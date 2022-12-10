ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

9 people in critical condition after exhibition driving crash in Birmingham

By Monica Nakashima
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZPuy_0jdovqNE00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An exhibition driving crash left 13 people injured, including 9 in critical condition, late Friday night.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Chief Tobias Jones said the multi-vehicle crash happened on John Rogers Drive and Gun Club Road and resulted in a total of 13 victims injured. All victims were taken to local hospitals.

Two cars have been reported to be involved in the accident so far. It is currently unknown what caused the accident.

Irondale, Cahaba Valley and Trussville Fire Departments also provided assistance. No further information is available as authorities continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 17

Glenda Davis
5d ago

This street racing trend is deadly. Parents, Ministers, Teachers, Community leaders please advocate against this. We have to unite and act together not criticize and point fingers.

Reply(1)
6
RighteousR
5d ago

John Roger's drive has practically zero traffic at all times of day and night. Straight and wide, with no traffic. Perfect for drag racing. Marci has this nailed. Street racing. That's how you have so many hurt from only 2 cars. They were on the side watching and got ran over when the racers list control. EVERYBODY surviving needs to go to jail .

Reply
5
you and me
5d ago

and no guns involved boy ain't that something they can't hold a gun control or more background checks they got to blame it on the cars like it should have been all the time because more people get killed and injured and cars than to do with a gun and maybe the Democrats will learn something now and know that it's cars and not guns and it's people instead of guns maybe the Democrats can learn that now but that's my opinion because you never know what the Democrats will learn or will say but an opinion is mine

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

1 injured in Vestavia Hills ‘road rage’ shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
CBS 42

83-year-old man dead following crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash left an Ohatchee man dead Wednesday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA reported that Floyd E. Hale, 83, died when he was hit by another vehicle while driving on Alabama 144 near the 23-mile marker around 4:35 p.m. Hale was not wearing a seatbelt […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Body found in house fire

FAIRFIELD, Ala. — Fairfield Fire and Rescue discovered a body inside a burned home Tuesday. Officials were called to a house fire at 409 44th St. in Fairfield about 6:18 p.m., where they found a person dead inside. The coroner's office said the identity of the decedent has yet...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

Train conductor killed in Bessemer accident

BESSEMER, Ala. — Police in Bessemer are investigating after a Norfolk Southern train conductor trainee was killed early Tuesday morning. A large pole or rod pierced through the front of the train around 1 a.m., killing the conductor, according to police. The man was later identified as Walter James...
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Troopers deliver teddy bears to children at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — ALEA state troopers were putting smiles on children’s faces Wednesday morning at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Every year, troopers deliver teddy bears to sick children who have to stay in the hospital during the holiday season. Alabama State Trooper Association president David Steward says he always enjoys seeing the […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Five-year-old among 16 injured in exhibition driving crash in Birmingham

On Friday night, a crash on John Rogers Drive injured 16 people, including a five-year-old boy. According to the Birmingham Police Department, a Dodge Charger was doing donuts in the middle of John Rogers Drive when a Nissan 350-Z that was drag racing hit the Charger. It appears both cars then hit people who had gathered at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man found dead in abandoned burning Fairfield house

A man was found dead Tuesday inside a burning abandoned house in Fairfield. Fairfield firefighters and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:10 p.m. to the residence at 409 44th Street. The victim was located inside the home after the blaze was extinguished. . He was pronounced dead...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-59/20 NB after major crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on I-59/20 NB after a major crash halted traffic Wednesday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: All lanes on I-59/20 NB at Exit 123 are currently blocked due to a major crash. Traffic is detoured on the right shoulder. According to ALDOT, an overturned...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Mississippi man found guilty of carjacking pregnant woman in Moody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mississippi man who took part in carjacking a pregnant woman and her children in Moody last year has been found guilty by a federal jury, Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona reports. Following a two-day trial, a jury found Eric Lamar White, 24, of Jackson, Mississippi, guilty of carjacking and […]
MOODY, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting in Bessemer sends three people to the hospital

BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting Monday that sent three people to the hospital. Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman with gunshot wounds. They were...
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Daughter fighting for justice in parents' DUI crash death

ONEONTA, Ala. — Kenny and Dot Sims were on their way home from church on Dec. 13, 2017, when another driver hit them head-on. The high school sweethearts, who had been married for 52 years, were killed instantly. "My parents were injured so severely, we never even got to...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

3 people shot following altercation in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after three people were shot Monday morning. It happened in a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane near Hickory Road and Academy Drive behind Walmart. Police believe there was some type of altercation inside the garage prior to the shooting....
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

House fire leaves eight people displaced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A house fire on Saturday morning has left eight people displaced but, thankfully, with no injuries. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in the 100 block of 10th Court North. Firefighters had the blaze under control within 40 minutes of arriving on the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting

A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
ARAB, AL
AL.com

Suspect sought in robbery at west Birmingham business

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Birmingham business. The robbery happened Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at EZ Comm at 2254 Bessemer Road. Birmingham police officers learned the suspect asked to see merchandise and then tried to walk out of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy