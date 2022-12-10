ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Take Time to Smile: Girl licenses pet unicorn in L.A County

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GpwTg_0jdoyvSy00

All unicorns have a place to frolic freely in Los Angeles County. Officials there have given a young girl named Madeline a pre-approved unicorn license.

Madeline sent a handwritten letter to the county asking for permission to keep a unicorn, in case she ever found one.

The county posted Madeline's letter on Facebook and approved her request.

They also sent Madeline a stuffed unicorn to have until a real one finally appears in her backyard.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy