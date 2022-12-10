ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Del Campo High School lockdown lifted, all students safe

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks was temporarily put on lockdown Monday afternoon. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, all students are safe and unharmed. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the Los Rios Police Department got a call...
FAIR OAKS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Parents scramble to find new schools following Rocklin charter's decision to close

ROCKLIN – A school shuttered its doors with no warning. Parents of Placer Academy Charter say the recent announcement came out of nowhere.Instead of enjoying winter break, dozens of parents are trying to enroll their children in new schools.Jessica Brenner thought she misread a recent email from the charter school."Well, at first, I thought they meant final day before winter break – like winter break was starting a week early," she said. "Then, I had to re-read it a few times."In it, parents learned the transitional kindergarten-through-sixth-grade school's final day would be Thursday."I wish we had known the school had...
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Missing Stockton woman, 90, considered at-risk; sightings reported in Altaville, El Dorado Hills

STOCKTON – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 90-year-old Stockton woman who has been reportedly seen in several other Northern California cities since she disappeared. Stockton police say Betsy Brotby left her North Stockton home early Sunday afternoon to go to Kohl's, but family says she never came home. That night, police say Brotby appears to have stopped at a store in the Calaveras County community of Altaville and asked a clerk for directions back to Stockton.Police say Brotby's car – a silver 2018 Honda CRV with the license plate number 8ETJ246 – was spotted in El Dorado Hills around 3 a.m. Monday.  Brotby is considered at-risk to due having a condition that may cause her to become lost and confused, police say. Anyone who sees her is urged to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7911. 
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Suspect who threatened employee at Cosumnes River College arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person who threatened a Cosumnes River College employee and the college back in November was arrested, college officials said. The update on the Nov. 21 incident came in a letter to students from Edward Bush, president of Cosumnes River College. The incident prompted a lockdown at the campus and a call for students to shelter in place.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Stockton teen jumps out of car to escape kidnapping

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton teen is recovering from minor injuries after jumping out of a car in the Country Club area to escape a kidnapping, police officials say. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old girl was walking near Mission Road and Monterey Avenue when officers said a Hispanic man offered her a ride.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

17-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapping with ‘minor injuries’

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after jumping out of a vehicle in a kidnapping attempt Saturday, according to the Stockton Police Department. The victim was walking in the area of Mission Road and Monterey Avenue when she was offered a ride by the suspect. According to police, she got into […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver crashes into Suzie Burger restaurant in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a Sacramento restaurant early Monday morning. The scene is at Suzie Burger on P and 29th streets. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up nearly fully inside the restaurant. First responders say one person was transported from the scene with moderate injuries. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Police: Stockton teen kidnapped, injured after jumping from vehicle

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are searching for a kidnapping suspect after a 17-year-old was forced to jump out of a car to escape, according to authorities. The teen suffered minor injuries after jumping out of the car Saturday night, the Stockton Police Department said. The victim was walking...
STOCKTON, CA
FireRescue1

Black Calif. firefighter says colleagues set him up to fail; he is suing city

SACRAMENTO — A Black Sacramento firefighter is suing the city, alleging that racial discrimination in the Sacramento Fire Department harmed his career, humiliated him and caused him emotional distress. Firefighter Waris Gildersleeve alleges in the lawsuit that his mostly white colleagues attempted to sabotage his career with damaged or...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Two people shot in separate incidents in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot in Stockton in separate incidents on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. The first incident occurred in the 600 Block of Bedlow Drive where a 22-year-old man was shot after an altercation with a suspect. Police said that officers responded to the […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy