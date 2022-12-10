Ted Danson and several other “Cheers” stars are remembering their co-star Kirstie Alley following her death on Monday. “I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of ‘Cheers,’” Danson, who played Sam Malone in the beloved series, said in a statement to People. “It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes.” Danson then gushed about the “truly brilliant” late actress, saying her ability to portray Rebecca Howe was “both moving and hysterically funny.” “As I got off the plane, I...

6 DAYS AGO