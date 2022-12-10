ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw

Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
Shawn Michaels Wants The New Day To Be Part Of NXT Vengeance Day 2023 But Nothing Is Finalized

Shawn Michaels cannot guarantee it, but he wants The New Day to be a part of NXT Vengeance Day 2023. At NXT Deadline 2022, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods captured the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship. Of course, Kingston and Woods are members of the WWE SmackDown roster and as such, their commitment to the NXT brand is uncertain at this time but if Shawn Michaels has his way, they will be part of the brand for a handful of months and the NXT Tag Team Championships will be present on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
AEW Rampage On 12/9 Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating

The numbers are in for the December 9 episode of AEW Rampage. According to Brandon Thurston, Friday's AEW Rampage drew 457,000 viewers. This number is up from the 360,000 viewers the show drew on November 25. Friday's show drew a 0.11 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is...
Shawn Michaels Says There's 'More To Come' From Apollo Crews In NXT After His Loss At Deadline 2022

Shawn Michaels has no intention of letting the NXT brand lose Apollo Crews right now. At NXT Deadline, Apollo Crews came up short in his effort to wrestle away the WWE NXT Championship from Bron Breakker. Seeing as Apollo is a former WWE Intercontinental and United States Champion, some fans wondered if this loss would be the end for Apollo on NXT for the foreseeable future.
Jay White: Sasha Banks Would Make A Great Member Of Bullet Club

Jay White believes Sasha Banks is a major star and would make a great addition to Bullet Club should she want to join New Japan Pro-Wrestling. With a recent report stating Sasha Banks will be in Tokyo for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, wrestling fans continue to wonder what may be next for the WWE Grand Slam Champion. Jay White, current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, in a new interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, says that he believes the former WWE Women's Champion would make a great addition to Bullet Club.
Shane Taylor Discusses Goals In New ROH, Why He Let Free Agency Play Out

Shane Taylor speaks after ROH Final Battle. Taylor joined Ring of Honor in the Tony Khan era at ROH Final Battle, teaming with JD Griffey to take on Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. Strickland is a former ROH TV Champion and Six-Man Tag Team Champion, but had been absent from the first two ROH shows under Tony Khan's management.
Carmelo Hayes: Solo Sikoa Vacating The NXT North American Title Was Just Another Challenge For Me

Carmelo Hayes discusses a controversial moment that happened earlier this year. At WWE Clash At The Castle, Solo Sikoa made his debut on WWE's main roster. This move was highly anticipated by many fans around the world of wrestling who thought that Sikoa would fit in well with The Bloodline. Although a main roster call up will usually signal the end of a performer's time in NXT, that wasn't the case for Sikoa. Only a week after making his main roster debut alongside The Bloodline, Sikoa defeated Carmelo Hayes to capture the NXT North American Championship on a episode of NXT 2.0.
WWE RAW (12/12/22) Results: Two #1 Contender Bouts Take Place

WWE Raw (12/12) - To start the show, Bayley made her entrance with Damage CTRL. Becky Lynch would come out to run off IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, evening the odds for Alexa Bliss. Bianca Belair made her entrance for this match. Number One Contenders Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss.
WWE Files To Trademark 'WWE King And Queen Of The Ring'

WWE has filed a new trademark. On December 8, WWE filed to trademark "WWE King And Queen Of The Ring" for entertainment purposes, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media. Full description:. Mark For: WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING trademark registration is...
