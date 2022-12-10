Read full article on original website
Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price
Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
PWMania
NXT Level Up Results (12/9/22): Sol Ruca, Odyssey Jones, and More
The latest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Peacock on December 9th. The main event for this edition of NXT Level Up was a highly anticipated matchup that saw Ikemen Jiro clash with Trick Williams. The matches seen on this episode were taped on December 6th at the WWE...
PWMania
Matt Hardy Wants Edge and Christian to Be The Hardy Boyz’s Final Opponents
AEW star Matt Hardy talked about various topics on a recent episode of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”. During it the podcast, Matt said that he and his brother Jeff would like to team up against Edge and Christian for “one last match.” In WWE, they had great matches. The only problem is that Matt, Jeff, and Christian are under contract with AEW and Edge is with WWE.
PWMania
Video: Ring of Honor Final Battle Zero Hour Pre-Show
Final Battle airs live from College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The Zero-Hour pre-show is now available below:
PWMania
WWE Officials ‘Very Happy’ Over Viral Buzz for NXT Star Sol Ruca
WWE NXT star Sol Ruca debuted her new unique finisher on a recent episode of NXT Level Up. The video of her performing the move went viral online, and WWE Head of Creative Triple H noticed it, retweeting the clip from his account:. WWE officials were reortedly pleased with the...
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Reveals Nixed Plans To Form New League Of Nations Stable
In 2015 the League of Nations was formed and the group featured Sheamus representing Ireland, King Barrett representing England, Rusev representing Bulgaria, and Alberto Del Rio representing Mexico. The group disbanded after a few months, but it sounds like the concept was brought up again a few years later. Former...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
PWMania
Saturday Special AEW Dark Elevation Results – December 10, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Dark Elevation with a hype package for the ROH World Title Match. Matt Taven & Atu Valu start us off and Taven with some chops before he hits the ropes and lands a dropkick. Sal Muscott tags in and Mike Bennett tags in. Bennett with some chops in the corner then a rolling elbow. Taven back in and Muscat takes a Death Valley Driver into a knee strike from Taven. More double team moves to Muscat then the Proton Pack gets the win.
PWMania
Next AEW Dark Tapings for Universal Studios Revealed
AEW has scheduled the next Dark tapings for Universal Studios Soundstage 19 in Orlando, Florida. On Saturday, December 17, several Dark episodes will be taped. The first session will be from 2 to 5pm, and the second session will be from 7 to 10pm. Tickets are available at AEWTix.com and...
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (12/5/22) – Capital One Arena in Washington, DC – 8,077 sold. AEW Dynamite (12/7/22) – H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX – 3,157 sold. WWE SmackDown (12/9/22) – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA – 6,968 sold.
PWMania
Bron Breakker Believes WWE NXT Star Can Headline WrestleMania
WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker stated on Instagram to WWE Deutschland that he believes Cora Jade can headline WrestleMania. In real life, the two are dating. On NXT, Jade is currently feuding with Wendy Choo. “Obviously Cora Jade, I think she has the potential to main event WrestleMania one day...
411mania.com
Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
bodyslam.net
Athena On Becoming Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion: “It’s just really cool to just kind of know that I made the right decision.”
Athena discusses becoming the brand new Ring Of Honor Women’s World Champion. Earlier this weekend on Saturday evening, Athena battled Mercedes Martinez for the Ring Of Honor Women’s World Championship in a match where despite being the heel, Athena was cheered relentlessly by a home town crowd and eventually, she would hit the O Face and pin the champion.
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for AEW Revolution 2023
AEW Revolution will take place from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA, on March 5, 2023. According to WrestleTix, 5,425 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (12/10/22), leaving 2,255 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 7,680.
PWMania
Scarlett Makes WWE Main Roster In-Ring Debut at Saturday’s Live Event (Video)
Scarlett worked her first WWE main roster match on Saturday night from the Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. Scarlett signed a contract with WWE in 2019, but she only wrestled two matches for the company, both in NXT. She’s mostly been Karrion Kross’ valet. The couple was released last year before being reintroduced as two of several names who returned when Triple H took over main roster creative.
PWMania
WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover
Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
PWMania
Former AEW and Impact Star Makes WWE Debut During Main Event Tapings Before RAW (Video)
Former AEW, NWA, and Impact star worked her first WWE match Monday night during the Main Event tapings. She was billed as Briana Ray, which is a variation of her real name, Briana Rae Sparrey. Rae tried out at the Orlando Performance Center last week, so it would seem that...
PWMania
Spoilers: NJPW Strong Nemesis Taping Results From 12/11/22
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its last NJPW STRONG TV tapings of 2022 on December 11. The tapings took place at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California and will be showcased on upcoming episodes of NJPW STRONG. Here are the full result spoilers courtesy of PWInsider:. Blake Christian def. KEITA.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Once Accidentally Broke A Superstar’s Neck During WWE Match
John Cena is a name to be reckoned with in the wrestling and entertainment business. The breakthrough cross-over wrestling Superstar has performed some of the best matches in the business, and rumors of his in-ring return still swirl to this day. Still, not everyone’s track record is spotless. John...
PWMania
Roxanne Perez Triumphs in First-Ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline
At Saturday night’s WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, Roxanne Perez won the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. The Iron Survivor Match kicked off Deadline, with Perez winning to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. There is currently no word on when the title match will take place.
