Wish granted for Metro East 4-year-old suffering from rare genetic disease
SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. — A little girl facing a one-in-a-million disease has a new reason to smile thanks to Make-A-Wish. If you take one look at Aubrey O’Sullivan it’s to see the vibrance in her 4-year-old smile. “Aubrey is a happy, energetic 4-year-old,” said Allison...
Effingham Radio
ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs Announce Upcoming Winter Break Schedule
This release is for ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs Vandalia, Effingham & Litchfield sites. ▪ No school Wednesday, December 21, 2022 through Monday, January 2, 2023 for Christmas break. ▪ No school Tuesday, January 3, 2023 for teachers’ institute. ▪ School will RESUME on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. If you...
advantagenews.com
Granite City man accused of setting dog on fire
A Granite City man’s being held in the Madison County Jail on charges of arson and animal cruelty. The state’s attorney’s office says 68-year-old John Turcott allegedly poured gasoline on a neighbor’s dog last Monday, then threw a lighted item toward the animal, burning its face. He also is accused of setting fire to the neighbor’s wooden privacy fence.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, December 11th, 2022
A 25-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Wamac Police on a felony failure to appear warrant on pending felony and misdemeanor theft charges. Jacob White of Devonia Drive was taken to the Marion County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bond.
thebengilpost.com
Library in Uganda honors Macoupin County man
CARLINVILLE – The legacy of a late Macoupin County man is now felt all the way to eastern Africa. The Jacob Library in Katovu, Uganda honors the memory of Jacob Glenn, a Carlinville resident who died at age 22 in October 2013. Construction of the library was spearheaded by Jacob’s mother, Becky Miller Root.
Freeburg mayor, ex-Cards pitcher among 8 accused in Illinois poaching case
A mayor of one small Metro East village and a former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher are among eight people accused in an Illinois poaching investigation.
KMOV
Motorcyclist killed in Metro East crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a motorcycle accident late Sunday night, Dec. 11. Officers with the East Alton Police Department said a motorcyclist crashed in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, December 11. The motorcyclist, later identified...
advantagenews.com
Retired Madison County Sheriff on the future of policing
While the numbers of people getting into law enforcement is not what it once was, the recently-retired Madison County Sheriff says it is still an honorable profession to get into. Lakin, who retired at the end of November, tells The Big Z he would like to see more young people give the career path serious consideration.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police say bus driver ran stop sign resulting in crash that sent SUV into house
Centralia Police have released details on a school bus and SUV crash that then caused the SUV to go out of control and hit a natural gas meter and the corner of a home. Police say there were 27 Centralia Junior High and Central School students on the Centralia City Grade School bus when the crash occurred on Friday afternoon. None were injured.
wgel.com
Godfrey Woman Found Deceased In Vehicle In Bond County
A female from Godfrey was found deceased last Tuesday, December 6, at Noffsinger Cemetery, between Mulberry Grove and Keyesport. Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh identified the woman as Stephanie L. Trail, age 49 of Godfrey. He said after an investigation, the incident has been deemed to be an apparent suicide due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man pleads guilty to misdemeanor cruel treatment of an animal
A 27-year-old Salem man has pleaded guilty in Marion County Court to a misdemeanor charge of cruel treatment of an animal. The charge accused Evan Dodson of East Oglesby of starving a dog and not providing it food. He was ordered to complete two years of conditional discharge, 14 days...
advantagenews.com
Alton Police seek missing woman
The Alton Police Chief confirms an investigation is underway into the case of a woman who has been missing for about a month. 31-year-old Brittany L. Higgins was reported missing to the Alton Police Department by a family member on Tuesday, December 6, although that family member claims she had not been seen or heard from for about as month at the time of the report.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 10th, 2022
61-year-old Harold Rudder of North Pine in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for violation of bail bond. Rudder was taken to the Marion County Jail. 31-year-old Joshua Hoy of East Marvin in Central City was arrested at the Marion County Jail on an outstanding felony failure to appear warrant in a possession of methamphetamine case. Bond is set at $10,000.
southernillinoisnow.com
Dr Junidi joins SSM Health Medical Group – Illinois
SSM Health Medical Group- Illinois is continuing the expansion of its medical staff in Centralia with the addition of a well-known and respected family medicine provider and general surgeon. Dr. M.A. Junidi’s medical interests include preventative care, routine check-ups, DOT physicals, health assessments and screenings, management of chronic illnesses, endoscopic...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man graduates from Marion County Drug Court
A 30-year-old Centralia man has graduated from Marion County Drug Court. Nathaniel Hedgwood of South Maple had two counts of possession of methamphetamine on two separate days dismissed as part of the graduation process.
advantagenews.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in East Alton
One person was killed in a single vehicle crash late Sunday night on Route 3 in East Alton. Police say 25-year-old Harrison A. Henderson of Alton died after crashing a motorcycle in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard just before 11pm Sunday. East Alton Police and the Madison...
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this week
If you're in the mood to try something new, you may be interested to know that a fast-growing food chain is opening a new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45 year old Jeremy L. Montague of Pana for a St. Mary Parish, LA FTA warrant for possession/control of weapons. Jeremy was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 57 year old John E. Kleinik of Vandalia for an Effingham...
wgel.com
Two Bond County Drug Arrest
The Bond County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant Tuesday at a rural home on Branch Road, which resulted in two arrests. The Bond County High Risk Team entered the home and located a male and female inside. According to the sheriff’s department, Ashley N. Buatte, age 36, and...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Five People Arrested In Taylorville, Stonington Drug Bust
The Community Action Team and the Emergency Response Team conducted two search warrants, resulting in five arrests on Tuesday. The first search warrant was conducted on East Adams Street in Taylorville and the other one was done in Stonington. 61 year old Donald Lozier, 27 year old Faith Lozier, 57...
