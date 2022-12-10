ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAW

Athens, Edgar girls pick up convincing victories Monday night

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - Two top-five teams in Divison 5 girls’ basketball hosted contests Monday evening, as both #3 Athens and #4 Edgar picked up wins over Colby and Prentice respectively. The Bluejays, who had won each of their first seven games by at least 22 points, kept their...
EDGAR, WI
WSAW

Wausau West wins the Marathon Cup

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau West Warriors hoisted the Marathon Cup for the second straight year Saturday night, topping Mosinee 4-1 at Greenheck Field House. Wausau West, who beat East-Merrill United Thursday, controlled their game against Mosinee to claim the cup. First-period goals by Judah Leder and Grant Halmstad gave the Warriors an early advantage. They’d ride that to a 4-1 win to win the cup.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Hello, My Name Is: Reagan Borchardt

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar athletics seem to always be playing late into postseasons. That’s been true for senior Reagan Borchardt. A member of the volleyball, basketball, and softball teams, Borchardt’s last four sports seasons have ended in the sectional round or later. Of course, it’s always good to win. However, turning the page from one season to the next can be tough.
WSAW

Village of Plover leaving the Stevens Point CVB in January

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Convention and Visitors Bureau works to bring tourism and industry to Portage County through various attractions and amenities in the area. One of their member communities, the village of Plover, is branching out on its own starting in January. When they found...
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 9, 2022

Roland “Junior” Zerneke, Jr. Roland Zerneke, Jr., 77. Our beloved Husband and Father passed away on December 7, 2022, in Wausau. Junior was born on August 23, 1945, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Roland and Margaret (Brummond) Zerneke. In 1970, he took over his father’s business for 32 years until ill health forced his retirement, Westside Battery and Electric. His brother Billy later joined in the business. He was longtime member of Westside Businessman’s Associations. He met the love of his life, Antoinette “Peggy” Loos in 1967. They were united in marriage on May 17, 1969, and shared 53 years together.
WAUSAU, WI
stevenspoint.news

Plover native is leaving a legacy helping children

IOWA CITY, IA – Plover’s Karah Kluck is leaving a legacy. Kluck was hired by the Iowa Reading Research Center, shortly after she started studying at the University of Iowa, to get a statewide program offering free assistive technology consultations for families of children with dyslexia and other reading disabilities up and running.
PLOVER, WI
whbl.com

Two Elk Illegally Shot in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two elk were illegally shot in western Wisconsin during the recent gun deer hunting season. The state Department of Natural Resources says it became aware of the first shooting on Nov. 20 when a radio collar indicated the animal had died. The female elk was found on private property near Whitney Road in the town of Knapp.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

DNR confirms CWD in farm-raised deer in Lincoln County

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was recently notified by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) that a farm-raised deer on a deer farm in Lincoln County tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). As a result of this new detection, a baiting and feeding ban will go into effect starting Dec. 12, 2022.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Fire Heavily Damages Pittsville Business

PITTSVILLE, WI (WSAU) A Saturday fire destroyed a business in the Wood County city of Pittsville. The fire was reported around 6pm at Gardner Trucking on Hwy 73. No one was in the building at the time and the fire was about 75% involved by the time firefighters were notified and arrived. They were able to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.
PITTSVILLE, WI
WSAW

Wausau Free Clinic expands and moves inside the new Community Partners Campus

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Free Clinic, sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church of Wausau just made the move to the Community Partners Campus building on Grand Avenue. It’s because of the demand for free care. On Dec. 8, the clinic officially opened its doors to the new building, giving them the opportunity to help more people who are low-income and uninsured.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Winter storm watch issued for Wausau

Wausau and surrounding communities will see a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet this week with gusty winds and hazardous travel, prompting a winter storm watch for the area. Marathon, Portage, Wood, and Lincoln Counties are all under a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. Tuesday until noon on...
WAUSAU, WI
spmetrowire.com

NWS: Portage Co. under winter storm watch

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm watch for Portage, Marathon, Lincoln, and Wood counties until midnight on Dec. 15. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 2-5 inches of snow and two-tenths of an inch of ice. The storm is also expected to bring wind gusts as high as 40 miles an hour, NWS said.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken performing May 16 at Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - American Idol contestants Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken will come to the Grand Theater this spring. Studdard and Aiken are on tour marking 20 years since their appearances on the popular singing talent show. Twenty Years | One Night is May 16. Tickets go on sale...
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy