Fast start helps Robbinsville-Allentown defeat Hamilton co-op - Boys ice hockey recap
Charlie Luizza scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Robbinsville to a 5-3 victory over Hamilton at Iceland Rink in Hamilton. Robbinsville-Allentown jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period thanks to two goals from Luizza and a score from Luke Gensinger. Zach Duggan and Jaiden Gingras also scored a goal apiece for Robbinsville-Allentown. Robbinsville-Allentown goaltender Zander Wiley made 22 stops on 25 shots faced.
Central Regional takes down Lacey-Barnegat - Boys ice hockey recap
Max Agnello scored two goals and recorded an assist to lead Central Regional to a 4-2 victory over Lacey-Barnegat at Winding River Park in Toms River. Kyle Maguire and Dom Wiatrowski also scored goals for Central Regional (1-0). Goalie Mason Gancy stopped 40 of the 42 shots he faced. With the game tied 2-2 at the end of the second period, Central Regional scored two unanswered goals in the third.
Gloucester Catholic prevails in Gaudreau’s debut as head coach (PHOTOS)
The second Gaudreau era at Gloucester Catholic is off to one heck of a start. Mike Hoffner collected two goals and two assists and Billy Sheridan also scored a pair of goals as the Rams gave Matt Gaudreau a 7-3 win over Pope John in his debut as Gloucester Catholic’s head coach on Monday in Gordon Conference inter-division action at Hollydell Ice Arena in Washington Township.
Seton Hall-Rutgers preview, prediction: Who will win in Garden State Hardwood Classic’s return to the RAC?
For the first time in three years, the Garden State Hardwood Classic is headed back to Piscataway. Rutgers hosts Seton Hall on Sunday in their first meeting at Jersey Mike’s Arena since December of 2019, when the Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1) dominated the Pirates (5-4) in a stunning 20-point beatdown that was a preview of the success that was to come for head coach Steve Pikiell’s program. Seton Hall had to wait two years before getting revenge at the Prudential Center in 2021, the series halted for a season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s what happened after Washington crossed the Delaware — with Black patriots on board
It’s a longstanding Christmas Day tradition to re-enact General George Washington’s overnight crossing of the Delaware River on Dec. 25 and 26, 1776, when the future first president led a flotilla of 2,400 Continental Army troops from the Pennsylvania side to New Jersey. But adding to that tradition...
N.J. school closings, delayed openings due to snow for Monday (12/12/2022)
A few school districts in Passaic County have a delayed openings on Monday due to an early-season snowstorm that dropped snow on northwestern parts of the state on Sunday. The following districts will follow a delayed opening schedule:. Bloomingdale (90 minutes) Lakeland Regional. West Milford. Precipitation has moved away from...
N.J. weather: Up to 5 inches of snow for parts of state in latest winter storm forecast
Snowfall total forecasts were increased Sunday morning for a winter storm that is now expected to bring up to 5 inches of snow to northwestern New Jersey through Monday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex and western Passaic counties, where the heaviest snow...
Sailboat traveling from N.J. to Fla. with 2 aboard reported missing, Coast Guard says
A sailboat the left New Jersey with two men aboard headed for Florida has been reported overdue and the Coast Guard is seeking help locating the missing vessel, which was last seen nine days ago. Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, departed Cape May on the “Atrevida II,” a...
N.J. weather: How much snow will you get? Updated snowfall forecast map for your town.
Snow has started falling across northern New Jersey with some spots expected to get 3 to 5 inches, while other areas will receive a wintry mix that could cause slick driving conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex and western Passaic counties, where the...
N.J. man, 3 relatives charged in bank robbery
A New Jersey man and three of his family members have been charged in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in the summer of 2022, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. Michael Gabboff, 36, of Millstone, was arrested on December 2 after investigators identified him as the suspect...
N.J. weather: Snow, heavy rain, gusty winds could hit state in late-week coastal storm
A slow-moving coastal storm expected to hit New Jersey on Thursday and Friday could deliver a wintry mix of precipitation that could include snow, rain and strong winds, forecasters say. Though the National Weather Service says confidence is increasing that we’ll see precipitation, exactly what type and how much is...
Murphy doesn’t ‘foresee any mandates’ in N.J. over COVID as NYC urges people to wear masks
Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he doesn’t have plans to reinstate any coronavirus restrictions in New Jersey as the number of cases continue to rise in the state and New York City health officials say people there should wear masks indoors again. Murphy dropped the state’s mask mandate in...
Here are the top 8 N.J. hospitals for maternity care, according to U.S. News
U.S. News & World Report has released its ranking of New Jersey’s best hospitals in obstetrics and gynecology. Eight hospitals made the list. The ranking was based on a number of categories, including patient outcomes, nurse staffing, patient services, certain surgeries and technology. (Definitions for certain categories have been included.)
It’s the bears’ natural habitat, not ours | Letters
Concerning the state bear hunt, which was just extended: Bears aren’t the problem in New Jersey. We are. The fact that we’re still overbuilding and encroaching on their land is the dilemma. It seems that almost every inch of this state is still being developed. Take a ride...
N.J. lawmaker sees all gun owners as homicidal | Letter
In his recent guest column, “N.J.’s tough gun bill respects the 2nd Amendment and will save lives,” Assemblyman John F. McKeon, D-Essex, expressed the badly flawed position held by typical anti-gun activists, insulting citizens who own firearms legally and exercise their Second Amendment rights with violent criminals.
Here’s how much N.J. and its 2nd-largest employer will get from giant defense bill
Almost $2.7 billion would be spent on new refueling planes at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst under legislation setting defense policy for the next federal fiscal year. The planes were included in the 2022-23 National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the House Thursday and is expected to clear the Senate this week.
Former state Republican chairman set to join N.J. Senate — and a governor’s bid may be next
The former chairman of the state Republican Party — and a possible future candidate for governor — is now set to become New Jersey’s newest state lawmaker. Doug Steinhardt was chosen by local Republicans on Saturday to fill a vacant state Senate seat in one of the Garden State’s most conservative areas.
Gov. Murphy going to Washington for holiday parties
Gov. Phil Murphy is headed back to Washington D.C. on Monday afternoon to attend a couple of holiday parties in the nation’s capital. Murphy will attend a National Governors Association party and Vice President Kamala Harris’ holiday reception, according to his office. He is chairman of the NGA.
Murphy’s sabotage of covid recovery in schools is ‘madness’ | Editorial
Pull the fire alarm at Phil Murphy’s Department of Education: Kids are falling behind in New Jersey, and we still don’t have the data to help them. The Department of Education is still failing to release statewide test scores that we need to help kids recover from the steep learning loss they experienced during the pandemic. After four presentations to the State Board of Education since September, we still don’t know which districts are making progress, and why. That, as one education advocate rightly put it, is “madness.”
