Haverford (PA) over Pennington - Boys ice hockey recap
Pennington dropped its third game of the season to Haverford (PA), 2-1, at Haverford. A power play goal by Ryan Knab in the third period pulled Pennington within one goal after Haverford (1-1) led 2-0 after two periods. Haverford narrowly outshot Pennington (1-2), 29-26. Goalie James Friedman made 27 saves...
Ice Hockey: 3 stars and stat leaders from Sunday, Dec. 11
FIRST STAR: Roman Kirilytchev, River Dell-Westwood-Emerson.
Big nights from Benkert, Sherman fuel Nutley past Kearny - Boys ice hockey recap
Alex Benkert erupted for seven goals and 10 points, both career highs, power Nutley-Columbia-Bloomfield to a 12-3 victory over Kearny-North Arlington-Secaucus at Codey Arena in West Orange. Nutley (1-1) held a 3-1 lead after the first period before Benkert, a sophomore, took over. Benkert quickly padded the lead with goals...
Johnson-Dayton-Union over Bayonne - Boys ice hockey recap
Brayden Severini posted a hat trick to lead Johson-Dayton-Union to a 4-1 road win over Bayonne at Rich Korpi Arena in Bayonne. Johnson (1-1) scored three unanswered goals in the third period. Joe Walsh posted a goal and two assists in the win, while Eric Serio recorded 22 saves. Maksamilian...
Girls bowling performance lists for Dec. 12
Many bowlers have shined throughout the last week eon the lanes whether it was performing well in one game or multiple. Check out the top performers from Dec. 5-11. Each table below lists the top 50 for high game, high series, and series average. NOTE: Performance lists are based on...
Fast start helps Robbinsville-Allentown defeat Hamilton co-op - Boys ice hockey recap
Charlie Luizza scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Robbinsville to a 5-3 victory over Hamilton at Iceland Rink in Hamilton. Robbinsville-Allentown jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period thanks to two goals from Luizza and a score from Luke Gensinger. Zach Duggan and Jaiden Gingras also scored a goal apiece for Robbinsville-Allentown. Robbinsville-Allentown goaltender Zander Wiley made 22 stops on 25 shots faced.
Central Regional takes down Lacey-Barnegat - Boys ice hockey recap
Max Agnello scored two goals and recorded an assist to lead Central Regional to a 4-2 victory over Lacey-Barnegat at Winding River Park in Toms River. Kyle Maguire and Dom Wiatrowski also scored goals for Central Regional (1-0). Goalie Mason Gancy stopped 40 of the 42 shots he faced. With the game tied 2-2 at the end of the second period, Central Regional scored two unanswered goals in the third.
Big Central Conference all-division football teams, 2022
Below are the players who earned All-Division honors in the Big Central Conference. Please note that these teams were selected by coaches from within the division and not by reporters from NJ.com. All-Big Central Conference. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Boys bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 12
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Dec. 12. The top 20 scores for high game and high series will be listed. Girls competing on a co-ed team will be included in this list. Come back every day for updates. *These numbers...
South Jersey Times girls basketball season preview: 2022-23
Will this finally be the banner year that Gateway has been longing for?. With the 2022-23 girls basketball season set to begin Thursday, the Gators may be as eager as any team in South Jersey as they begin their quest for an elusive conference championship. “There are zero banners in...
Boys ice hockey: Pascack Valley-Hills overpowers Ridgewood (PHOTOS)
Pascack Valley won its season-opener with a 11-3 victory over Ridgewood at the Hackensack Ice House. Pascack Valley (1-0), which had 26 shots on goal, led 2-1 after the first period with goals by Owen Dargan and Austin Groves before exploding for six goals in the second period. Ridgewood (0-2)...
Boys Ice Hockey: Brennan’s late goal brings No. 17 Verona-Glen Ridge back to tie Summit 3-3
Creating your own problems is one of the worst and most regrettable things that you can do in sports. That’s exactly what both Verona-Glen Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, and Summit did to themselves in a back-and-forth affair in which the missed scoring opportunities and penalties were plentiful.
Girls bowling Top 10, Dec. 13: Bevvy of new teams enter the fold
There are many new programs added to the NJ.com Top 20 this week compared to the preseason Top 10. That’s always hit or miss. Brick Memorial remains strong at No. 1. The Mustangs by far are averaging more than any other team, and they just captured the Rule the River Tournament this past weekend.
New year, same winning results for Woodstown swimming
It isn’t easy being the team after the greatest one in school history, and Woodstown swim coach Kieran Keyser prefers not to go there. “I think last year’s successes are kind of looming in our swimmers’ minds and they want to live up to those expectations, but I try to not think about last season,” Keyser said. “Of course, I want them to compete and win, but I always say, ‘Let’s start at step one and let’s start over’.
Girls Basketball: New-look Bayonne seeks to turn potential into another title run
James Turner knows he can look on his roster sheet and see a team that has the talent and potential to be as good as any he has had at Bayonne. This preseason has been about trying to emphasize what it truly takes beyond talent to turn that potential into reality. Converting the promise that comes with those names typed on a sheet of paper in December into names on a championship banner that will hang on the wall for generations.
