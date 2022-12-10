Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Related
Leon Black accused of raping woman at Epstein's mansion in new lawsuit
Former financier and Jeffrey Epstein associate Leon Black has been accused of raping a woman at Epstein's mansion back in 2002, according to a lawsuit filed Monday.
Backstreet Boy Nick Carter accused of raping teen in 2001
Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has been accused of raping a then-17-year-old girl in Tacoma, Washington, in 2001. Shay Ruth claims Carter invited her onto his tour bus, gave her alcohol, assaulted her and then warned her against telling anyone. “Carter tried to scare me into silence by saying no one would believe me if […]
iheart.com
Nick Carter Sued For 2001 Alleged Rape
Nick Carter has been accused of raping a minor in 2001. Shannon Ruth, now 39, alleges that Carter invited her onto his tour bus after a concert, offered her a drink the singer called “VIP Juice”, and then pulled down his pants and exposed himself before forcing himself on her. Ruth, who is autistic and has cerebral palsy, was 17 at the time. She says he also infected her with HPV.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kris Wu Sentenced To 13 Years In Jail For Rape
A Beijing court sentenced Canadian singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after he was convicted of sex crimes. A Chinese court sentenced singer Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on rape charges. The Chaoyang District court handed down an 11-and-a-half-year sentence for involvement in the 2020 rape....
Bill Cosby, NBCUniversal Sued Over Rape Allegations Dating Back to ‘The Cosby Show’
Five women are suing Bill Cosby and multiple companies involved with The Cosby Show under a New York law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations on sexual assault claims. The suit alleges the companies facilitated sexual assault by “bestowing Bill Cosby with power or the appearance of power at The Cosby Show and beyond.” It also claims they knew or should have known that “Cosby was sexually abusing, assaulting, and/or battering women, including on their premises, but did nothing to stop it” and profited from the public perception that he was “America’s Dad.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBill Cosby Argues...
The Hollywood Gossip
Nick Carter Sued For Rape of Underage, Autistic Fan
Shocking news out of the music world today, as Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has been accused of raping an underage fan in 2001. In a newly-filed lawsuit and a press conference that was livestreamed on Facebook, Shannon “Shay” Ruth alleged that Carter sexually assaulted her when they met backstage at a concert when she was just 17 years old.
Rape trial of ‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson ends in mistrial after jury deadlocks
Actor Danny Masterson’s rape trial ended in a mistrial on Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles as a deadlocked jury could not agree on a verdict. The judge in the case declared the mistrial after a weeks-long trial in which three different women testified that Masterson raped them and other witnesses appeared to corroborate their accounts. Prosectors retain the option to try Masterson, a member of the Church of Scientology, again. They have not yet indicated whether they intend to do so. Masterson, who achieved fame with his role on the sitcom “That ‘70s Show,” is accused of assaulting the...
iheart.com
Accused Colorado LGBTQ Club Shooter Faces Over 300 Charges
The person accused of killing five people and injuring at least 17 more at a Colorado LGBTQ club is facing 305 charges, including murder, bias-motivated crimes, and assault, according to Fox News. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was formally charged Tuesday morning (December 6) in El Paso County court for his...
Comments / 0