweet saying “history will never accept [Trump] as a legitimate President.” “The newly elected incoming leader of House Democrats is a past election denier who basically said the 2016 election was ‘illegitimate’ and suggested that we had a ‘fake president,'” McConnell (R-Ky.) said. “He’s also...
President Biden speaks on why American Paul Whelan wasn't released with Brittney Griner
WASHINGTON — WNBA star and Houston native Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia. It was a one-to-one swap, as the U.S. released Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange. In the months leading up to Griner’s release, there were reports that American Paul Whelan...
Jeffries to replace Pelosi as top House Democrat
Rep. Katherine Clark was elected Democratic Whip, and Rep. Pete Aguilar will take over as caucus chair.
