Sports world shocked by sudden death of soccer writer Grant Wahl

By Dan Mennella
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45unpI_0jdourMa00

The sudden passing of noted veteran sportswriter Grant Wahl was a trending topic on social media on Friday night.

Wahl, 48, died in Doha, Qatar while covering the Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinal game on Friday. A cause of death was not immediately announced.

The CBS Sports contributor, who was also a bestselling author and a longtime staff member with Sports Illustrated, was widely considered the face of soccer journalism in the US and, arguably, even beyond.

Countless journalists and fans took to Twitter to register their disbelief and sadness over the unexpected news.

