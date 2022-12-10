Take Time to Smile: Girl licenses pet unicorn in L.A County
All unicorns have a place to frolic freely in Los Angeles County. Officials there have given a young girl named Madeline a pre-approved unicorn license.
Madeline sent a handwritten letter to the county asking for permission to keep a unicorn, in case she ever found one.
The county posted Madeline's letter on Facebook and approved her request.
They also sent Madeline a stuffed unicorn to have until a real one finally appears in her backyard.
