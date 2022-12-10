Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
New Photos of Subway Slasher SuspectBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Minimum Wage Increase in NYBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Big nights from Benkert, Sherman fuel Nutley past Kearny - Boys ice hockey recap
Alex Benkert erupted for seven goals and 10 points, both career highs, power Nutley-Columbia-Bloomfield to a 12-3 victory over Kearny-North Arlington-Secaucus at Codey Arena in West Orange. Nutley (1-1) held a 3-1 lead after the first period before Benkert, a sophomore, took over. Benkert quickly padded the lead with goals...
Central Regional takes down Lacey-Barnegat - Boys ice hockey recap
Max Agnello scored two goals and recorded an assist to lead Central Regional to a 4-2 victory over Lacey-Barnegat at Winding River Park in Toms River. Kyle Maguire and Dom Wiatrowski also scored goals for Central Regional (1-0). Goalie Mason Gancy stopped 40 of the 42 shots he faced. With the game tied 2-2 at the end of the second period, Central Regional scored two unanswered goals in the third.
Hunterdon Central ties No. 13 Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys ice hockey recap, photos
Robert Turnbull, who had two goals and an assist, scored the game-tying goal with 11:18 remaining to give Hunterdon Central a 4-4 tie with Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, at the Red Bank Armory. Complete Box Score ». Hunterdon Central (0-0-2), trailed 2-0 before connecting on...
Johnson-Dayton-Union over Bayonne - Boys ice hockey recap
Brayden Severini posted a hat trick to lead Johson-Dayton-Union to a 4-1 road win over Bayonne at Rich Korpi Arena in Bayonne. Johnson (1-1) scored three unanswered goals in the third period. Joe Walsh posted a goal and two assists in the win, while Eric Serio recorded 22 saves. Maksamilian...
Boys Ice Hockey: Brennan’s late goal brings No. 17 Verona-Glen Ridge back to tie Summit 3-3
Creating your own problems is one of the worst and most regrettable things that you can do in sports. That’s exactly what both Verona-Glen Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, and Summit did to themselves in a back-and-forth affair in which the missed scoring opportunities and penalties were plentiful.
Fast start helps Robbinsville-Allentown defeat Hamilton co-op - Boys ice hockey recap
Charlie Luizza scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Robbinsville to a 5-3 victory over Hamilton at Iceland Rink in Hamilton. Robbinsville-Allentown jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period thanks to two goals from Luizza and a score from Luke Gensinger. Zach Duggan and Jaiden Gingras also scored a goal apiece for Robbinsville-Allentown. Robbinsville-Allentown goaltender Zander Wiley made 22 stops on 25 shots faced.
Super Essex Conference wrestling preview, 2022: Can Livingston remain top dog?
The Super Essex Conference had a down year statewide a season ago, with only two wrestlers from the entire county placing at the state tournament. That doesn’t tell the whole story, though, as schools like Livingston, Seton Hall Prep and West Essex continued to impress in dual meets and show they’re willing to take on some of the state’s top schools to further raise the SEC’s profile.
Girls Basketball: New-look Bayonne seeks to turn potential into another title run
James Turner knows he can look on his roster sheet and see a team that has the talent and potential to be as good as any he has had at Bayonne. This preseason has been about trying to emphasize what it truly takes beyond talent to turn that potential into reality. Converting the promise that comes with those names typed on a sheet of paper in December into names on a championship banner that will hang on the wall for generations.
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Saturday, Dec. 10
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Haverford (PA) over Pennington - Boys ice hockey recap
Pennington dropped its third game of the season to Haverford (PA), 2-1, at Haverford. A power play goal by Ryan Knab in the third period pulled Pennington within one goal after Haverford (1-1) led 2-0 after two periods. Haverford narrowly outshot Pennington (1-2), 29-26. Goalie James Friedman made 27 saves...
Pennington over Germantown Academy (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Russell netted 15 points with five assists, three steals and three rebounds to push Pennington to a 68-66 win over Germantown Academy (PA), in Pennington. The win moved Pennington to 3-5 on the season. Corey Miller also scored 15 points in the win, alongside five assists. Destine Evans chipped...
Boys ice hockey: Pascack Valley-Hills overpowers Ridgewood (PHOTOS)
Pascack Valley won its season-opener with a 11-3 victory over Ridgewood at the Hackensack Ice House. Pascack Valley (1-0), which had 26 shots on goal, led 2-1 after the first period with goals by Owen Dargan and Austin Groves before exploding for six goals in the second period. Ridgewood (0-2)...
Ahead of ‘huge’ game against Iona’s Rick Pitino, Princeton would ‘love’ to face Rutgers, Seton Hall
Princeton men’s basketball coach Mitch Henderson says his staff tries every year to schedule games against New Jersey’s two major Division I programs: Rutgers and Seton Hall. The Tigers haven’t faced the Scarlet Knights since Henderson’s team beat them, 78-73, at the RAC on Dec. 11, 2013. They...
After historic season, Union City girls basketball looks to build continued success
When the Union City girls basketball team won the North 1, Group 4 title in March it was the culmination of a four-year climb to what proved to be the high point of the program’s history. Now comes the hard part: staying on top and maintaining its status as...
Girls bowling Top 10, Dec. 13: Bevvy of new teams enter the fold
There are many new programs added to the NJ.com Top 20 this week compared to the preseason Top 10. That’s always hit or miss. Brick Memorial remains strong at No. 1. The Mustangs by far are averaging more than any other team, and they just captured the Rule the River Tournament this past weekend.
Ex-Rutgers star Geo Baker after loss to Seton Hall: ‘Who is going to take that big shot?’
Geo Baker sat court side at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, his head buried in his hands through most of the night as he witnessed his former team fall to rival Seton Hall in a “real painful” game to watch, and a thought came to mind as the final buzzer sounded on the 45-43 loss: Rutgers needs someone like him.
NJIC wrestling preview, 2022-23: New coach, same top spot for Emerson Boro-Park Ridge
The NJIC saw the state’s most winningest coach in Emerson Boro-Park Ridge great Stan Woods retire in the spring. He’s worth 55 years of experience and a whole lot of wins. A whopping 802 of them.
Union County Conference wrestling preview, 2022: Chatham, Westfield vie for top spots
The Union County Conference featured seven teams that all won double-digit matches and had winning records. Though many of these teams beat up on each other during the course of the year, teams like Cranford, Westfield and Governor Livingston made it a point to test themselves out-of-conference as well. Add...
Rutgers basketball lands commit from under-the-radar 2023 guard
Rutgers landed a commitment from an under-the-radar prospect on Monday. Jamichael Davis, a 6-foot-2 guard in the class of 2023, announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights in a post on Instagram on Monday night. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 6-foot-2 Georgia native was on...
Twenty-two years after dramatic victory over Rutgers as a player, Seton Hall’s Holloway seeks another as a coach
Shaheen Holloway had fouled out in the final minutes of overtime and was on the sidelines rooting his Seton Hall teammates on against rival Rutgers. Before a wildly enthusiastic crowd at the Rutgers Athletic Center, the Pirates went on to storm back from an 8-point deficit in the extra period, and a 10-point halftime deficit, to stun the Scarlet Knights, 65-63 in overtime, during an ESPN-televised Big East Conference game on Feb. 9, 2000.
NJ.com
NJ
232K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0