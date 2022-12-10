Read full article on original website
Car crash in central Phoenix leaves woman dead
PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a fatal car crash in Phoenix Wednesday night, officials said. Around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, Phoenix police responded to a call of a crash involving two vehicles near 7th Avenue and Grant Street. As officers arrived on scene, they found an...
KTAR.com
Tyler Moldovan striving to be Phoenix police officer again year after near-fatal shooting
PHOENIX — The Phoenix police officer who nearly lost his life in a shooting a year ago is hoping to once again be an active member of the force. “If the department will let me, I’m up to go back. That’s what I strive for,” Tyler Moldovan said. “The injury hasn’t changed my feelings for the job or career at all. I love it.”
PHX officer shot in the line of duty continues recovery one year later
On December 14, 2021, Moldovan was shot eight times, including the head, while investigating a suspicious person near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after shooting outside Rod Wave concert in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/ CBS 5) – A man was shot after a fight occurred outside of the Desert Diamond Arena near 91st and Glendale Avenues late Tuesday night. Glendale police say just before 11 p.m., a lot of people left the Rod Wave concert after reports of shots fired. However, officers who were working at the concert confirmed that no shots were fired inside the arena.
AZFamily
Phoenix officers shoot at man after pursuit ends in crash
How to save money on your gas bill this winter season in Arizona. With the temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s, many people have turned the heat on and up. But one expert has tips on how you can stay warm and save money. Some worried that ending...
AZFamily
'Personal issues' lead to deadly shooting at Chandler Amazon warehouse
2 restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors for having roaches in kitchens. Two Mesa restaurants had roaches crawling around in its kitchens and over-the-counter medicine was found near a food prep table. Soccer game dedicated to teammates killed in Surprise crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Wednesday night is...
Officer Tyler Moldovan opens up one year after getting shot 8 times
PHOENIX — One year ago, Officer Tyler Moldovan was shot in the line of duty eight times. In the year since, family, friends and the community have watched as they hoped and prayed for a miracle. "We're praying that God pulls a miracle and we know he can," said...
AZFamily
Body-cam shows Phoenix officers shooting at robbery suspect after pursuit ends in crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New body-cam video shows Phoenix officers shooting at an armed robbery suspect after a pursuit ended with him shooting and killing himself. On Nov. 29, around 11 p.m., officers were patrolling near 7th and Southern avenues when they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle related to an armed robbery earlier that day. The officers tried to get behind the car and pull over the driver, 34-year-old Enrique Alcarez. However, Alcarez didn’t stop and kept driving, so officers began following him. A pursuit began between Alcarez and officers and continued near 18th Street and Southern Avenue. Alcarez then lost control and crashed into a fence.
Valley man's life cut short after drive-thru shooting
At just 19-years-old, family of Jorge Valenzuela-Ramirez says he was happy. He was a new uncle, outgoing and caring brother and son, and a groom-to-be.
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot at Westgate after commotion during Rod Wave concert
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Reports of shots fired at a Rod Wave concert ended with an actual shooting at Westgate Entertainment District on Tuesday night, Glendale police said. The incident began after people reported that there were shots fired inside Desert Diamond Arena during the hip-hop concert, causing the crowd to rush out of the venue just before 11 p.m.
AZFamily
One person hospitalized after being hit by a city bus in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital after they were hit by a city bus in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near Interstate 17 and Bell Road. Police say the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other people were hurt. The bus driver stayed on the scene to speak to police, investigators said. It’s unknown if the victim was in a crosswalk when they were hit.
Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8
YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
yumadailynews.com
Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway
YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
25newsnow.com
Monday afternoon shooting leaves one injured
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A woman is expected to be okay, after being taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after being shot. Peoria Police say they were called to the 1700 block of West Lincoln at Lincoln Terrace Apartments around 2:30 PM Monday, on a call of a woman being shot.
KOLD-TV
Suspect dead; one hospitalized after shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a suspect is dead and another man is fighting for his life at the hospital after a shooting broke out at an Amazon warehouse in Chandler early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to initial reports of a shooting just after 9:30 a.m. at the...
17-year-old fatally struck by car in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A 17-year-old boy died Wednesday night after he was hit by a car in Phoenix, officials said. Pascal Asukulu was struck by a vehicle at about 6 p.m. near 57th Avenue and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said. The teenager was in the roadway before he...
12news.com
Police searching for suspect after shooting outside Desert Diamond Arena
A shooting occurred outside of Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale Tuesday night. A man was injured and police are still looking for the suspect.
Car crashes into downtown Phoenix building near 'The Zone' encampment
PHOENIX — It's hard to miss, even in a sea of tents and trash: a gaping hole along the side of a warehouse building near 9th Avenue and Jackson Street in downtown Phoenix. The property sits on the edge of the city's largest homeless encampment, known as "The Zone," just blocks away from the state capitol.
Officers find convicted murderer with "sheet around his neck"
Convicted murderer Joseph Harris is dead after correctional officers recently found him in his cell with a "sheet around his neck."
fox10phoenix.com
Alleged wrong-way driver seriously hurt in Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - Authorities say a wrong-way driver was seriously injured in a crash along State Route 51 in Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 13 along the northbound lanes of the freeway at McDowell Road. The alleged wrong-way driver...
12 News
