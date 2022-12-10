ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Fast start helps Robbinsville-Allentown defeat Hamilton co-op - Boys ice hockey recap

Charlie Luizza scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Robbinsville to a 5-3 victory over Hamilton at Iceland Rink in Hamilton. Robbinsville-Allentown jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period thanks to two goals from Luizza and a score from Luke Gensinger. Zach Duggan and Jaiden Gingras also scored a goal apiece for Robbinsville-Allentown. Robbinsville-Allentown goaltender Zander Wiley made 22 stops on 25 shots faced.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Central Regional takes down Lacey-Barnegat - Boys ice hockey recap

Max Agnello scored two goals and recorded an assist to lead Central Regional to a 4-2 victory over Lacey-Barnegat at Winding River Park in Toms River. Kyle Maguire and Dom Wiatrowski also scored goals for Central Regional (1-0). Goalie Mason Gancy stopped 40 of the 42 shots he faced. With the game tied 2-2 at the end of the second period, Central Regional scored two unanswered goals in the third.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Gloucester Catholic prevails in Gaudreau’s debut as head coach (PHOTOS)

The second Gaudreau era at Gloucester Catholic is off to one heck of a start. Mike Hoffner collected two goals and two assists and Billy Sheridan also scored a pair of goals as the Rams gave Matt Gaudreau a 7-3 win over Pope John in his debut as Gloucester Catholic’s head coach on Monday in Gordon Conference inter-division action at Hollydell Ice Arena in Washington Township.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
Seton Hall-Rutgers preview, prediction: Who will win in Garden State Hardwood Classic’s return to the RAC?

For the first time in three years, the Garden State Hardwood Classic is headed back to Piscataway. Rutgers hosts Seton Hall on Sunday in their first meeting at Jersey Mike’s Arena since December of 2019, when the Scarlet Knights (6-3, 1-1) dominated the Pirates (5-4) in a stunning 20-point beatdown that was a preview of the success that was to come for head coach Steve Pikiell’s program. Seton Hall had to wait two years before getting revenge at the Prudential Center in 2021, the series halted for a season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
DraftKings promo code for MNF: Bet $5, win $150 on Patriots vs. Cardinals

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals battle on Monday Night Football, which you can enjoy while redeeming up to $1,200 in bonuses...
N.J. man, 3 relatives charged in bank robbery

A New Jersey man and three of his family members have been charged in connection with a bank robbery that occurred in the summer of 2022, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. Michael Gabboff, 36, of Millstone, was arrested on December 2 after investigators identified him as the suspect...
MILLSTONE, NJ
Here are the top 8 N.J. hospitals for maternity care, according to U.S. News

U.S. News & World Report has released its ranking of New Jersey’s best hospitals in obstetrics and gynecology. Eight hospitals made the list. The ranking was based on a number of categories, including patient outcomes, nurse staffing, patient services, certain surgeries and technology. (Definitions for certain categories have been included.)
It’s the bears’ natural habitat, not ours | Letters

Concerning the state bear hunt, which was just extended: Bears aren’t the problem in New Jersey. We are. The fact that we’re still overbuilding and encroaching on their land is the dilemma. It seems that almost every inch of this state is still being developed. Take a ride...
NEW JERSEY STATE
N.J. lawmaker sees all gun owners as homicidal | Letter

In his recent guest column, “N.J.’s tough gun bill respects the 2nd Amendment and will save lives,” Assemblyman John F. McKeon, D-Essex, expressed the badly flawed position held by typical anti-gun activists, insulting citizens who own firearms legally and exercise their Second Amendment rights with violent criminals.
Gov. Murphy going to Washington for holiday parties

Gov. Phil Murphy is headed back to Washington D.C. on Monday afternoon to attend a couple of holiday parties in the nation’s capital. Murphy will attend a National Governors Association party and Vice President Kamala Harris’ holiday reception, according to his office. He is chairman of the NGA.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Murphy’s sabotage of covid recovery in schools is ‘madness’ | Editorial

Pull the fire alarm at Phil Murphy’s Department of Education: Kids are falling behind in New Jersey, and we still don’t have the data to help them. The Department of Education is still failing to release statewide test scores that we need to help kids recover from the steep learning loss they experienced during the pandemic. After four presentations to the State Board of Education since September, we still don’t know which districts are making progress, and why. That, as one education advocate rightly put it, is “madness.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
