Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle says it was 'painful' being told not to invite one of her closest friends, Samantha Markle's biological daughter, to her wedding
Meghan Markle said she and Samantha Markle's biological daughter, Ashleigh, have a close relationship, but she couldn't invite her to the wedding.
Royal Expert Accuses Meghan Markle of Showing Off With Latest Subtle Move
A royal expert accused Meghan Markle of showing off when she sent a thank you card with a crown over her initial.
Meghan Markle slams estranged sister Samantha: ‘I don’t know your middle name’
Meghan Markle slammed her estranged half-sister in Netflix’s “Harry & Meghan” docuseries, accusing Samantha Markle of fabricating their relationship amid her royal fame. “Suddenly, it felt like she was everywhere,” the “Suits” alum said, explaining she hadn’t seen the 58-year-old “for over a decade” — and even then, for “only a day and a half” — before Samantha began making headlines. “I don’t know your middle name. I don’t know your birthday,” the former actress, 41, added in the show’s third episode, which dropped Thursday. “You’re telling these people you raised me, and you coined me Princess Pushy? “I hadn’t had a fallout...
‘Sussex, lies and videotape’: papers on the attack over Harry and Meghan documentary
Accusations trailer uses misleading editing are latest salvo in bitter war between royal couple and most UK print media
Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first date
Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
buzzfeednews.com
Meghan Markle Said The Palace Told Her Not To Invite Her Niece To The Royal Wedding
The Palace told Meghan Markle not to invite her niece to her royal wedding to Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex said in the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. The six-part show, which gives an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the royal couple’s lives, dropped the first three episodes Thursday; the final three will be released on Dec. 15.
Biggest Bombshells From The First Volume Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries
After months of anticipation, the first half of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries finally debuted on Thursday, December 8.Prior to the big premiere, the parents-of-two mostly kept their lips zipped about filming, though the former actress hinted she wasn't completely satisfied with the final result."It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director [Liz Garbus] whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it," she shared in her recent Variety interview. "We’re trusting...
In Style
The Royal Staff Has a Low-key Rude Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have some unresolved beef with the royal family. Whether you heard it from the tabloids, Markle's podcast Archetypes, or that bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, we've gotten the Sussexes' side of the story. But now, an undisclosed nickname reportedly given to the husband-and-wife duo by the royal staff is coming to light — and it's actually kind of rude.
Piers Morgan posts raunchy photos of his wife amid claims he fancies Meghan Markle
Piers Morgan is trying to shut down any sort of rumors that he 'fancied' Meghan Markle at one point in time. The 57-year-old talk show host took to Twitter on Friday and addressed the rumors by posting raunchy photos of his wife, Celia Walden. "All the trolls raging that I only criticise Meghan Markle because I ‘fancied’ her & then got upset when she ghosted me," Morgan wrote. For years, Morgan has launched verbal attacks on Meghan on social media and his show Piers Morgan Uncensored and at his former co-host gig Good Morning Britain. Notoriously, Morgan stormed off GMB...
Meghan Markle family tree: Who are the Duchess of Sussex’s family?
Since marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has undoubtedly become one of the most famous women in the world.While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020, they are now set to release a highly anticipated, tell-all documentary about their life as royals.But, aside from what we know about her in-laws including King Charles III, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are Markle’s own family?From an estranged father and half-siblings to her two children, here’s a breakdown of the Duchess of Sussex’s family.Doria RaglandMarkle’s mother is Doria Ragland, 66, and the...
Popculture
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make Notable Change to Their Website
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just changed things up for their website, Archewell.com. As PureWow reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a new photo of themselves on the homepage of the site. This new photo was taken when the couple attended the One Young World summit in September.
Despite Family Tensions, Prince William and Princess Catherine Will Reportedly Still Send Archie and Lili Christmas Presents
The adults, however, will not be exchanging gifts.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Lose ANOTHER Team Member As Head Of Audio Steps Down From Duchess Of Sussex's Podcast
Another high-level staffer is bidding adieu to her time with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell brand, RadarOnline.com has learned, marking the second person to leave in recent days.Rebecca Sananès, who served as head of audio while overseeing Markle's Spotify podcast Archetypes with Meghan, will be making her departure after more than a year at the company, according to well-placed sources.She officially joined Archewell in August 2021 — just weeks after being hired — having worked for Vox Media and New York Magazine's Pivot podcast. Sananès is looking forward to launching her own project, Page Six reported on Monday. Other...
WFMZ-TV Online
Meghan Markle's mum Doria Ragland admits last five years have been 'challenging'
Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland says the last five years since she met and married Prince Harry have been amongst the most “challenging” of her life. The Duchess of Sussex's mum has spoke out for the first time about the attention on her daughter's relationship with the royal, and she revealed she was "ready to have my voice heard" as she appears in the couple's explosive 'Harry and Meghan' Netflix documentary.
Elle
Harry & Meghan Reveals Exactly How Prince Harry Proposed to Meghan Markle
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Before Prince Harry decided to propose to Meghan Markle in November 2017, the royal heir had tried-and-true long-term relationship collateral to depend upon: a dog. In the new docuseries Harry & Meghan, the prince jokes that he wasn’t positive the Suits actress would accept his engagement ring, but he figured odds were in his favor given that Guy, Markle’s pet beagle, was staying at his place. “She’d already moved Guy over,” Harry said. “So I had Guy as a hostage.” In the series, part of the couple’s headline-making deal with Netflix, the couple reveals their full engagement story, including the important role Guy got to play during the proposal.
‘I was terrified’: Prince Harry calls out ‘feeding frenzy’ over Meghan Markle relationship in full Netflix trailer
The full trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary series has been released. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will share the story of their lives together in a forthcoming six-part series on the streaming platform, simply titled Harry and Meghan.After the project was announced last week, there has been considerable speculation about what the couple will reveal. In a new clip teasing the series, Prince Harry is heard suggesting that there were stories “planted” against Meghan during their time as senior members of the royal institution.“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” he says in the trailer,...
Meghan records moment Prince Harry proposed to her
Meghan Markle's recording of Prince Harry's proposal has been shown on Netflix's much-anticipated Harry & Meghan series. "Jess, Jess, Jess, Jess, it's happening," the now-Duchess of Sussex can be heard whispering to her friend, who was on the phone. Harry was asked by the interviewer what "position he was in," to which he quipped "downward dog," much to Meghan's amusement. "Of course I got down on one knee. Of course I did," the prince recalled, as they reminisced about the moment. Megan, however, described the days after the engagement as an "orchestrated reality show."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
TODAY.com
Mom’s simple trick for defusing her toddler’s tantrum is going viral because it works
If toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try doing zoomies. Not only will your kid stop crying, but you also feel calmer, according to one Georgia mom. Zoomies, or frenetic random activity periods (FRAPS), is the term used to describe when dogs suddenly start racing around to burn off energy.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Lost 14 Staff In Four Years: Why Did Rebecca Sananès, Mandana Dayani Left The Sussexes?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lost another two of their staff over the weekend after their head of audio, Rebecca Sananès, and Archewell Foundation president, Mandana Dayani, stepped down from their respective posts. In total, they have lost 14 of their staffers since 2018, making some wonder what makes their people decide to leave them.
Searches for ‘Hermès blanket’ increase by 500% after Harry and Meghan trailer
Google searches for “Hermès blanket” have skyrocketed ever since the throw blanket was featured in the trailer for the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming docuseries, Harry and Meghan.Earlier this week, Netflix released the full trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s highly-anticipated documentary Harry and Meghan. Due for release on 8 December, the six-part series shares “the other side” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s story after stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.In the trailer, Prince Harry is heard suggesting that there were stories “planted” against Meghan, as the clip cuts to...
Comments / 1