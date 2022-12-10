ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Menorah Lighting Set, Boca Boat Parade Approaches

Big Weekend For Holiday Events In Delray Beach, Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two big holiday events are days away in South Palm Beach County. And everyone is invited. The Grand Delray Beach Chanukah Festival and Menorah Lighting is set for 5 […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
margatetalk.com

‘Polar Express’ Makes a Stop in Coconut Creek Dec. 16

A Christmas classic, Tom Hanks’ The Polar Express is the next free drive-in movie in Coconut Creek. The Polar Express is a 2004 computer-animated fantasy adventure film co-written and directed by Robert Zemeckis, based on the 1985 children’s book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, who also served as one of the executive producers.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
WSVN-TV

Santa poses with pets and their humans at VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some four-legged good boys and girls got to meet Santa Claus in Hollywood. VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital on Saturday welcomed pets to pose with their families and the big guy. The event, celebrating its 10th year, has become a tradition for the hospital. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Boynton Beach, FL

Many locals and visitors come to Boynton Beach, Florida, for a relaxing and vibrant tropical lifestyle. Being situated along the Atlantic Coastline in Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is known as the "Gateway to the Gulfstream." It's a great place to enjoy the open sea. This city's locals and guests...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

