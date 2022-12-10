Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Stockton mother, college student hit and killed while riding her bike to class
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton mother and UEI College student died this week after being hit while riding her bike to campus last week, authorities said. A carwash will be held to help raise funds for her family next week. Jennifer Ruiz, 26, was riding her bike to campus...
KCRA.com
Mother claims her toddler walked out of a Sacramento daycare. Now the state is investigating
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Social Services said it is investigating a Sacramento daycare after a mother claimed her toddler walked out of the daycare and was found alone at a nearby park late at night. Breonna Dixon said she dropped off her 2-year-old daughter and 4-month-old...
Del Campo High School lockdown lifted, all students safe
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks was temporarily put on lockdown Monday afternoon. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, all students are safe and unharmed. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the Los Rios Police Department got a call...
KTVU FOX 2
Parents scramble to find new schools following Rocklin charter's decision to close
ROCKLIN – A school shuttered its doors with no warning. Parents of Placer Academy Charter say the recent announcement came out of nowhere.Instead of enjoying winter break, dozens of parents are trying to enroll their children in new schools.Jessica Brenner thought she misread a recent email from the charter school."Well, at first, I thought they meant final day before winter break – like winter break was starting a week early," she said. "Then, I had to re-read it a few times."In it, parents learned the transitional kindergarten-through-sixth-grade school's final day would be Thursday."I wish we had known the school had...
NBC Bay Area
Missing Stockton woman, 90, considered at-risk; sightings reported in Altaville, El Dorado Hills
STOCKTON – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 90-year-old Stockton woman who has been reportedly seen in several other Northern California cities since she disappeared. Stockton police say Betsy Brotby left her North Stockton home early Sunday afternoon to go to Kohl's, but family says she never came home. That night, police say Brotby appears to have stopped at a store in the Calaveras County community of Altaville and asked a clerk for directions back to Stockton.Police say Brotby's car – a silver 2018 Honda CRV with the license plate number 8ETJ246 – was spotted in El Dorado Hills around 3 a.m. Monday. Brotby is considered at-risk to due having a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, police say. Anyone who sees her is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7911.
Suspect who threatened employee at Cosumnes River College arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person who threatened a Cosumnes River College employee and the college back in November was arrested, college officials said. The update on the Nov. 21 incident came in a letter to students from Edward Bush, president of Cosumnes River College. The incident prompted a lockdown at the campus and a call for students to shelter in place.
Driver crashes into Suzie Burger restaurant in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a Sacramento restaurant early Monday morning. The scene is at Suzie Burger on P and 29th streets. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up nearly fully inside the restaurant. First responders say one person was transported from the scene with moderate injuries.
KCRA.com
Police: Stockton teen kidnapped, injured after jumping from vehicle
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are searching for a kidnapping suspect after a 17-year-old was forced to jump out of a car to escape, according to authorities. The teen suffered minor injuries after jumping out of the car Saturday night, the Stockton Police Department said. The victim was walking...
'We really see kids come out of their shell': Special education students learn life long skills at Stockton Holiday Boutique
STOCKTON, Calif. — Special education students in middle school, high school and beyond create and sell their own unique holiday items at the San Joaquin County Office of Education's annual Holiday Boutique. The event took place Thursday at the Wentworth Education Center at 2707 Transworld Drive from 9 a.m....
FireRescue1
Black Calif. firefighter says colleagues set him up to fail; he is suing city
SACRAMENTO — A Black Sacramento firefighter is suing the city, alleging that racial discrimination in the Sacramento Fire Department harmed his career, humiliated him and caused him emotional distress. Firefighter Waris Gildersleeve alleges in the lawsuit that his mostly white colleagues attempted to sabotage his career with damaged or...
'It's like an angel that God sent me': Community rallying around Stockton tamale vendor robbed at gunpoint
STOCKTON, Calif. — Under a small patio in the backyard of her East Stockton home, 45-year old Veronica Aguilar is creating tamale magic. "I think that it's the flavor from the meat is what makes them so good," said Aguilar in Spanish. Using her grandmother's recipe, the native of...
Two people shot in separate incidents in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot in Stockton in separate incidents on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. The first incident occurred in the 600 Block of Bedlow Drive where a 22-year-old man was shot after an altercation with a suspect. Police said that officers responded to the […]
Man accused of shooting at people outside Tracy nightclub arrested
TRACY, Calif. — A man accused of opening fire at a group of people in a parking lot and pistol-whipping a woman was booked into jail over the weekend, Tracy police announced Monday. Police say they responded to reports of a shooting outside a nightclub along the 1000 block...
Palwinder Singh Bagri identified as man in deadly off-ramp crash in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — The man killed in a deadly crash at the Laguna Boulevard off-ramp was identified as Palwinder Singh Bagri, 43. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office confirmed the identity, but no city of residence for Bagri was listed as of Sunday night. According to the California Highway...
