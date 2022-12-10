Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
2 Kilos of Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic StopBronxVoiceQueens, NY
New Photos of Subway Slasher SuspectBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Minimum Wage Increase in NYBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Devils focused on special teams before matchup with Stars: ‘We’ve got to clean that up’
Nico Hischier had two messages for his team after their 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers on Monday:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Jets’ Mike White proves his grit, but it isn’t enough in painful loss to Bills
ORCHARD Park, N.Y. – The Jets turned to quarterback Mike White two weeks ago to get the offense going after a brutal stretch of play from second-year-quarterback Zach Wilson. White has done just that through three starts, and on Sunday he proved his remarkable toughness, by continuing to get up, stand in the pocket and take punishment.
Ice Hockey: 3 stars and stat leaders from Sunday, Dec. 11
FIRST STAR: Roman Kirilytchev, River Dell-Westwood-Emerson. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls Ice Hockey: Storylines to watch for the 2022-23 season
The puck is down and now the 2022-23 season is underway!. As we begin the road to the Rock, there are plenty of storylines to keep an eye on as we start this journey.
Boys Ice Hockey: Brennan’s late goal brings No. 17 Verona-Glen Ridge back to tie Summit 3-3
Creating your own problems is one of the worst and most regrettable things that you can do in sports. That’s exactly what both Verona-Glen Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, and Summit did to themselves in a back-and-forth affair in which the missed scoring opportunities and penalties were plentiful.
Big nights from Benkert, Sherman fuel Nutley past Kearny - Boys ice hockey recap
Alex Benkert erupted for seven goals and 10 points, both career highs, power Nutley-Columbia-Bloomfield to a 12-3 victory over Kearny-North Arlington-Secaucus at Codey Arena in West Orange. Nutley (1-1) held a 3-1 lead after the first period before Benkert, a sophomore, took over. Benkert quickly padded the lead with goals...
Fast start helps Robbinsville-Allentown defeat Hamilton co-op - Boys ice hockey recap
Charlie Luizza scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Robbinsville to a 5-3 victory over Hamilton at Iceland Rink in Hamilton. Robbinsville-Allentown jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period thanks to two goals from Luizza and a score from Luke Gensinger. Zach Duggan and Jaiden Gingras also scored a goal apiece for Robbinsville-Allentown. Robbinsville-Allentown goaltender Zander Wiley made 22 stops on 25 shots faced.
Jets’ Mike White goes to hospital for rib injuries after loss to Bills, returns to N.J. with team
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Jets quarterback Mike White went to the hospital on Sunday night, coach Robert Saleh said, as a precaution after he took several huge hits to the midsection in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Bills at Highmark Stadium. “We’re going to send him to the...
Girls Basketball: New-look Bayonne seeks to turn potential into another title run
James Turner knows he can look on his roster sheet and see a team that has the talent and potential to be as good as any he has had at Bayonne. This preseason has been about trying to emphasize what it truly takes beyond talent to turn that potential into reality. Converting the promise that comes with those names typed on a sheet of paper in December into names on a championship banner that will hang on the wall for generations.
