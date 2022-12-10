Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Inflatable display across from Sanford Children’s Hospital making holidays bright for kids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids staying inside the Sanford Children’s Hospital are feeling some extra Christmas cheer thanks to a couple across the street that decorate their property with festive inflatables for the holiday. Pat and Kate Weir keep an area next to their driveway facing the...
KELOLAND TV
Winter supply drive at SDUIH benefits area students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While you’re out doing some holiday shopping, you may want to add a few school supplies to the list. One local health organization wants to make sure that when students go back to school, they are able to finish the school year on a positive note.
KELOLAND TV
Forcing bulbs to grow inside for beautiful centerpieces
Have you started planning your spring awakening in your garden yet? Before you “bah-hum-bug” us, you’re going to want to hear what today’s guest had to say. Cami Jacobsen is the president of the Minnehaha County Master Gardeners. She joined us to show us how to force bulbs to bloom in our homes, so we don’t have to wait for spring to enjoy growing fresh flowers.
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: Navigating holiday stress, family genetics & Grouchmas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re in the holiday season which typically brings a lot of stress. On this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we talk with a Sandford Health Therapist about how to best navigate all the emotions this time of year can bring. At your family gatherings...
KELOLAND TV
Ice or not in Sioux Falls depends on the temperature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of 3:30 p.m. CT, a winter weather advisory continues until noon Tuesday for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, which would include the city of Sioux Falls. The advisory includes the chance for up to a quarter inch of ice and snow up to an...
KELOLAND TV
New expo building part of fairgrounds study
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There could be some big changes coming to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Minnehaha county hired a consulting firm out of Minneapolis to study the fairgrounds and its facilities. The findings from that study were released today. It shows the fairgrounds aren’t being used to...
KELOLAND TV
Snow removal workers paid big for tough job
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Steve Whitman is the president of Yard Smart, a Sioux Falls landscaping and snow removal company. Most of the year Whitman has a staff of around three full-time employees. During the winter, however, that can grow to around 20 seasonal workers. Whitman says that...
KELOLAND TV
Second Chipotle opens in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new restaurant open in Sioux Falls that might warm you up. Chipotle just opened its second location on the east side of the city. It’s located along East Arrowhead Parkway, just across the street from Aldi. The first Chipotle in...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls restaurant raises $4k for Feeding SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls restaurant owner is doing her part to end hunger in South Dakota. Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean hosted a lunch buffet Saturday asking customers to make a minimum donation of $10 with all the money going to Feeding South Dakota. “My dream...
KELOLAND TV
Icy Sioux Falls side streets challenge some residents
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we stare down another winter storm, many Sioux Falls neighborhoods are still feeling the effects of the last snowfall. For some residents, the side streets they drive on are becoming a challenge. Most of the city’s 900 miles of streets are cleared of snow from the last snowfall.
KELOLAND TV
How to prepare for this week’s rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our above-freezing temperatures are helping melt some of the snow that fell last week. And with rain in the forecast for this week, neighborhoods across KELOLAND could get plenty soggy and slushy and filled with standing water. To help you prepare for next week’s...
KELOLAND TV
SFSD starting classes 2 hours late Tuesday
The Sioux Falls School District will start classes two hours late on Tuesday. Click below for our interactive radar. Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:. For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND,...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls shooting; Major winter storm on the way; Crash victims identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an early morning shooting in the western part of the city. A Sioux Falls man...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls opens storm drains in advance of wet weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is enjoying a quick breather between winter storms, but the city could use a helping hand before this week’s extremely wet weather. The cleanup continues in Sioux Falls more than 72 hours after the city’s first major snowstorm of the season.
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm causing power outages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night’s winter storm is causing power outages for some parts of Sioux Falls. Xcel Energy is reporting outages in the northwest part of Sioux Falls. The Xcel outage map shows two different outages impacting over 1,000 people. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about...
KELOLAND TV
Major winter storm to strike KELOLAND this week
Winter storm headlines continue to expand in KELOLAND. New today are the counties in northeast SD and SW MN. We expect a large amount of mixed precipitation with this storm north and east of Sioux Falls, so icing may become a problem starting Monday night into Tuesday. Folks west of the James Valley have a very high chance of heavy snow, with high chances of over 1 foot in portions of KELOLAND yet to be determined.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate closures anticipated for Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Dot says they are anticipating closures due to the strong winter storm that is predicted. The DOT says the closures expected mid-morning on Tuesday would be for the portions of I-9- in western and central South Dakota. Closures on portions of I-29 north of Brookings are expected midday on Tuesday.
KELOLAND TV
Police still searching for suspect in early morning shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday morning. Police say someone shot the 23-year-old man in the face around 2 a.m. The shooting happened near West Christopher Place and was reported a short time later on West 12th Street.
KELOLAND TV
Wild cards that could make big impact on the weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– This major storm system is grabbing a lot of attention in the forecast. As usual, there is a number of complicated factors worth noting. First on my list, lightning and thunder. Take a look at our Futurecast lightning timeline starting tonight. You can see the yellow bands indicating where there’s enough instability to support a strike or two lightning. When that happens, snow, sleet, or freezing rain rates go up locally in a hurry. Don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder.
KELOLAND TV
Man facing burglary charges makes first court appearance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a story we reported over the weekend. A 26-year-old man, accused of burglary and leading authorities on a chase over the weekend, made his first court appearances in both Lincoln and Minnehaha County today. Police say it started as a traffic...
Comments / 0