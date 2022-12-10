ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 News

Car crash in central Phoenix leaves woman dead

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a fatal car crash in Phoenix Wednesday night, officials said. Around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, Phoenix police responded to a call of a crash involving two vehicles near 7th Avenue and Grant Street. As officers arrived on scene, they found an...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man hospitalized after shooting outside Rod Wave concert in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/ CBS 5) – A man was shot after a fight occurred outside of the Desert Diamond Arena near 91st and Glendale Avenues late Tuesday night. Glendale police say just before 11 p.m., a lot of people left the Rod Wave concert after reports of shots fired. However, officers who were working at the concert confirmed that no shots were fired inside the arena.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix officers shoot at man after pursuit ends in crash

How to save money on your gas bill this winter season in Arizona. With the temperatures in the 40′s and 50′s, many people have turned the heat on and up. But one expert has tips on how you can stay warm and save money. Some worried that ending...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

'Personal issues' lead to deadly shooting at Chandler Amazon warehouse

2 restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors for having roaches in kitchens. Two Mesa restaurants had roaches crawling around in its kitchens and over-the-counter medicine was found near a food prep table. Soccer game dedicated to teammates killed in Surprise crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Wednesday night is...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Body-cam shows Phoenix officers shooting at robbery suspect after pursuit ends in crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New body-cam video shows Phoenix officers shooting at an armed robbery suspect after a pursuit ended with him shooting and killing himself. On Nov. 29, around 11 p.m., officers were patrolling near 7th and Southern avenues when they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle related to an armed robbery earlier that day. The officers tried to get behind the car and pull over the driver, 34-year-old Enrique Alcarez. However, Alcarez didn’t stop and kept driving, so officers began following him. A pursuit began between Alcarez and officers and continued near 18th Street and Southern Avenue. Alcarez then lost control and crashed into a fence.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot at Westgate after commotion during Rod Wave concert

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Reports of shots fired at a Rod Wave concert ended with an actual shooting at Westgate Entertainment District on Tuesday night, Glendale police said. The incident began after people reported that there were shots fired inside Desert Diamond Arena during the hip-hop concert, causing the crowd to rush out of the venue just before 11 p.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

One person hospitalized after being hit by a city bus in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital after they were hit by a city bus in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near Interstate 17 and Bell Road. Police say the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other people were hurt. The bus driver stayed on the scene to speak to police, investigators said. It’s unknown if the victim was in a crosswalk when they were hit.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8

YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Father charged for murdering son and leaving body on side of a Yuma highway

YUMA - A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing his own son. The body was left on the side of the road off Interstate 8. YCSO says 19-year-old Mario Nez-Gallardo, was driving back home on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 with his father, Jose Gallardo following a California road trip the two went on.
YUMA, AZ
25newsnow.com

Monday afternoon shooting leaves one injured

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A woman is expected to be okay, after being taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after being shot. Peoria Police say they were called to the 1700 block of West Lincoln at Lincoln Terrace Apartments around 2:30 PM Monday, on a call of a woman being shot.
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

17-year-old fatally struck by car in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 17-year-old boy died Wednesday night after he was hit by a car in Phoenix, officials said. Pascal Asukulu was struck by a vehicle at about 6 p.m. near 57th Avenue and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said. The teenager was in the roadway before he...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Alleged wrong-way driver seriously hurt in Phoenix crash

PHOENIX - Authorities say a wrong-way driver was seriously injured in a crash along State Route 51 in Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 13 along the northbound lanes of the freeway at McDowell Road. The alleged wrong-way driver...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix local news

