Tampa, FL

More than 1 million lights featured in 'Festival of Lights' at Hillsborough County Fairgrounds

DOVER, Fla. - It may not feel like winter in Florida, but the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds can take you to a winter wonderland this holiday season. The Festival of Lights features more than 1 million lights at the fairgrounds location. It's a two-mile drive through to see all the lights from your car. It also features Santa's Village where attendees can park to enjoy food, crafts, and a chance to meet Santa.
St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
Calm And Quiet Peggy Is Looking For A Fur-ever Home

Calm and quiet Peggy is looking for a fur-ever home. Peggy is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Calm and quiet, Peggy is a very good puppy. She would love a family that will give her lots of love and help her build her confidence. Peggy is a three month old, 15 pound Catahoula mix.
Stranded dog found tangled in mangrove branches rescued

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit found a stranded dog tangled in a mangrove island within Oyster Creek on Dec. 9. Deputies responded to find the dog after a citizen reported it, the sheriff's office said. They found the sweet girl perched on the mangrove's branches, with no solid ground on which to stand.
Pasco officials host 28th Annual Holiday Food Giveaway

Pasco Tax Collector Mike Fasano, Congressman Gus Bilirakis, Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley, Clerk of Court Nikki Alvarez-Sowles, Sheriff Chris Nocco, Property Appraiser Mike Wells, Sen. Ed Hooper and Agriculture Commissioner-elect Wilton Simpson are hosting the 28th Annual Pasco County Holiday Food Giveaway Friday, Dec. 16 at Faith Baptist Church in New Port Richey from 9-11 a.m.
Fake Tampa Police Officer Convicted After Raping Woman

Justin Evans of Tampa has been convicted of impersonating a police officer and raping a woman he detained. It took the jury only two hours to find Evans guilty. Prosecutors say in August of 2021, Evans was driving round Tampa with a fake police light. He pulled a vehicle over that had three women inside. Evans arrested one of the women because he “found marijuana in the car.” The victim says Evans handcuffed her, and then drove her to an apartment complex in Tampa.She goes on to say, “he made me lay on my back and he put his mouth everywhere.” Evans denies the victims claims. He broke down crying on the stand and said The the sex was mutual and the two met up to smoke.
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business

With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink Hotel

Exterior shot of The Hacienda Hotel in New Port RicheyPhoto byThe Hacienda | Website. Traveling to Florida soon, but haven't hammered down where you want to stay yet...or simply looking for something to inspire a switch up to your usual Sunshine State vacay plans? Well, if you're looking for things to do on your Florida vacation, a new experience that popped up in New Port Richey recently has an idea for you — and will even hook you up with a discount on your stay at a nearby hotel with the purchase of your ticket!
