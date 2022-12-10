ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownstown, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

advantagenews.com

Retired Madison County Sheriff on the future of policing

While the numbers of people getting into law enforcement is not what it once was, the recently-retired Madison County Sheriff says it is still an honorable profession to get into. Lakin, who retired at the end of November, tells The Big Z he would like to see more young people give the career path serious consideration.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Godfrey Woman Found Deceased In Vehicle In Bond County

A female from Godfrey was found deceased last Tuesday, December 6, at Noffsinger Cemetery, between Mulberry Grove and Keyesport. Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh identified the woman as Stephanie L. Trail, age 49 of Godfrey. He said after an investigation, the incident has been deemed to be an apparent suicide due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
BOND COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 12/14 – Chrystal Lynn Atchison

Chrystal Lynn Atchison, age 47, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 1:40 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Ms. Chrystal Lynn Atchison are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Chrystal’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem man pleads guilty to misdemeanor cruel treatment of an animal

A 27-year-old Salem man has pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to a misdemeanor charge of cruel treatment of an animal. The charge accused Evan Dodson of East Oglesby of starving a dog and not providing it food. He was ordered to complete two years of conditional discharge, 14 days...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, December 11th, 2022

A 25-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Wamac Police on a felony failure to appear warrant on pending felony and misdemeanor theft charges. Jacob White of Devonia Drive was taken to the Marion County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, December 10th, 2022

61-year-old Harold Rudder of North Pine in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for violation of bail bond. Rudder was taken to the Marion County Jail. 31-year-old Joshua Hoy of East Marvin in Central City was arrested at the Marion County Jail on an outstanding felony failure to appear warrant in a possession of methamphetamine case. Bond is set at $10,000.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, December 8th, 2022

A 32-year-old Louisiana woman has been arrested for burglary and disorderly conduct. No other details are yet available about the arrest of Samantha Holston. The US Marshals Service with assistance from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people on outstanding warrants at a home in Walnut Hill on Wednesday. 32-year-old Jamie Clark of the Smith Street address is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant.. 32-year-old Jamie Cooley of Nashville, Illinois was arrested on outstanding Clinton and Washington County warrants.
MARION COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

One dead after crash in central Illinois

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — One person is dead after a fatal crash on Friday in Coles County. The Coles County Sheriffs say, Jean Laborde, 24, of Flordia, was traveling West on Westfield rd. and lost control in the road causing the vehicle to slide into the path of Donald Edens, 64, of Casey, IL.
COLES COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Southern Illinois to get new '730' area code after 22 year delay

SPRINGFIELD, IL — Some southern Illinois residents may see an unfamiliar area code next year when they request new service or an additional line. According to a release from the State of Illinois, the 730 area code is coming to southern Illinois in July of 2023. The are code will cover part or all of 37 Illinois counties, including communities like: Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, E. St. Louis, Edwardsville, and Marion.
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Two arrested for armed robbery during July drug deal in Central City

Two people have been arrested for the July armed robbery of a man during an alleged drug transaction. Central City Police Chief Jamie Ramsey says 30-year-old Chyan Phillips of County Farm Road in Kell and 21-year-old Cameron Ross of Frazier Street in Centralia are both accused of going to the alleged victim’s apartment in the 300 block of South Broadway to buy drugs and held up the man instead at gunpoint and took a small amount of money.
CENTRALIA, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Five People Arrested In Taylorville, Stonington Drug Bust

The Community Action Team and the Emergency Response Team conducted two search warrants, resulting in five arrests on Tuesday. The first search warrant was conducted on East Adams Street in Taylorville and the other one was done in Stonington. 61 year old Donald Lozier, 27 year old Faith Lozier, 57...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
energynow.ca

Keystone Oil Pipeline to Attempt Partial Restart After 14,000-Barrel Spill

TC Energy Corp. is planning to restart one leg of the shuttered Keystone oil pipeline beginning Saturday, following a 14,000-barrel crude spill, according to people familiar with the matter.The company, which declared force majeure on shipments Thursday, expects to restart flows Dec. 10 on the segment of the line extending to Patoka, Ill., said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential matters. The leg of the pipeline that extends to the Cushing, Okla., storage hub is expected to restart Dec. 20, they said.
PATOKA, IL

