Read full article on original website
Related
This 28-Year-Old Built a Side Hustle That Brings in $30,000 a Month: ‘I Only Have to Work 6 Hours a Week'
Before the pandemic, I worked at an ad-tech startup in California and made $240,000 a year, including sales commission. But as the country went into lockdown in March 2020, so did many of my retail, restaurant and entertainment clients. Even after putting in long hours, I struggled to meet my sales quota.
Walmart Reportedly Preps Its Own Affirm BNPL Challenger
Walmart reportedly plans to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) through a company it backs. The BNPL will be provided by the Walmart-backed FinTech venture ONE and may be launched in 2023, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The installment payment option will join the checking accounts, savings accounts and...
Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping
If you want to save money on your food expenses, you're better off preparing meals at home rather than dining out. But even if you're buying most of your food at the grocery store, there's a good...
A Best Buy Customer Refuses To Pay 11 Cents Bag Tax After Buying $3,200 Worth Of Gadgets, Sparking Debate
Many retailers, including Best Buy, place a tax on plastic bags sold in their stores. So, shoppers need to bring their bags or pay for one at the checkout. Despite how much people spend on their purchases, they would prefer not to buy the plastic bag tax if they forgot to carry one.
Digital Payments Give Retailers an Edge With Credit-Leaning Shoppers
More shoppers are turning to financing alternatives to make the holidays merry and bright. This includes one-third of Black Friday shoppers, who funded their purchases with credit cards, loans and other alternatives, including buy now, pay later (BNPL). Retailers may consider this an opportunity to boost their digital payment and financing offerings, making it easier for consumers to purchase holiday items.
‘Alexa, thank my driver’: Here’s the simple way Amazon customers can show delivery drivers appreciation this holiday season
Since Amazon opened its digital doors in 1994, not only has selection grown, but so has the ability to deliver quickly and conveniently. So much so, that we hit a major package milestone—15 billion Amazon packages delivered in the U.S. But for drivers, it’s more than just the packages that they deliver—they form relationships with customers, provide support to the community in tough moments, and sometimes play the role of the unexpected hero.
2022 Holiday Shopping At Walmart: Hours, Deals, And What To Expect
The holiday season is a hectic time of the year. While you can score some great deals, many stores tend to adjust their hours. Here's the 4-1-1 for Walmart.
cxmtoday.com
Gift Now, Pay Later: 63% Relying On BNPL This Christmas
Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services are surging in popularity during the cost-of-living crisis, with 63% of UK consumers relying on the payment method this Christmas, according to a new report from price comparison platform Forbes Advisor. The research reveals that 70% of BNPL shoppers are using the payment service...
Consumers Want Deals More Than Experiences This Christmas
Personalized experiences have slipped below bargains on holiday shoppers’ lists this season. This shift represents a sharp reversal in customer preference amid record-high inflation that has impacted the rising cost of living. As recently as May, over 65% of shoppers were willing to pay premium prices for a tailored retail experience. This trend has, at least temporarily, reversed.
Happi
Household and Personal Care Marketers Launch Holiday 2022 Gifts
Holiday gift-giving is a profit center for cosmetics and fragrance marketers. But shoppers right now are being more discerning due to the current economy. Highlights from WSL’s new national survey on holiday shopping shows that no more than 15% of consumers plan to spend more across the fall and December holidays. And, December gift-giving will see shoppers craving saving cash.
Comments / 0