WSVN-TV
La Yolanda Mezcalería Bar turns into Yolanda’s Enchanted Forest for December
Deck the halls with tons of cocktails, because ’tis the season to be jolly and bubbly. We don’t get much of a winter in South Florida, but Deco’s checking out a spot that’s bringing a little bit of the North Pole to the 305. Forget presents...
WSVN-TV
Floating tiki, bright holiday decorations delight spectators as 51st Winterfest Boat Parade lights up New River
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a night of delights as scores of boats sailed into one of South Florida’s biggest holiday traditions. For the thousands of South Floridians who took in the awe-inspiring sights along Las Olas, the event billed at the greatest show on H2O lived up to its name.
Delray Beach Menorah Lighting Set, Boca Boat Parade Approaches
Big Weekend For Holiday Events In Delray Beach, Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two big holiday events are days away in South Palm Beach County. And everyone is invited. The Grand Delray Beach Chanukah Festival and Menorah Lighting is set for 5 […]
Holiday Boat Parade Celebrations In South Florida
The Pompano Beach Boat Parade being held tonight, The Winterfest Boat Parade is being held tomorrow.
margatetalk.com
Our Margate Winter Festival Featuring a ‘Florida-Style’ Celebration Dec. 16
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Margate as the return of the Margate Winter Festival comes to town this week. Margate’s Winter Festival takes place on Friday, December 16, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on the corner of Margate Boulevard and State Road 7.
Winterfest Boat Parade Is Tonight, Expect Traffic From Fort Lauderdale To Pompano Beach
Here’s What You Need To Know If You’re Traveling From Boca Raton To The Winterfest Parade Tonight. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The annual Winterfest Boat Parade is tonight in Fort Lauderdale — a huge event that attracts mass crowds. While the Boca Raton […]
WSVN-TV
Riverfront Holiday Village at The Wharf is all dressed up for holidays and ready to show you a good time
This Christmas, don’t be surprised if you get five air fryers. From three people. At first, you might need a drink to recover from all the thoughtfulness … and maybe a few more, because you just sold your air fryers!. It takes a village to throw a really...
margatetalk.com
‘Polar Express’ Makes a Stop in Coconut Creek Dec. 16
A Christmas classic, Tom Hanks’ The Polar Express is the next free drive-in movie in Coconut Creek. The Polar Express is a 2004 computer-animated fantasy adventure film co-written and directed by Robert Zemeckis, based on the 1985 children’s book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, who also served as one of the executive producers.
South Florida’s Craft Show Returns to Coral Springs Dec. 17
South Florida’s Craft Show returns to Coral Springs with its last event of the year. The Christmas Party is held on Saturday, December 17, from 11 to 4 p.m., and includes a toy distribution event, with drinks served and music by DJ Elite. Visitors are encouraged to come in...
WSVN-TV
Children and teens take part in 5th Shop with a Boss event at Hollywood Target
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Children and teens in Hollywood got the chance to shop with a boss this weekend. The Entrepreneur Education and Development Center held its fifth annual Shop with a Boss event at the Target on Hollywood Boulevard, Saturday morning. Each attendee was given $100 to spend on...
WSVN-TV
Santa poses with pets and their humans at VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some four-legged good boys and girls got to meet Santa Claus in Hollywood. VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital on Saturday welcomed pets to pose with their families and the big guy. The event, celebrating its 10th year, has become a tradition for the hospital. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
WSVN-TV
6-year-old battling cancer treated to luxury car parade in Pembroke Pines, quality time with Santa
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A special South Florida girl received an unexpected and gratifying surprise from Santa. Six-year-old Gabriella Rivera, a member of the Make-A-Wish family, was treated Sunday to a luxury car parade in Pembroke Pines held in her honor. Her father, Robert Rivera, said the surprise comes...
Click10.com
Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
WSVN-TV
Catering company’s owners say crooks stole food truck filled with equipment in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves left a bad taste in the mouths of two South Florida business owners who said the source of their livelihood has been taken from them. Speaking with 7News on Monday, Go Jerk owners Christopher Crooks and Xavian Mckenzie said someone stole his catering company’s food truck in Miramar on Dec. 3.
Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives May Be Coming Soon to One Coral Springs Restaurant
Is Guy Fieri bringing his Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives to Hellenic Republic in Coral Springs?. Our sources say he just might. Sources shared that the famous Food Network show would be filming at the town’s favorite Greek spot on Wednesday, December 14. We reached out to the restaurant for...
Kimbop to Expand to Second Location in Pompano Beach
At Kimbop guests "Eat like Kings and Queens"
cw34.com
Coast guard, Vanilla Ice, and fatal crash: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Video: Coast Guard rescues 1, stops illegal migrant landing off the Florida coast. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued one person after stopping an illegal migrant landing 15 miles off the Florida Coast. Air...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Boynton Beach, FL
Many locals and visitors come to Boynton Beach, Florida, for a relaxing and vibrant tropical lifestyle. Being situated along the Atlantic Coastline in Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is known as the "Gateway to the Gulfstream." It's a great place to enjoy the open sea. This city's locals and guests...
Vanilla Ice Shares Details About His Upcoming Brewery & Pop Culture Museum
The Palm Beach County resident whose real name is Robert Van Winkle says his latest project will open sometime next year and Lake Worth Beach resident Guy Fieri is helping out.
