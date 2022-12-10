ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chagrin Falls, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland.com

St. Vincent-St. Mary new No. 1, Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West vault up cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Just a little more than two weeks into the season, there is a new No. 1 in the cleveland.com boys basketball rankings. St. Vincent-St. Mary takes that spot, as Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West make considerable moves up the Top 25 after both beat St. Ignatius — the previous No. 1-ranked team — during an eventful last week that began with Walsh’s 67-62 upset of the Wildcats in Cuyahoga Falls before Lutheran West handed them a 20-point loss Friday night in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Forty carries in one game for a high school running back is just too many

As a sports official at the high school level for more than 20 years, I have learned over and over again that the safety of the participants is far and away the most important job I have. So when I read that the star running back of Akron’s Archbishop Hoban carried the football 40 times (in a losing effort) in their Dec. 1 state championship game, it makes me think his coaches are not thinking the same way (”Sperling breaks record, but the trophy goes to Toledo,” Dec. 3). It makes me think, rather, that they are most concerned about the final score.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

New Guardians 1B/DH Bell has connection to valley

New Guardian Josh Bell has a tie to the Mahoning Valley. The major leaguer is married to Arlia Duarte, a Poland graduate, who was her class's valedictorian. They were married in July 2021. Bell said in his introductory zoom meeting with the media he's happy to be in Cleveland because his wife is from Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in Amherst

Though I should be trying to consume less sugar, I often find myself unable to resist a good dessert. And I'm very rarely able to resist a delicious pie. The other week, I was walking around the Westlake location of Market District and found pies from Mama Jo in the bakery section. For those of you who don't know, Mama Jo is a bakery in Amherst, Ohio known for their pies. I've always wanted to try their pies, but with gas prices these days, I can't really justify a trip to Amherst. So I was beyond psyched to find Mama Jo's pies at a grocery store close to me (I also found Mama Jo's pies at the Heinen's store in Middleburg Heights).
AMHERST, OH
Cleveland.com

Aurora man dies in single-vehicle crash in Trumbull County

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 35-year-old Aurora man was killed early Sunday morning when his pickup truck went off a road in Trumbull County, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WFMJ Channel 21 that Sean Ganzhorn was driving a Ford F350 on Ohio 46 at about 1:35 a.m. when he lost control while going through a curve. The pickup truck went off the road and into a ditch, then hit two trees and a traffic sign.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Golf.com

How to replicate Firestone Country Club’s beloved Crunchy Cream Pie at home

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. If you’ve ever been to Firestone Country Club, we hope you had the intuition — or were otherwise explicitly instructed — to order the Crunchy Cream Pie while you were there. The dessert has amassed a cult-like fan club of professional golfers over the years, including notable major champions such as Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, and Jack Nicklaus.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy