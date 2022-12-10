ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets’ Mike White proves his grit, but it isn’t enough in painful loss to Bills

ORCHARD Park, N.Y. – The Jets turned to quarterback Mike White two weeks ago to get the offense going after a brutal stretch of play from second-year-quarterback Zach Wilson. White has done just that through three starts, and on Sunday he proved his remarkable toughness, by continuing to get up, stand in the pocket and take punishment.
Fast start helps Robbinsville-Allentown defeat Hamilton co-op - Boys ice hockey recap

Charlie Luizza scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Robbinsville to a 5-3 victory over Hamilton at Iceland Rink in Hamilton. Robbinsville-Allentown jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first period thanks to two goals from Luizza and a score from Luke Gensinger. Zach Duggan and Jaiden Gingras also scored a goal apiece for Robbinsville-Allentown. Robbinsville-Allentown goaltender Zander Wiley made 22 stops on 25 shots faced.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Girls Basketball: New-look Bayonne seeks to turn potential into another title run

James Turner knows he can look on his roster sheet and see a team that has the talent and potential to be as good as any he has had at Bayonne. This preseason has been about trying to emphasize what it truly takes beyond talent to turn that potential into reality. Converting the promise that comes with those names typed on a sheet of paper in December into names on a championship banner that will hang on the wall for generations.
BAYONNE, NJ
