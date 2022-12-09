Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson To Undergo Surgery, Miss College Football Playoff
Ohio State sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson announced on Tuesday evening that he will not play in the College Football Playoff due to a lingering foot injury that will require surgery. “As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know God have (sic) bigger...
NFL Draft Profile: Keidron Smith, Cornerback, Kentucky Wildcats
NFL Draft Profile: Dequan Jackson, Linebacker, Colorado State Rams
NFL Draft Profile: Quan Hampton, Wide Receiver, Northern Iowa Panthers
Jessie Bates Hosted Single Mothers Initiative Ahead of Bengals’ Win Over Browns
Jessie Bates held his 3rd annual Single Mother’s Initiative over the weekend. He partnered with Bigger Than Sneakers, Inc. to treat single mothers and their children to a few days full of festivities. “I am so excited for this year’s event,” Bates said prior to the event. “Every year...
Stability Status Check for Bears at Several Spots
With four games left against contenders for either a division title or playoff spot, the Bears have a unique opportunity. They can look at several positions or personnel situations that could be unsettled heading to the offseason and determine the extent of change they need to pursue, if any. Playing...
NFL Draft Profile: Corione Harris, Cornerback, Southern Jaguars
Seahawks WATCH: Tyler Lockett’s Toe-Drag Touchdown Makes History vs. Panthers
The Seattle Seahawks' high-flying offense was off to a difficult start Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, being held scoreless through the game's first 20 minutes. But as has been a common trend throughout much of the season, quarterback Geno Smith and receiver Tyler Lockett came to the rescue. Staring down...
EAGLES UNFILTERED: 2017 or 2022, Which Team Was Better?
The Eagles already wrapped up a playoff spot with their 12-1 record. They hammered the New York Giants and will play a young Chicago Bears team on Sunday in their quest to reach their next goals - win the NFC East and capture the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 14?
Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers. So, where do the Jaguars land after...
First Team to Clinch Playoff Spot Doesn’t Guarantee Postseason Success
So, the Eagles became the first team to clinch a playoff spot, doing it with their 48-22 win over the New York Giants. Super Bowl here they come. Not exactly. Rarely has it worked out that way for teams who were the first ones to qualify for the postseason. Since...
How Dariq Whitehead’s measured return to Duke basketball has impacted the Blue Devils
A fractured right foot derailed, but didn’t ruin, Dariq Whitehead’s season. He’s slowly getting close to 100% health, and his versatility is key to contending for an ACC championship.
Okonkwo a Bright Spot on Offense
NASHVILLE – After three straight losses, Mike Vrabel did not have much interest in “atta boys.”. Not even for Chig Okonkwo, the rookie tight end who has become an increasingly important and productive member of the Tennessee Titans’ offense in recent weeks. “The statistics probably cloud some...
Aidan Hutchinson Making Franchise History In Detroit
Michigan fans are definitely not surprised by Aidan Hutchinson's play in Detroit this year. The 6-7, 265-pounder was a little up and down out of the gate, but he definitely hit his stride after a few games and is now arguably the best defensive rookie in the entire NFL. He is pacing edge rushers in just about every single meaningful category including sacks, quarterback pressures and interceptions, and is one of the best defenders on an improving unit week after week. What he's doing has never been done in Detroit before and the Lions official Twitter account is letting everyone know.
‘We’ll See’: Lovie Smith on Dameon Pierce’s Status for Texans vs. Kansas City
The 1-11-1 Houston Texans almost pulled off the upset of the season, taking the 10-3 Dallas Cowboys to the brink in Arlington on Sunday. The Texans held a 23-20 lead with less than five minutes remaining, forcing Dallas to engineer what would be a game-winning 98-yard drive resulting in an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown with just 41 seconds left in the game.
Can Baker Mayfield’s Comeback Story Continue Against Packers?
From former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft to being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers before being released and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams. Last Thursday's come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders could be the start of a comeback story for quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Sean McVay Reveals Rams Starting QB For Remainder of Season
After coming into 2022 as defending Super Bowl champions, at 4-9, the Los Angeles Rams seem hopelessly out of the playoff race. The Rams have a very slim chance but would have to run the table and get a lot of help from other teams across the league. The Seattle...
Deebo Samuel Likely to Miss Three Weeks With Knee, Ankle Injuries
Deebo Samuel could possibly return to the football field before the 49ers conclude the regular season. The San Francisco wide receiver sustained an MCL sprain and ankle sprain in the team’s 35–7 win against the Buccaneers on Sunday. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that Samuel could return in around three weeks.
Lions’ Studs and Duds: Goff, Chark Continue Hot Stretches
The Detroit Lions continued their late season roll with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company exorcised the demons that came with the team’s close loss in Week 3, and ensured that the division-leading Vikings couldn’t clinch the NFC North title at Ford Field.
With a Spirited Tiger Woods and a Sharp Justin Thomas, This Match Was a Smash
Lights. Camera. Camaraderie? From the nerd-party awkwardness of its 2018 debut to a Saturday night speakeasy featuring four of the world’s most popular tour pros, the latest version of "The Match" finally produced the loose, natural vibe essential to making made-for-TV golf watchable. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, a formidable Ryder/Presidents Cup partnership built on blazing intensity, showed us their lighter side in steamrolling Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, 3 and 2, a triumph significant only in that Spieth-Thomas won the battle of wits in equally convincing fashion.
