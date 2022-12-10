Local farmers experiment with new ag tech to boost crop yield, reduce water use

Read full article on original website
Valley farmers struggle as CA closes on historically dry year
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central Valley saw rain over the weekend and the Sierras got some snow, but 2022 will still be California’s third straight year of drought. “We really are in bad straits right now if things don’t turn around quickly,” said CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau Ryan Jacobsen. As 2022 […]
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
Klamath Falls News
Largest River Restoration Project in American History Set to Begin
KLAMATH RIVER BASIN – Gathering along the Klamath River in Siskiyou County today [December 8, 2022], Governor Kate Brown joined California Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and leaders of the Klamath, Yurok, and Karuk tribes to celebrate final approval of a transformative dam removal project that will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and tributaries – the largest river restoration project in American history.
California Braces for Water Shortage and Severe Restrictions in 2023
California is bracing for its fourth consecutive year of extreme water shortage in 2023 and the Department of Water Resources has already issued its findings. Evidence points to further restrictions on outdoor water consumption in order to combat this issue.
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
California wind auction hits $757 million
The second day of the California wind energy auction closed at $757.1 million, double the first day’s per-acre average. The Department of Interior hailed the first Pacific auction as “well exceeding the first lease sales that were held in the Atlantic.”
California’s Beleaguered Unemployment Benefits Agency Prepares for a Recession
A cascade of tech layoffs, the strain of inflation and news of potentially recession-inducing decisions from federal bankers could spell tough economic times ahead. If more people are laid off, more Californians will turn to unemployment benefits to help them afford the basics while they look for a new job.
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for Monday
Thunderstorm Watch Issued Through Monday 12-12-2022Photo bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch from overnight tonight through Monday early evening in all locations of the coast, valley and basin zones as numerous thunderstorms will be expected due to the passage of the secondary impulse so read on for details.
californiaglobe.com
California High Speed Rail: Low Speed Fail
Curiouser and curiouser, said Alice as she grew taller and taller in Wonderland. Curiouser and curiouser, said everyone paying even the slightest attention as the high-speed rail fantasy grew bigger and more expensive and further behind schedule and more incomprehensible and more ludicrous and now, yes, even possibly taller and taller in California.
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Updates Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday-Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Up to 4 Inches of Rain for Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley
Mariposa: 3.31" inches of rain. Oakhurst: 3.76" inches of rain. Yosemite Valley: 3.84" inches of rain. December 9, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will fall Saturday night...
KTLA.com
How California was shaped by its longest river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cities and communities that make up the modern Sacramento Valley, including the city of Sacramento, probably would not exist had it not been for the mighty river that runs down Central California. The Sacramento River has provided the resources necessary for the cities and settlements...
UPDATE: Weather blamed for large power outages across Central Coast
Several power outages had many Central Coast residents in the dark Saturday night, including a large outage in Atascadero.
goldrushcam.com
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
KMPH.com
Forecasted snow in Kern mountains could cause travel troubles Monday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A winter storm is expected to bring snow to the Kern County mountains Sunday night into Monday morning, and officials are warning that could cause travel delays through the local passes. A winter weather advisory is in place from 7 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m....
Is a front license plate required in California?
With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through California without a front license plate attached.
lookout.co
Why legal weed is failing in one of California’s legendary pot-growing regions
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Xong Vang and Chia Xiong arrived in Douglas City, a town of the Gold Rush era, hoping to make good from the next big California boom. After the state legalized cannabis in 2016,...
Asm. Vince Fong discusses renewed GOP push to suspend the gas tax
(Inside California Politics) — California Assembly member Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his renewed efforts to suspend California’s gas tax. This past week Fong announced two bills, one for the special session and the other for the regular session, calling for the suspension of the gas tax. He […]
Tribal, state and federal leaders praise largest dam removal in U.S. history
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland met alongside tribal leaders Thursday to celebrate the largest dam removal in U.S. history, which is set to begin next year. The project involves the removal of four dams along...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces an Unprecedented $480.5 Million in Grants for Youth Mental Health – Merced County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Receives Funding
Grants will support 54 projects throughout the state to bolster California’s behavioral and mental health infrastructure, expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians. December 8, 2022 - SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral...
Car strikes support column at WinCo Foods
A car crashed into a support column at the WinCo Foods in the 4200 block of Coffee Road on Monday morning, December 12th.
