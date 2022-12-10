Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
Athens, Edgar girls pick up convincing victories Monday night
ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - Two top-five teams in Divison 5 girls’ basketball hosted contests Monday evening, as both #3 Athens and #4 Edgar picked up wins over Colby and Prentice respectively. The Bluejays, who had won each of their first seven games by at least 22 points, kept their...
WSAW
Wausau West wins the Marathon Cup
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau West Warriors hoisted the Marathon Cup for the second straight year Saturday night, topping Mosinee 4-1 at Greenheck Field House. Wausau West, who beat East-Merrill United Thursday, controlled their game against Mosinee to claim the cup. First-period goals by Judah Leder and Grant Halmstad gave the Warriors an early advantage. They’d ride that to a 4-1 win to win the cup.
WSAW
Hello, My Name Is: Reagan Borchardt
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar athletics seem to always be playing late into postseasons. That’s been true for senior Reagan Borchardt. A member of the volleyball, basketball, and softball teams, Borchardt’s last four sports seasons have ended in the sectional round or later. Of course, it’s always good to win. However, turning the page from one season to the next can be tough.
WSAW
Village of Plover leaving the Stevens Point CVB in January
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Convention and Visitors Bureau works to bring tourism and industry to Portage County through various attractions and amenities in the area. One of their member communities, the village of Plover, is branching out on its own starting in January. When they found...
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Wausau area obituaries December 9, 2022
Roland “Junior” Zerneke, Jr. Roland Zerneke, Jr., 77. Our beloved Husband and Father passed away on December 7, 2022, in Wausau. Junior was born on August 23, 1945, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Roland and Margaret (Brummond) Zerneke. In 1970, he took over his father’s business for 32 years until ill health forced his retirement, Westside Battery and Electric. His brother Billy later joined in the business. He was longtime member of Westside Businessman’s Associations. He met the love of his life, Antoinette “Peggy” Loos in 1967. They were united in marriage on May 17, 1969, and shared 53 years together.
stevenspoint.news
Plover native is leaving a legacy helping children
IOWA CITY, IA – Plover’s Karah Kluck is leaving a legacy. Kluck was hired by the Iowa Reading Research Center, shortly after she started studying at the University of Iowa, to get a statewide program offering free assistive technology consultations for families of children with dyslexia and other reading disabilities up and running.
whbl.com
Two Elk Illegally Shot in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two elk were illegally shot in western Wisconsin during the recent gun deer hunting season. The state Department of Natural Resources says it became aware of the first shooting on Nov. 20 when a radio collar indicated the animal had died. The female elk was found on private property near Whitney Road in the town of Knapp.
DNR confirms CWD in farm-raised deer in Lincoln County
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was recently notified by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Lincoln County tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). As a result of this new detection, a baiting and feeding ban will go into effect starting Dec. 12, 2022.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Fire Heavily Damages Pittsville Business
PITTSVILLE, WI (WSAU) A Saturday fire destroyed a business in the Wood County city of Pittsville. The fire was reported around 6pm at Gardner Trucking on Hwy 73. No one was in the building at the time and the fire was about 75% involved by the time firefighters were notified and arrived. They were able to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.
WSAW
Chippewa County Emergency Management director reflects on Stanley tornado
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - On December 15, 2021, an EF2 tornado hit the city of Stanley, leaving significant damage to buildings in its wake. For a large portion of the city, the power was out for days. “It took about three days to fully restore the power to the...
WSAW
Wausau Free Clinic expands and moves inside the new Community Partners Campus
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Free Clinic, sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church of Wausau just made the move to the Community Partners Campus building on Grand Avenue. It’s because of the demand for free care. On Dec. 8, the clinic officially opened its doors to the new building, giving them the opportunity to help more people who are low-income and uninsured.
Winter storm watch issued for Wausau
Wausau and surrounding communities will see a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet this week with gusty winds and hazardous travel, prompting a winter storm watch for the area. Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties are all under a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon on...
spmetrowire.com
NWS: Portage Co. under winter storm watch
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm watch for Portage, Marathon, Lincoln, and Wood counties until midnight on Dec. 15. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 2-5 inches of snow and two-tenths of an inch of ice. The storm is also expected to bring wind gusts as high as 40 miles an hour, NWS said.
WSAW
Local highway officials prepare for upcoming winter storm, using brine to combat freezing rain
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday morning, the Marathon County Highway Department deployed 36 trucks to help take care of Tuesday night’s winter storm. But that’s only the beginning of their hard work ahead. “We have our trucks and our salt and our turn-key ready to go pretty...
WSAW
Marshfield Clinic, Aspirus facing challenges in preparing for surge in “Tripledemic” illnesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “It appears that we are going to be in for a very tricky season,” says Jeff Wicklander, Senior Vice President, Aspirus Inc. Cold and flu season is always a busy time for hospitals. But like most hospitals across the nation, Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus are fighting significant staff shortages at a time when staff is needed most.
WSAW
3 vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Drive just north of Marathon City
MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A three-vehicle, head-on collision occurred on Wisconsin Highway 107 at Highland Drive around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Multiple individuals were transported by Wausau Medical and SAFER to a nearby hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. All north and southbound lanes were blocked for nearly three...
WSAW
Collectors share stories behind prized possessions at annual ‘Holidays at the Houses’
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For over two decades, Holiday’s at the Houses has been a popular event in Wausau held at the Woodson History Center and Yawkey House Museum. This year, people were able to not only display their unique collections, but the stories behind them. “We have people...
WSAW
Waupaca Co. crash sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriffs Office responded to a call of a one vehicle crash around 9:31 p.m. Friday night in the Town of Caledonia, about 5 miles east of Fremont. It happened on Highway 45, north of County Highway W. The vehicle was traveling southbound, lost...
WSAW
Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken performing May 16 at Grand Theater
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - American Idol contestants Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken will come to the Grand Theater this spring. Studdard and Aiken are on tour marking 20 years since their appearances on the popular singing talent show. Twenty Years | One Night is May 16. Tickets go on sale...
Comments / 0