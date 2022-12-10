ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Oak Boulevard Jewelry Wonderland Is Dripping In Gold and Seasonal Fun — Zadok Throws a Holiday Party Like No Other

Amy Zadok, Lisa Zadok, Michelle Zadok at the Zadok Jewelers holiday soirée. (Photo by Alex Montoya) Everything was perfectly merry and bright when the beloved Zadok family opened their namesake jewelry emporium on Houston’s Post Oak Boulevard for a “Dripping in Gold” holiday fête that saw friends, family and customers coursing through the rows and rows of fabulous jewelry.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Texas Winter Lights

HOUSTON — What happens when you take a Texas-shaped lazy river on a giant terrace six stories above downtown and add lights? You get Texas Winter Lights at Marriott Marquis' Altitude Rooftop & Pool. "When you’re up in your suite looking out at the pool deck, they just pop,"...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HeARTfully Yours can help you gift a keepsake that will last a lifetime

HOUSTON — Artist Christopher Radko has emerged from a 15 year absence to make new holiday ornaments that have brought joy to homes all over the world. His message has always been to spread holiday cheer with beautifully crafted ornaments that help people make personal memories they can cherish.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Lightscape

HOUSTON — If you’ve only ever seen the Houston Botanic Garden by day, now's your chance to check it out by Lightscape. "We think Lightscape is a really unique way to celebrate the holidays," said Justin Lacey, the garden's director of communications. Once the sun sets, the garden...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: The Light Park

KATY, Texas — Driving to see Christmas lights looks a little different at The Light Park. "Christmas is a great time of year – for us, for the families," said co-owner Joe White. "We wanted to do something no one has ever done before: lights beyond all imagination."
KATY, TX
KHOU

Be proactive with your health this holiday season with the help of Advanced Body Scan

HOUSTON — For many, the holiday season is one of the happiest times of the year. But with the stress that is often accompanied by, it can also be a dangerous time for our health. In fact, research shows that cardiac death is almost 5% higher during the holidays compared to the rest of the year. So how can you tell if you're shortness of breath is due to an underlying illness or something more? Advanced Body Scan has the solution with their 5 minute scan.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Mulch or rake? How you can repurpose those fall leaves help your lawn

HOUSTON — Before you blow those fallen leaves off your porch, listen up. Here’s how you can repurpose those leaves and save on landscaping. Even though we are counting the days until Christmas, we are still celebrating the fall foliage. However, that also means piles of leaves, and the cleanup that follows is just a pain.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

