Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Holocaust survivor Henry Slucki to talk at Los Angeles museum about retracing route taken to flee Nazi-controlled FranceD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
On Saturday, December 17th, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Office is presenting Contract Ready LA & Building LA Today
It is a free event at Westin Hotel for minority business owners interested in local contracts. Over 500+ small business owners attend each month. The Office of the Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass invites local business owners to a free event that focuses on preparing minority businesses for contracting opportunities in the City and County. The event is on Saturday, December 17th, at the WESTIN HOTEL, LAX.
NBC Los Angeles
The Queen Mary Will Reopen to Visitors With Free ‘Thank You' Tours
When facing any challenge, be it large or small, we do sometimes wonder if we will sink or float. And, if things are especially auspicious, if we will sail into a brighter future. That last option is always the option we want, of course, in pretty much every case we...
Skal Pizza Coming to Newport Beach
Skal is the work of chef/owner Helene Henderson of Malibu Farm
NBC Los Angeles
Inland Empire Kids Given 2 Xmas Options: Gift or Donation. See What They Chose
An Inland Empire resident is switching things up for this holiday season. The woman, who only wants to be identified as “Aunt Karry,” typically showers her four nieces and nephews with gifts every Christmas. But this year, she offered them options: "You can get a gift of your choice or cash/gift cards or I can donate the money I would spend on your Christmas presents to animal shelters.
spectrumnews1.com
From homeless to Amazon executive: David Ambroz shares his story
David Ambroz experienced homelessness throughout most of his childhood. Born in New York City, his mother suffered from mental illness and was not properly equipped to raise him or his siblings. Ambroz says he spent most of his time starving and freezing on the streets of Manhattan, surviving on old pizza crusts and sugar packets with few people offering him help or support.
NBC Los Angeles
PEANUTS Fans, See OC's Beloved ‘Snoopy House' for Free
Breaking into an impromptu "Linus & Lucy" dance at the notion that a merry Costa Mesa-based display is returning for a wonderful week of whimsy, joy, and beagle-tastic bliss?. We're about to shimmy, Snoopy-style, thanks to the fact that a homegrown PEANUTS-themed event is making its annual return. It's the...
discovering-la.com
Where to find Holiday Tamales in LA
For many Latinos, the holiday season is identified with tamales. Friends and families gather together to make them in assembly line fashion. It is also common to give homemade tamales as holiday gifts. Tamales have a way of bringing people of different cultures together. If you wish to partake in this tradition, I’ve created a list of where to find holiday tamales in LA.
spectrumnews1.com
Got Nikes? Got Sole sneaker festival steps into Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. — Nike or Adidas, Reebok or Puma, sneaker heads throughout the LA area will have a chance to buy, sell and trade shoes and clothing from hundreds of vendors Saturday when the Got Sole sneaker festival steps into the Pasadena Convention Center. Whether it’s a pair of lightly used Air Jordan 1s or an Air Mag Back to the Future collectible, Got Sole is the place where basketball, fashion and music collide.
arcadiaquill.com
Pasadena’s Parrot Population
When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
NBC Los Angeles
NBC4 and Telemundo 52 to Host Live Special for Virgen de Guadalupe Celebrations
The celebration of one of the most revered images in Latin America will take place over the weekend when millions of people will sing to the Virgen de Guadalupe around the Catholic world, including hundreds of cities in the U.S. To commemorate the 491st anniversary of the apparition of the...
A New Wing Concept May Come to Washington Boulevard
What Now Los Angeles recently obtained intel suggesting the emergence of an eatery called Mr. Honey Wings
47 LA Slang And Sayings That Only Angelenos Will Understand
Los Angeles is home to many cultures and languages. Being home to so many backgrounds, it only makes sense that we’ll create our own language that crosses all boundaries. Check out our own Angeleno slang and sayings below! See more: 30 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos
easyreadernews.com
Morongo Casino Resort Chosen as Southland’s Best Casino
The Morongo Casino Resort and Spa has continued its strong history of winning awards, this time collecting the Best Casino in Southland Award. We look at how this award came to be, and what makes the Morongo Casino Resort and Spa such an award-winning facility. Exhaustive Process Leads to Morongo’s...
NBC Los Angeles
Wildlife Officials Capture Famed P-22 Mountain Lion
Famed Griffith Park mountain lion P-22 was captured on Monday in the backyard of a Los Feliz home, with state and federal wildlife experts planning to evaluate the big cat's health in the wake of several recent attacks on pet dogs. In a joint statement, the California Department of Fish...
Famed Hollywood mountain lion captured after killing dog
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles’ most famous mountain lion, known for roaming across freeways and making a sprawling urban park his home, was captured Monday by wildlife officials who want to examine the big cat after he killed a dog that was being walked in the Hollywood Hills. The cougar, dubbed P-22, wears a GPS tracking collar as part of a National Park Service study and is regularly recorded on security cameras strolling through residential areas near LA’s Griffith Park, a wilderness and picnic area. P-22 was in stable condition after being hit with a tranquilizer dart in the trendy Los Feliz neighborhood near the park, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in an announcement with the National Park Service. Los Feliz resident Sarah Picchi told the Los Angeles Times that P-22 was tranquilized in her backyard shortly before 11 a.m. Picchi said Fish and Wildlife officers rang at her front gate and said: “‘You have a lion in your backyard.’”
Santa Clarita Radio
The Santa Clarita Farm That’s Turning Back The Clock
Technology has advanced in many different ways in the last few years, but perhaps one of the most surprising changes has come from a Santa Clarita farm that’s turning the clock both back and forward by introducing horseless carriages. The Full Story. The term horseless carriages can be traced...
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Also Arriving in La Habra
The now multi-national chain has come a long way from its roots in an East Hollywood parking lot
Fox40
Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera,...
