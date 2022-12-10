WASHINGTON -- With half their rotation missing due to injuries and playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Wizards had a small margin for error as they hosted the L.A. Clippers on Saturday night. So, it was frustrating for them how things transpired in the final minute, as they let a winnable game slip through their fingers, amounting to their sixth consecutive loss.

