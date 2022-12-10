ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Arizona Capitol Times

Hobbs appears poised to side with school districts in legal fight

Incoming Gov. Katie Hobbs appears ready to side with school districts in their legal fight with the state and legislative leaders over whether they were illegally denied money for years they need to maintain classrooms and build new schools. And that could affect the outcome of a trial set to begin next month -- and the more than $6 billion they say they have been shorted so far.
ARIZONA STATE

