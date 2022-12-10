Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
3 Malone residents charged with kidnapping for allegedly beating and dumping teen on road
MALONE, N.Y. — Three Malone residents have been charged with assault and kidnapping after allegedly beating a teenager for several hours and dumping them on the side of a roadway in Bangor. New York State Police said a Bangor resident contacted them after the 16-year-old victim came to their...
newportdispatch.com
Juvenile charged with stealing from several Underhill residents
UNDERHILL — A 15-year-old was arrested in Underhill yesterday. Authorities were notified of several theft complaints from residents who live along Route 15 during the overnight hours. A lone juvenile was responsible for all the thefts, police say. The juvenile was issued a citation to appear in court at...
mynbc5.com
Clinton County man sentenced for VFW hall thefts
ROUSES POINT, N.Y. — A Rouses Point man has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to stealing money from the VFW in Champlain. 31-year-old Anthony King was sentenced for grand larceny and criminal possession of a gun after pleading guilty to those charges in October.
newportdispatch.com
Driver cited for negligent operation in Winooski
WINOOSKI — A 40-year-old man from Colchester was cited in Winooski early this morning. Police initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling 90 miles-per-hour in a clearly posted 55 miles-per-hour zone. The incident took place at around 2:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Thomas...
mynbc5.com
Bomb threat prompts lockdown at CVPH
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — CVPH received a phone call about a bomb threat just before 8 A.M. on Sunday morning. New York State Police and the Plattsburgh City Police conducted a full sweep of the facility and its campus, using K-9 units to secure the premises. They say nothing suspicious was found.
suncommunitynews.com
Meth lab located in city apartment, woman charged
PLATTSBURGH | The discovery of an alleged meth lab in the City of Plattsburgh has left a local woman facing charges. New York State Police said the drug lab was found inside a McMartin Street apartment at about 3 p.m. Dec. 7. An investigation determined Jana A. Lagree, 28, was...
WCAX
Police arrest Ferrisburgh man after chase
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police arrested a Ferrisburgh man who they say led them on a short pursuit. Matthew Melendy, 23, was pulled over on Interstate 89 north around 10 p.m. Saturday, after police say he was speeding and weaving on the interstate. Police say Melendy had a rifle and...
Jericho man arrested for alleged domestic assault with deadly weapon
Police accuse Brandon Bessette, 30, of attacking a family member with an unspecified deadly weapon.
mynbc5.com
Driver arrested after leading police on high-speed chase in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — A man was arrested on Saturday night after leading police on a high-speed chase through Williston. Police said 23-year-old Matthew Melendy of Ferrisburgh tried to evade police for nearly four miles after an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police had seen Melendy speeding and swerving while going northbound on Interstate 89 before the stop.
mynbc5.com
Woman tried to steal items, assaulted Walmart employee in Williston, police say
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Williston Police Department is asking the public to help identify a woman who allegedly tried to steal items from Walmart and assaulted a store employee. The department posted the announcement on its Facebook page, saying the incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7 around 7 p.m.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Jericho
JERICHO — A 30-year-old man was arrested for first-degree aggravated assault in Jericho early this morning. Authorities were notified of a domestic assault that occurred at a home at around 2:30 a.m. Police allege that Brandon Bessette, of Jericho, had attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family...
mynbc5.com
One person in custody after several hours of police presence on North Ave. in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police who tell us one person is in custody after an assault following a heavy police presence seen on North Avenue from last night into early this morning. Additional crews from the UVM Police Department were also at the scene. Neighbors say they saw officers...
suncommunitynews.com
Rouses Point mechanic arrested in truck-repair investigation
ROUSES POINT | A Rouses Point man was arrested on a felony grand larceny charge Dec. 6 after he allegedly received money for repair work never completed. New York State Police charged Ernest L. Guerin, 49, with third-degree grand larceny after being contacted about the larceny of a vehicle in late October.
Burlington man arrested for fatal stabbing
Burlington, VT – Police have arrested a Burlington man for allegedly stabbing to death a 23-year-old man at a downtown restaurant last weekend. Von Simmonds, 40, of Burlington pleaded not guilty second-degree murder at his arraignment in Burlington on Friday. Simmonds is charged with killing Abubakar Sharrif early Sunday inside Piesanos Restaurant on Main Street […]
mynbc5.com
Santa takes helicopter to UVM Children's Hospital to give out early Christmas gifts
BURLINGTON, Vt. — There was a special guest at the University of Vermont Medical Center today — Santa Claus. Santa stopped by to deliver presents to the kids via helicopter for the 16th annual "Santa drop". "This time of year, it really is our job to help kids...
newportdispatch.com
Glover teen reported missing
GLOVER — Authorities are looking for a missing teen in Orleans County. The Vermont State Police was notified today at around 7:30 a.m. that Promise Kempton had run away from her residence on First Pl, in the town of Glover. Kempton is 17-year-old. Police say they have been actively...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh High School says threat sent via AirDrop is not credible
A threat at Plattsburgh High School sent via AirDrop was deemed non-credible following an investigation, according to school officials. In a message to parents via ParentSquare, Plattsburgh High School Principal Daniel Valenzuela said a student received the threatening AirDrop message from someone while they were in the cafeteria during 7th period.
mynbc5.com
Burlington School District files federal lawsuit against Monsanto
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington School District has officiallyfiled a federal lawsuit suing agrochemical company Monsanto for the use of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, in the construction of the former Burlington High School building. The suit alleges that PCB contamination led to the closure of the Burlington High School...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police release photos of shooting suspect
ORLEANS COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police looking for help with information about a shooting Tuesday night in Orleans County. It happened near Church and Maple streets in the village of Orleans. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. They say he or she fired a number of gunshots at a vehicle. No injuries have been reported.
mynbc5.com
Heavy police presence blocking off parts of North Avenue in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police have North Avenue nearly Crowley Street blocked off due to an active situation. They have not confirmed what is happening. Neighbors tell NBC5 that they did see police in tactical gear holding rifles. EMTs and an ambulance were present for some time but have since left the scene, while the police presence hasn't changed.
