Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink HotelUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
A Life-Sized Jurassic Adventure Has Officially Come To New Port RicheyUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
fox13news.com
More than 1 million lights featured in 'Festival of Lights' at Hillsborough County Fairgrounds
DOVER, Fla. - It may not feel like winter in Florida, but the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds can take you to a winter wonderland this holiday season. The Festival of Lights features more than 1 million lights at the fairgrounds location. It's a two-mile drive through to see all the lights from your car. It also features Santa's Village where attendees can park to enjoy food, crafts, and a chance to meet Santa.
Metropolitan Ministries sees higher need than ever before
On some families' Christmas lists, you can find things like a new video game system or a flat screen tv, but for other families, they're just trying to figure out what their next meal is going to be and where they're going to sleep tonight.
Local non-profit working with Santa on making children's wishes come true
Over 100,000 "at risk" and underprivileged children in Tampa Bay get gifts and clothing through the nonprofit group Sincerely Santa Tampa.
A Florida Man Won $15M From A Cheap Scratch Off & The Retailer Is Also A Big Winner
Christmas came early for a man in Florida who spent a rather profitable $30 on a scratch-off game bought in the Tampa area. He became a big lottery winner, scratching $15 million on the 300X THE CASH ticket. The 42-year-old is Ryan Doddridge and he's the trustee of the Doddridge...
mynews13.com
St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
Biking, scootering, busing — get around Tampa however you want with this new app
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city leaders are looking for volunteers to test out a new mobility app designed to help people get around the city however they want — via walking, biking, scootering, driving, riding the streetcar or riding the bus. Launching Monday is the city's partnership with...
995qyk.com
Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home
Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
‘That dog should’ve been taken’: Tampa 8-year-old mauled by neighbor’s dog
A Tampa mom said her 8-year-old daughter was mauled by a neighbor's dog over the weekend. It happened in Tampa’s Old Seminole Heights neighborhood. The victim's family said the dog is still with its owners, and they say that's not good enough.
TPA delays 'Name the Flamingo' contest as judges review more than 65k entries
TAMPA, Fla. — We'll have to wait a little longer until we can vote on a name for the giant pink flamingo at Tampa International Airport. The airport was originally set to reveal the top three names on Monday before opening up the voting to the public but due to the high volume of entries, the judges need some more time to narrow it down.
Florida woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
‘Home for the holidays’: Over a dozen kids adopted at Tropicana Field
Nineteen kids got what might be one of the best Christmas presents ever — a home for the holidays, part of Family Support Services' '#OfficiallyStitched' adoption initiative.
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroom
TAMPA, Fla. - Police in Tampa, Florida, have arrested a 15-year-old teen after they posted a photo of themselves posing with a gun inside the bathroom at Gibbs High School. The student, who remains unnamed due to their age, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon on school property.
Stranded dog found tangled in mangrove branches rescued
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit found a stranded dog tangled in a mangrove island within Oyster Creek on Dec. 9. Deputies responded to find the dog after a citizen reported it, the sheriff's office said. They found the sweet girl perched on the mangrove's branches, with no solid ground on which to stand.
thetampabay100.com
Pasco officials host 28th Annual Holiday Food Giveaway
Pasco Tax Collector Mike Fasano, Congressman Gus Bilirakis, Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley, Clerk of Court Nikki Alvarez-Sowles, Sheriff Chris Nocco, Property Appraiser Mike Wells, Sen. Ed Hooper and Agriculture Commissioner-elect Wilton Simpson are hosting the 28th Annual Pasco County Holiday Food Giveaway Friday, Dec. 16 at Faith Baptist Church in New Port Richey from 9-11 a.m.
wild941.com
Fake Tampa Police Officer Convicted After Raping Woman
Justin Evans of Tampa has been convicted of impersonating a police officer and raping a woman he detained. It took the jury only two hours to find Evans guilty. Prosecutors say in August of 2021, Evans was driving round Tampa with a fake police light. He pulled a vehicle over that had three women inside. Evans arrested one of the women because he “found marijuana in the car.” The victim says Evans handcuffed her, and then drove her to an apartment complex in Tampa.She goes on to say, “he made me lay on my back and he put his mouth everywhere.” Evans denies the victims claims. He broke down crying on the stand and said The the sex was mutual and the two met up to smoke.
5 Tampa Bay area restaurants listed among most beloved eateries in America for 2022
Five restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were listed among the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America in 2022, according to OpenTable.
Tampa's Wing Boys opens in the Citrus Park Mall this weekend
The local chicken spot has over 100 sauces to choose from.
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business
With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
St. Pete man kidnapped 2-year-old, mom at gunpoint, police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a man Sunday after he allegedly kidnapped a mother and her 2-year-old son at gunpoint during a domestic dispute, according to arrest documents.
Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink Hotel
Exterior shot of The Hacienda Hotel in New Port RicheyPhoto byThe Hacienda | Website. Traveling to Florida soon, but haven't hammered down where you want to stay yet...or simply looking for something to inspire a switch up to your usual Sunshine State vacay plans? Well, if you're looking for things to do on your Florida vacation, a new experience that popped up in New Port Richey recently has an idea for you — and will even hook you up with a discount on your stay at a nearby hotel with the purchase of your ticket!
