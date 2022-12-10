ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbangor.com

Maine reindeer deliver Christmas cheer

ELLSWORTH–Christmas is still a couple weeks away and as Santa and his elves prepare for the big day, folks can visit with a few of his reindeer that live right here in Maine year round. Real reindeer at Christmas time, that’s a pretty cool thing to have,” said Darren...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Unique market in Augusta brings makers, community together

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A unique holiday market was held today in Augusta. At the Ritual Maine Market at the Augusta Armory, over 30 vendors gathered to share their talents with the people of Maine. Described as a ‘high-vibe eclectic makers market’, items included dried flower bouquets, crystals, pottery, and...
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?

Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Curious New Mainer Wants to Know Why It’s So Dark, Gets Roasted Instead.

Ok, to be fair, this person complained about a lot more than the dark. When you move to a new state, you likely expect a few things to be different. Heck, the amount of culture shock I felt moving from Portland to Bangor almost ten years ago, took some time to get over and adjust to. But this person who recently moved to Bath from California seems a bit confused as to our way of life.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Midcoast police are offering sand to seniors to avoid falls this winter

LISBON (WGME) - With snow and ice closing in, Police Departments in the Midcoast are offering to deliver free buckets of sand to senior citizens to prevent falling injuries this season. The sand for seniors program was founded by Triad, a Midcoast volunteering organization who's goal is to make life...
BRUNSWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Grease fire shuts down Portland café

PORTLAND, Maine — A cafe in Portland was forced to close Sunday afternoon after a fire started in the kitchen. Portland Fire Department Chief John Hendricks told NEWS CENTER Maine, the department got a call from Rose Foods on Forest Avenue around 3:08 p.m. that employees were trying to put out a fire in the kitchen,
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America

I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
CAMDEN, ME
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine

Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
MAINE STATE
989wclz.com

Half Price Friday: $25 for $50 at Elsmere BBQ

Half Price! Pick up a $50 Gift Card at Elsmere BBQ for $25!. A limited number will be available from the Half Price Online Store on Friday 12/16 beginning at 9:00 AM. Hurry as they will sell out fast!. No gas touches our meat, guaranteed. We use only the highest...
PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Northeast Transport of Waldoboro makes annual toy delivery

WALDOBORO — For the 35th consecutive year, Northeast Transport of Waldoboro has brought Christmas presents to children in need from the Bruce Roberts Fund in Portland, to several Head Starts and nonprofits in Knox and Lincoln counties. For more information or to donate, you can contact the Bruce Roberts...
WALDOBORO, ME
mainebiz.biz

Sea Bags stitches up expanded benefits package

Sea Bags, a maker and retailer of totes and accessories made from recycled sails, will reduce the employee contribution to health care costs in 2023 as it grapples with hiring hurdles. "This past year has been the most challenging for hiring we have ever faced," Don Oakes, the company's CEO,...
PORTLAND, ME

