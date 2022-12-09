Read full article on original website
calmatters.network
Will CA keep up its climate momentum?
California has climate action on the mind. This week state lawmakers, senior officials in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration and prominent environmental leaders are representing California at the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity in Montreal, Canada — an appearance that could make a splash on the world stage as Newsom continues to tout his climate credentials.
calmatters.network
Ballot blockade: California industries rely on referenda to stop laws
For a reported cost of just more than $4 million, California’s fast food industry may have bought itself a two-year reprieve from one of the most contentious state labor laws in recent memory. Last week, a coalition led by the International Franchise Association and national business groups announced it...
calmatters.network
Free flu testing now available at state-run COVID testing sites
The state will start offering flu testing at its existing COVID-19 testing sites, the California Department of Public Health said Friday. With flu transmission increasing steadily statewide alongside other respiratory viruses like COVID and respiratory syncytial virus, the CDPH said it will begin offering no-cost testing for the virus at the more than 100 state-run COVID testing sites across California.
