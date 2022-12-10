ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skiatook, OK

Skiatook's Shop With A Cop Makes Christmas Merrier For Kids

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NMqar_0jdovRVB00

More than 140 kids received free Christmas gifts as part of Skiatook Police's Shop With A Cop. Officers look forward to it every year.

The aisles filled up with holiday cheer as kids picked out toys from their Christmas lists.

Skiatook Police Department’s Sgt Chris Edwards said he hasn’t missed a Shop With A Cop event since he joined the department in 2012.

“It’s very rewarding. We’re always very passionate about kids. We want them to have a good life. We want them to have a good future. We want them to see us in a positive light and we want to give back to them. That’s important to us,” Edwards said.

The department raised more than $24,000 this year through fundraising events, which is used to help families in need as well as host events like this.

“The economy the way it is right now, people just don’t have a lot of extra money. Parents are struggling to pay their bills and put groceries in their fridge. We have the ability to give their kids a decent Christmas and take a little bit of stress away from them,” Edwards said.

Isabell, Bentley, and Abel Ashlock filled their shopping cart with toys and candy. Abel said he enjoyed spending time with his family and the officers. He said he didn’t want to spend the whole $150. Instead, he showed what the season is all about.

“I’m giving all the rest of the money to different kids,” Abel said.

Skiatook Police Department said this year’s Shop With A Cop was their biggest yet. They had to call in first responders from nearby towns to help.

