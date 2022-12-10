Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
New Photos of Subway Slasher SuspectBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Minimum Wage Increase in NYBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Johnson-Dayton-Union over Bayonne - Boys ice hockey recap
Brayden Severini posted a hat trick to lead Johson-Dayton-Union to a 4-1 road win over Bayonne at Rich Korpi Arena in Bayonne. Johnson (1-1) scored three unanswered goals in the third period. Joe Walsh posted a goal and two assists in the win, while Eric Serio recorded 22 saves. Maksamilian...
Big nights from Benkert, Sherman fuel Nutley past Kearny - Boys ice hockey recap
Alex Benkert erupted for seven goals and 10 points, both career highs, power Nutley-Columbia-Bloomfield to a 12-3 victory over Kearny-North Arlington-Secaucus at Codey Arena in West Orange. Nutley (1-1) held a 3-1 lead after the first period before Benkert, a sophomore, took over. Benkert quickly padded the lead with goals...
Boys ice hockey: Pascack Valley-Hills overpowers Ridgewood (PHOTOS)
Pascack Valley won its season-opener with a 11-3 victory over Ridgewood at the Hackensack Ice House. Pascack Valley (1-0), which had 26 shots on goal, led 2-1 after the first period with goals by Owen Dargan and Austin Groves before exploding for six goals in the second period. Ridgewood (0-2)...
Kent Place over Princeton - Girls ice hockey recap
Kent Place erupted for three goals in a span of 72 seconds and never looked back as it rolled to a 9-1 victory over Princeton at Barnabus Hockey House in Newark. Morgan Reis opened the scoring with an unassisted goal just 1:16 into the game for Kent Place (1-0-1) and Ava Builione added to the lead just 17 seconds later. Scarlett Gibby made it 3-0 at the 12:32 mark, then less than two minutes later, Gibby and Reis each struck for their second goals of the day in a span of 13 seconds.
Haverford (PA) over Pennington - Boys ice hockey recap
Pennington dropped its third game of the season to Haverford (PA), 2-1, at Haverford. A power play goal by Ryan Knab in the third period pulled Pennington within one goal after Haverford (1-1) led 2-0 after two periods. Haverford narrowly outshot Pennington (1-2), 29-26. Goalie James Friedman made 27 saves...
Fast start helps Robbinsville-Allentown defeat Hamilton co-op - Boys ice hockey recap
Charlie Luizza scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Robbinsville to a 5-3 victory over Hamilton at Iceland Rink in Hamilton. Robbinsville-Allentown jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period thanks to two goals from Luizza and a score from Luke Gensinger. Zach Duggan and Jaiden Gingras also scored a goal apiece for Robbinsville-Allentown. Robbinsville-Allentown goaltender Zander Wiley made 22 stops on 25 shots faced.
Boys Ice Hockey: Brennan’s late goal brings No. 17 Verona-Glen Ridge back to tie Summit 3-3
Creating your own problems is one of the worst and most regrettable things that you can do in sports. That’s exactly what both Verona-Glen Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, and Summit did to themselves in a back-and-forth affair in which the missed scoring opportunities and penalties were plentiful.
Union County Conference wrestling preview, 2022: Chatham, Westfield vie for top spots
The Union County Conference featured seven teams that all won double-digit matches and had winning records. Though many of these teams beat up on each other during the course of the year, teams like Cranford, Westfield and Governor Livingston made it a point to test themselves out-of-conference as well. Add...
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Saturday, Dec. 10
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls bowling Top 10, Dec. 13: Bevvy of new teams enter the fold
There are many new programs added to the NJ.com Top 20 this week compared to the preseason Top 10. That’s always hit or miss. Brick Memorial remains strong at No. 1. The Mustangs by far are averaging more than any other team, and they just captured the Rule the River Tournament this past weekend.
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
After historic season, Union City girls basketball looks to build continued success
When the Union City girls basketball team won the North 1, Group 4 title in March it was the culmination of a four-year climb to what proved to be the high point of the program’s history. Now comes the hard part: staying on top and maintaining its status as...
Girls Basketball: New-look Bayonne seeks to turn potential into another title run
James Turner knows he can look on his roster sheet and see a team that has the talent and potential to be as good as any he has had at Bayonne. This preseason has been about trying to emphasize what it truly takes beyond talent to turn that potential into reality. Converting the promise that comes with those names typed on a sheet of paper in December into names on a championship banner that will hang on the wall for generations.
Personal issues cited as Mantz leaves Bridgewater-Raritan football post after one year
The success that Rick Mantz envisioned for Bridgewater-Raritan’s football team when he accepted the head coaching job last April will have to be fulfilled with someone else in charge. Mantz announced in a letter sent Friday to the school’s principal, Dan Hemberger, that he would be stepping down after...
Super Essex Conference wrestling preview, 2022: Can Livingston remain top dog?
The Super Essex Conference had a down year statewide a season ago, with only two wrestlers from the entire county placing at the state tournament. That doesn’t tell the whole story, though, as schools like Livingston, Seton Hall Prep and West Essex continued to impress in dual meets and show they’re willing to take on some of the state’s top schools to further raise the SEC’s profile.
NJIC wrestling preview, 2022-23: New coach, same top spot for Emerson Boro-Park Ridge
The NJIC saw the state’s most winningest coach in Emerson Boro-Park Ridge great Stan Woods retire in the spring. He’s worth 55 years of experience and a whole lot of wins. A whopping 802 of them.
Firefighters battle flames, ice in blaze at ShopRite food prep building
One worker was hospitalized and several others evacuated after a fire broke out shortly after midnight Tuesday in a ShopRite food-preparation building in Union County, authorities said. The fire was reported about 12:30 a.m. inside “World Class Kitchens Commissary – Saker ShopRites” in the 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in...
NJ’s Freed Slave House is up for sale, raising fears its history won’t be honored
This home on Claremont Avenue in Montclair was formerly owned by James Howe. It was bequeathed to Howe by his former enslaver, Maj. Nathaniel Crane The home was bequeathed to James Howe by Maj. Nathanial Crane, his former enslaver and a member of Montclair, N.J.'s founding family. [ more › ]
N.J. home comes with a gallery, stylish elevator and a secret lair for your pet dragon
The owners of a five-story townhouse for sale in Jersey City assure there isn’t a fire-breathing pet dragon nesting under one of the home’s staircases. But there’s room for one, thanks to one of the numerous renovations James Kafadar and Robinson Holloway have made over the years in their residence at 331 Newark Ave., which is now on the market for $5.25 million.
NJ.com
NJ
232K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0