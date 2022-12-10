Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this DecemberJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Want to stay in President Bush's former Houston home? Now you canAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
Related
KHOU
What you need to know about shipping costs this holiday season
HOUSTON — Will you be shipping any packages this coming week? Shipping rates are up this year at every shipping service, and if you wait till after Dec. 14 or 15 you may have to pay a small fortune. Like many of us this holiday season, Linda Gee recently...
Friendswood man said he was going for walk, but never returned home, say police
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say vanished after saying he was going for a walk. Lester Mabry, 38, was last seen on Clearview Avenue in Friendswood at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, after telling family members that he was going for a walk, police said. He didn't come back home.
papercitymag.com
Post Oak Boulevard Jewelry Wonderland Is Dripping In Gold and Seasonal Fun — Zadok Throws a Holiday Party Like No Other
Amy Zadok, Lisa Zadok, Michelle Zadok at the Zadok Jewelers holiday soirée. (Photo by Alex Montoya) Everything was perfectly merry and bright when the beloved Zadok family opened their namesake jewelry emporium on Houston’s Post Oak Boulevard for a “Dripping in Gold” holiday fête that saw friends, family and customers coursing through the rows and rows of fabulous jewelry.
Caught on camera: Robbers attack employees, threaten customers, steal $3,000 at trendy sushi spot
Houston police are looking for two men who were caught on camera robbing a trendy Washington Avenue sushi restaurant.
KHOU
HIDDEN GEM: Texas Winter Lights
HOUSTON — What happens when you take a Texas-shaped lazy river on a giant terrace six stories above downtown and add lights? You get Texas Winter Lights at Marriott Marquis' Altitude Rooftop & Pool. "When you’re up in your suite looking out at the pool deck, they just pop,"...
KHOU
HeARTfully Yours can help you gift a keepsake that will last a lifetime
HOUSTON — Artist Christopher Radko has emerged from a 15 year absence to make new holiday ornaments that have brought joy to homes all over the world. His message has always been to spread holiday cheer with beautifully crafted ornaments that help people make personal memories they can cherish.
KHOU
HIDDEN GEM: Lightscape
HOUSTON — If you’ve only ever seen the Houston Botanic Garden by day, now's your chance to check it out by Lightscape. "We think Lightscape is a really unique way to celebrate the holidays," said Justin Lacey, the garden's director of communications. Once the sun sets, the garden...
KHOU
HIDDEN GEM: The Light Park
KATY, Texas — Driving to see Christmas lights looks a little different at The Light Park. "Christmas is a great time of year – for us, for the families," said co-owner Joe White. "We wanted to do something no one has ever done before: lights beyond all imagination."
Senior living guide: 27 places in the Pearland, Friendswood area designed for senior adults
Landing at Watercrest Shadow Creek Ranch (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Pearland and Friendswood area continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. The following list is not comprehensive. Independent living communities cater to older adults with limited care needs....
Experts remind people to protect the elderly from respiratory illnesses during the holidays
HOUSTON — It's the time of the year when families come together but with a rise in flu and COVID cases, experts are warning people to take precautions to keep the elderly safe, especially those in nursing homes. 'Tis the season for contagious respiratory illnesses. "We are done with...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shoots 2 teenagers attempting to rob his friend coming out of store, deputies say
HUMBLE, Texas - One teen is dead and another is in critical condition after an attempted robbery on Sunday night. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at a gas station off Kenswick Drive near Farm-to-Market 1960 in North Harris County. Sergeant Jason Brown of the Harris County Sheriff's homicide division...
KHOU 11 meteorologists keeping you weather smart
HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 weather team is always keeping you weather smart. Our team of certified meteorologists is dedicated to tracking the weather in Houston and the surrounding Gulf Coast area.
Brothers help pull kids to safety after church bus flips on its side
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — More than a dozen people are recovering after being injured in a church bus crash last weekend. It happened around noon on Sunday along Uvalde Road near Wallisville Road in northeast Harris County. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the bus was taking people home after service at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
'Been like this since the 90s' | Neighbors want vacant NE Houston shopping center to be redeveloped
HOUSTON, Texas — It’s been a long time since the last blue light special was held at what was Houston's fourth-ever Kmart store at Homestead and Parker roads. "It looks bad,” neighbor Karen Mack said. "I have out-of-state family. When they come here, it’s like 'huh?'”
KHOU
Be proactive with your health this holiday season with the help of Advanced Body Scan
HOUSTON — For many, the holiday season is one of the happiest times of the year. But with the stress that is often accompanied by, it can also be a dangerous time for our health. In fact, research shows that cardiac death is almost 5% higher during the holidays compared to the rest of the year. So how can you tell if you're shortness of breath is due to an underlying illness or something more? Advanced Body Scan has the solution with their 5 minute scan.
Mulch or rake? How you can repurpose those fall leaves help your lawn
HOUSTON — Before you blow those fallen leaves off your porch, listen up. Here’s how you can repurpose those leaves and save on landscaping. Even though we are counting the days until Christmas, we are still celebrating the fall foliage. However, that also means piles of leaves, and the cleanup that follows is just a pain.
How to protect yourself from porch pirates as holidays kick into high gear
HOUSTON — It happens year-round, but when December hits it seems like those pesky package thieves are on the loose in every neighborhood, and it's not just Houston. "Forty-nine million Americans have had a package stolen in the 12 months leading up to that study," said Corey Wagner, a senior industry analyst at security.org.
Houston woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches arrested, police say
TEXAS, USA — A Houston woman was recently arrested in connection to several reported mail thefts at churches in North Texas, according to police. The Flower Mound Poice Department said Graciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, is accused of stealing numerous checks from area churches. Between Nov. 2 and Nov. 10,...
Crime Stoppers holds 28th annual Holiday Memorial Remembrance Tree Ceremony for families of victims
HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers held its 28th annual holiday memorial remembrance tree ceremony on Saturday. The event allows families of murdered loved ones to come together during a time of year when loss can be overwhelming. One by one, parents of murdered children and surviving family members placed personalized...
fox26houston.com
Surveillance cameras capture father of 5 gunned down trying to stop men from getting into car in his driveway
HOUSTON - A man trying to save a car from being stolen ends up losing his life. Around 1:45 a.m. the man was inside his home and saw on his surveillance camera several men in the driveway trying to get into his girlfriend’s car. He went outside to try and stop them.
KHOU
Houston, TX
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 1