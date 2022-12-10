Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Southern Food Buffet in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenAkron, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
cleveland.com
St. Vincent-St. Mary new No. 1, Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West vault up cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Just a little more than two weeks into the season, there is a new No. 1 in the cleveland.com boys basketball rankings. St. Vincent-St. Mary takes that spot, as Walsh Jesuit and Lutheran West make considerable moves up the Top 25 after both beat St. Ignatius — the previous No. 1-ranked team — during an eventful last week that began with Walsh’s 67-62 upset of the Wildcats in Cuyahoga Falls before Lutheran West handed them a 20-point loss Friday night in Cleveland.
News-Herald.com
NDCL vs. Elyria Catholic hockey: Improved Lions roll, surpass win total for all of last season
The off-white hue in Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin’s home sweaters isn’t the only stark departure this winter. In the early going, it appears the Lions are also leaving one of the rougher campaigns in program history deep in the rearview as well. Senior center and captain Wyatt Dynes had...
News-Herald.com
High school football: Lake Catholic’s Nick Brandt named winner of 2022 Chuck Koelble Award
Whatever needs to be done to succeed. That is pretty much the mindset and the course of action for Lake Catholic senior Nick Brandt. Because of that mantra, and particularly the by-product of said mantra, Brandt has been named the 2022 winner of the Chuck Koelble Award as the Lake County Touchdown Club’s Student-Athlete award.
Mount Union punches ticket to national championship with win over Wartburg
Mount Union advances to the Stagg Bowl against the winner of Mary Hardin-Baylor and North Central (IL)
Forty carries in one game for a high school running back is just too many
As a sports official at the high school level for more than 20 years, I have learned over and over again that the safety of the participants is far and away the most important job I have. So when I read that the star running back of Akron’s Archbishop Hoban carried the football 40 times (in a losing effort) in their Dec. 1 state championship game, it makes me think his coaches are not thinking the same way (”Sperling breaks record, but the trophy goes to Toledo,” Dec. 3). It makes me think, rather, that they are most concerned about the final score.
clevelandbrowns.com
Browns recognize 10 coaching nominees for High School Coach of the Year
The Browns are proud to recognize 10 high school coaches from Northeast Ohio who are candidates to win the Browns' High School Coach of the Year award after exemplifying top-tier leadership during the 2022 high school football season. The Browns Coach of the Year award is based on a coach's...
WFMJ.com
New Guardians 1B/DH Bell has connection to valley
New Guardian Josh Bell has a tie to the Mahoning Valley. The major leaguer is married to Arlia Duarte, a Poland graduate, who was her class's valedictorian. They were married in July 2021. Bell said in his introductory zoom meeting with the media he's happy to be in Cleveland because his wife is from Ohio.
Akron student charged after gun found before basketball game
A 17-year-old student was arrested Friday evening after he brought a gun to Firestone Community Learning Center, Akron police said.
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in Amherst
Though I should be trying to consume less sugar, I often find myself unable to resist a good dessert. And I'm very rarely able to resist a delicious pie. The other week, I was walking around the Westlake location of Market District and found pies from Mama Jo in the bakery section. For those of you who don't know, Mama Jo is a bakery in Amherst, Ohio known for their pies. I've always wanted to try their pies, but with gas prices these days, I can't really justify a trip to Amherst. So I was beyond psyched to find Mama Jo's pies at a grocery store close to me (I also found Mama Jo's pies at the Heinen's store in Middleburg Heights).
Cleveland State University officials warn of increase in car thefts on campus
CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University officials are warning the campus community after an "unprecedented" increase in car theft. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. On Saturday, Dec. 10, CSU officials sent out an email to...
WKYC
Crown Point Parkway Christmas lights in Strongsville
Check this out! This neighborhood goes all out in Strongsville to decorate for Christmas.
Ashley Stewart relocates to Shaker Heights
Ashley Stewart has announced its relocation from the Lee Harvard Shopping Center to Shaker Heights.
newsnet5
Lakewood home baker gaining major acclaim with nostalgic breakfast pastries
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Breakfast pastries are a staple in homes across America. They're flaky, flavorful and just enough to hold you over. One Northeast Ohio woman is putting her personal twist on the treat and gaining major acclaim on social media while doing so. They're called "Hott Tarts", with...
Skate park shooting leaves 19-year-old dead in Akron
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Akron early Monday morning.
Aurora man dies in single-vehicle crash in Trumbull County
BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 35-year-old Aurora man was killed early Sunday morning when his pickup truck went off a road in Trumbull County, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WFMJ Channel 21 that Sean Ganzhorn was driving a Ford F350 on Ohio 46 at about 1:35 a.m. when he lost control while going through a curve. The pickup truck went off the road and into a ditch, then hit two trees and a traffic sign.
Kayak of missing Lake Erie kayaker found in Canada
The kayak that belonged to a missing man believed to have capsized on Lake Erie in early November has been found in Ontario, Canada.
Golf.com
How to replicate Firestone Country Club’s beloved Crunchy Cream Pie at home
Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. If you’ve ever been to Firestone Country Club, we hope you had the intuition — or were otherwise explicitly instructed — to order the Crunchy Cream Pie while you were there. The dessert has amassed a cult-like fan club of professional golfers over the years, including notable major champions such as Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, and Jack Nicklaus.
75 years of weather with WEWS - the events, personalities and technology
As part of our 75th-anniversary celebration, we take a look back at some of our notable weather personalities and weather events, and examine how forecasting technology has evolved over the years.
Richmond Heights, Euclid first responders take to the ice with youngsters
EUCLID, Ohio -- Richmond Heights police teamed with Euclid police and firefighters Saturday (Dec. 10) to hold a Skate-with-a-First Responder event at Euclid’s C.E. Orr Arena. Youngsters and their families were invited for a free skate with their safety forces in an event that also included the participation of...
cleveland19.com
Police: 17-year-old student arrested after bringing loaded gun to Akron school while attending sporting event
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested a 17-year-old senior on Friday after he was caught with a loaded handgun inside the school before a sporting event. The incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Firestone CLC prior to a school basketball game, according to Lt. Michael Miller with the Akron Police Department.
