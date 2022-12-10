ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Saturday, December 17th, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Office is presenting Contract Ready LA & Building LA Today

It is a free event at Westin Hotel for minority business owners interested in local contracts. Over 500+ small business owners attend each month. The Office of the Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass invites local business owners to a free event that focuses on preparing minority businesses for contracting opportunities in the City and County. The event is on Saturday, December 17th, at the WESTIN HOTEL, LAX.
Inland Empire Kids Given 2 Xmas Options: Gift or Donation. See What They Chose

An Inland Empire resident is switching things up for this holiday season. The woman, who only wants to be identified as “Aunt Karry,” typically showers her four nieces and nephews with gifts every Christmas. But this year, she offered them options: "You can get a gift of your choice or cash/gift cards or I can donate the money I would spend on your Christmas presents to animal shelters.
From homeless to Amazon executive: David Ambroz shares his story

David Ambroz experienced homelessness throughout most of his childhood. Born in New York City, his mother suffered from mental illness and was not properly equipped to raise him or his siblings. Ambroz says he spent most of his time starving and freezing on the streets of Manhattan, surviving on old pizza crusts and sugar packets with few people offering him help or support.
PEANUTS Fans, See OC's Beloved ‘Snoopy House' for Free

Breaking into an impromptu "Linus & Lucy" dance at the notion that a merry Costa Mesa-based display is returning for a wonderful week of whimsy, joy, and beagle-tastic bliss?. We're about to shimmy, Snoopy-style, thanks to the fact that a homegrown PEANUTS-themed event is making its annual return. It's the...
Where to find Holiday Tamales in LA

For many Latinos, the holiday season is identified with tamales. Friends and families gather together to make them in assembly line fashion. It is also common to give homemade tamales as holiday gifts. Tamales have a way of bringing people of different cultures together. If you wish to partake in this tradition, I’ve created a list of where to find holiday tamales in LA.
Got Nikes? Got Sole sneaker festival steps into Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. — Nike or Adidas, Reebok or Puma, sneaker heads throughout the LA area will have a chance to buy, sell and trade shoes and clothing from hundreds of vendors Saturday when the Got Sole sneaker festival steps into the Pasadena Convention Center. Whether it’s a pair of lightly used Air Jordan 1s or an Air Mag Back to the Future collectible, Got Sole is the place where basketball, fashion and music collide.
Pasadena’s Parrot Population

When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
Morongo Casino Resort Chosen as Southland’s Best Casino

The Morongo Casino Resort and Spa has continued its strong history of winning awards, this time collecting the Best Casino in Southland Award. We look at how this award came to be, and what makes the Morongo Casino Resort and Spa such an award-winning facility. Exhaustive Process Leads to Morongo’s...
Wildlife Officials Capture Famed P-22 Mountain Lion

Famed Griffith Park mountain lion P-22 was captured on Monday in the backyard of a Los Feliz home, with state and federal wildlife experts planning to evaluate the big cat's health in the wake of several recent attacks on pet dogs. In a joint statement, the California Department of Fish...
Famed Hollywood mountain lion captured after killing dog

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles’ most famous mountain lion, known for roaming across freeways and making a sprawling urban park his home, was captured Monday by wildlife officials who want to examine the big cat after he killed a dog that was being walked in the Hollywood Hills. The cougar, dubbed P-22, wears a GPS tracking collar as part of a National Park Service study and is regularly recorded on security cameras strolling through residential areas near LA’s Griffith Park, a wilderness and picnic area. P-22 was in stable condition after being hit with a tranquilizer dart in the trendy Los Feliz neighborhood near the park, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in an announcement with the National Park Service. Los Feliz resident Sarah Picchi told the Los Angeles Times that P-22 was tranquilized in her backyard shortly before 11 a.m. Picchi said Fish and Wildlife officers rang at her front gate and said: “‘You have a lion in your backyard.’”
The Santa Clarita Farm That’s Turning Back The Clock

Technology has advanced in many different ways in the last few years, but perhaps one of the most surprising changes has come from a Santa Clarita farm that’s turning the clock both back and forward by introducing horseless carriages. The Full Story. The term horseless carriages can be traced...
