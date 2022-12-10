ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Philadelphia

Sixers Vs. Hornets: Joel Embiid Pours in 53 Points, Sixers Top Charlotte

3 observations after Embiid pours in 53 points, Sixers beat Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Joel Embiid added a fourth 50-point game to his résumé on Sunday night. He was thoroughly and almost casually dominant in the Sixers' 131-113 win over the Hornets at Wells Fargo...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Golden State Warriors to raise Bill Russel's No. 6 to rafters ahead of Finals rematch with Celtics

The Golden State Warriors will raise the late Bill Russel’s No. 6 in the rafters of the Chase Center Saturday night ahead of a much-anticipated Finals rematch against the Boston Celtics. Russell, who passed away this summer at the age of 88, spent much of his childhood in Oakland, CA, and two-time NCAA Champion at the University of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Philadelphia

Watch A.J. Griffin Make Insane Buzzer-Beater to Lift Hawks Over Bulls

Watch A.J. Griffin make insane buzzer-beater to lift Hawks over Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Down by one, 0.5 seconds remaining, an in-bounds pass caught in mid-air by a player with his back to the basket... No problem!. The Atlanta Hawks' A.J. Griffin was in that very predicament...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Wizards explain what went wrong in final moments of Clippers loss

WASHINGTON -- With half their rotation missing due to injuries and playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Wizards had a small margin for error as they hosted the L.A. Clippers on Saturday night. So, it was frustrating for them how things transpired in the final minute, as they let a winnable game slip through their fingers, amounting to their sixth consecutive loss.
WASHINGTON, DC

