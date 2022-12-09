ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Authorities: Man who showed signs of 'excited delirium' in City Heights dies in police custody

By Emily Alvarenga
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A 35-year-old man who police said was "acting erratically" in a City Heights parking lot before they placed him in handcuffs died Thursday in San Diego police custody, authorities said.

Daniel Joseph Armenta died just after 5 p.m., less than 30 minutes after police arrived on the scene, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. The department's Homicide Unit, which investigates in-custody deaths, is investigating.

The incident began when police officers were dispatched to a U-Haul business on El Cajon Boulevard near 43rd Street after receiving information that a man standing in the roadway and behaving in a way authorities described as erratic.

When police arrived, they found Armenta in a nearby gas station parking lot. They placed him in handcuffs "without incident," sheriff's officials said.

The officers then noticed that Armenta was displaying signs of "excited delirium," and then he became unresponsive, according to the Sheriff's Department.

They removed the handcuffs, performed CPR on Armenta and administered a dose of naloxone, a medication known to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Paramedics arrived and took over attempts to revive the man. Armenta died before he could be taken to a hospital, the department said.

Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Ralph said in news release that officers recorded the incident on their body-worn cameras. State law requires police to release video of police shootings within 45 days. The San Diego Police Department aims to comply within 10 days, according to its website .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Victim Fatally Shot in Escondido; Investigation Underway

A person was fatally shot in Escondido, and an investigation was underway Monday. The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. Sunday near Hickory Street and the flood control channel, Escondido police Lt. Suzanne Baeder said. Officers responded to the scene and found a Hispanic male suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

Murder Trial Ordered for Man, 26, Accused of Pushing Stranger into Oncoming Train

A man accused of killing another man by pushing him into an oncoming train at the Old Town Transit Center was ordered Monday to stand trial on a murder charge. Ryan Michael Rukstelis, 26, is accused of killing 68-year-old Santee resident Martin Andara on New Year’s Day. Police and prosecutors allege Rukstelis punched and pushed Andara, who fell into the side of a passing train. He died at the scene.
SANTEE, CA
San Diego Channel

Man killed in shooting in Escondido flood control channel, police say

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department says a young man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening. At around 5:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to at a bike path near the intersection of North Hickory Street and East Washington Avenue following numerous 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area.
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Dies After Being Shot Twice in Escondido: Police

A man in his 20s died after being shot at least twice in Escondido Sunday night, according to Escondido Police Department Lt. Ryan Banks. Officers responded to reports around 5:46 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Hickory Street near the flood control channel, police said. Police found an...
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Homicide Investigation Oceanside

At 4:08 pm on Friday, December 9, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to multiple calls of a subject spraying graffiti at the Chavez Resource Center located at 605 San Diego Street. As officers responded additional calls were received that the subject had moved to the corner of Bush Street and San Diego Street where he was seen defacing the wall of a business with more graffiti. Shortly thereafter additional calls were received of shots fired in the same area.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver Killed in Wreck on SR-78 in San Marcos

A motorist was killed Monday when a car crashed off State Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned...
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
77K+
Followers
116K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy