ETOnline.com

Ronnie Turner, Tina Turner's Son, Dead at 62

Ronnie Turner, the second of Tina Turner's four children, has died. He was 62. Ronnie's wife, French singer Afida Turner, announced his death in an Instagram post on Friday that referred to him as her "best friend." "My god Ronnie Turner a true angel hiuge soul highly spiritual my husband...
Parade

Tina Turner Breaks Silence on Son Ronnie's Death With Somber Tribute

Tina Turner is sharing a somber tribute for her late son, Ronnie, who passed away at the age of 62 yesterday, Dec. 8. The singer shared a black-and-white photo of herself with her eyes closed, looking despondent, on Instagram after news of his death broke on Dec 9. "Ronnie, you...
People

Tina Turner's Life in Photos

Born Anna Mae Bullock on Nov. 26, 1939, Tina Turner came from humble beginnings. Her parents were struggling sharecroppers, who split up when she was 11 years old and left Tina and her sister, Alline, to be raised by their grandmother in Nutbush, Tennessee. Her father would go on to remarry shortly thereafter, while her mother moved to St. Louis after leaving the abusive marriage.
HollywoodLife

Gene Simmons’ Kids: Meet His Son Nick & Daughter Sophie

Gene Simmons, 73, is more than just a famous rockstar. Gene is the proud father of two children, son Nick, 33, and daughter Sophie, 30, who just got engaged. The Kiss frontman shares his kids with his wife, Canadian actress Shannon Tweed, 65. Gene and Shannon started dating in 1983, but they didn’t get married until almost 30 years later. Both Nick and Sophie were present for their parents’ lavish 2011 Beverly Hills wedding.
Vibe

H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name

H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias.  “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
Inside Nova

Drew Barrymore doesn't get Christmas presents for her daughters

Drew Barrymore does not give her daughters Christmas presents. The '50 First Dates' actress has Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight, from her relationship with former husband Will Kopelman and explained that she prefers to take her children on a memorable trip for the festive season rather than shower them with gifts.
Inside Nova

John Stamos still cries over death of friend Bob Saget

John Stamos still cries over the death of his friend Bob Saget. The 59-yaer-old actor, who starred with the late comic in ‘Full House’ added he cannot believe the one-year-anniversary of his death is approaching. He told Page Six on Monday (12.12.22): “I’ve cried so much about it...
Inside Nova

Joss Stone wanted Stevie Wonder's permission for Christmas cover

Joss Stone wanted to get Stevie Wonder’s “permission” before she covered ‘What Christmas Means to Me’. The 35-year-old singer is releasing a cover of the ‘Superstition’ hitmaker’s festive track as the first song from her new seasonal album, ‘Merry Christmas, Love’ and she revealed she called the star to ask his advice about her recording, but he wasn’t available to speak to her.
Inside Nova

Sam Smith stuns country house visitors with raunchy music video

Sam Smith shocked visitors at a former royal residence by shooting a raunchy music video. The 30-year-old singer - who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns - stunned guests at Ashridge House in Hertfordshire by filming an X-rated video that featured drag queens and scantily-clad men in trunks. The...
Inside Nova

Chrishell Stause was 'surprised' by G Flip romance

Chrishell Stauss was “probably as surprised as anyone” when she fell for G Flip. The ‘Selling Sunset’ star stunned fans in May when she revealed she was dating the non-binary singer but she insisted nothing has “really changed” for her and she’s always attracted to “masculine energy”.
Inside Nova

Jessica Chastain's family didn't notice when she dropped out of high school

Jessica Chastain says no one in her family noticed when she didn't graduate high school. The 45-year-old actress was raised by her grandmother and her very young mother and she revealed that the drug addiction issues of her younger sister - who died by suicide when Jessica was in her twenties - took up most of the attention in their household, so Jessica dropping out went unnoticed.

